American
Bars & Lounges

Morevino

236 Reviews

$$$

11 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Ocala, FL 34470

APPETIZERS

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$32.95

An Array for fresh sliced meats, cheese, olives and pickles

CHICKEN FINGERS

$14.95

Hand cut chicken breast hand breaded and fried to perfection

CHINA TOWN NACHOS

$17.95

Sautéed Thai Chili Shrimp over Wonton Nachos finished with Coconut Cream Sauce

CRAB CAKES

$20.95

Non Breaded Jumbo Lump Crab meat Cakes with Creole Mustard Sauce and Adobo Paint

FOCACCIA BREAD

$8.95

Ask server for flavor of the day (Roasted Pepper, Tomato Basil, Caramelized Onion, Rosemary Herb)

GARLIC PARMASEN DRUMMIES

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken drummies slow roasted and finished with Garlic Parmesan fresh herb butter sauce

HUMMUS

$9.95

House Made ask server for flavor of the day with toasted house bread (Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic)

LAMB SLIDERS

$15.95

Ground Lamb on sweet rolls with spicy pickles and Creamy mustard sauce

MAC & CHEESE

$10.95

Mac & Cheese with and Italian flare, Asiago, Ramona, Parmesan, Mozzarella and Ricotta extra cheesy and creamy.

SEARED TUNA

$18.95

Eye Tuna rolled in Sesame pan seared served rare with Wasabi/Ginger and Soy Sauce

ENTREE

B.C BLACKENED NY STRIP

$39.95

Blue Cheese Crusted New York Strip with choice of starch and veggies

BONELESS SHORT RIBS

$36.95

Tender Short Ribs in a Madeira Sauce with choice of starch and veggies

CHICKEN MOREVINO

$24.95

Chicken Breast lightly breaded layered with Prosciutto and smoked provolone, with choice of starch and veggies

COCONUT SHRIMP

$26.95

U12 Shrimp Coated with Sweet Coconut served with sweet & sour sauce, sticky rice and veggies

FILET MIGNON

$40.95

Filet Mignon served with choice of starch and veggies

HONEY MUSTARD SALMON

$24.95

The Salmon gets a coating of spice then covered in Honey Mustard then broiled, served with quinoa & cous cous blended grain and sautéed spinach

MACADAMIA CRUSTED GROUPER

$34.95

Florida Grouper incrusted in Macadamia Nuts with a Ginger soy butter sauce served with coconut sticky rice and veggies

MEATLOAF

$24.95

Not your Grandma's Meatloaf, hint of heat, wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon with choice of starch and veggies

NY STRIP

$35.95

NY Strip served with choice of starch and veggies

PORK TENDERLOIN

$24.95

Rubbed down with brown sugar Cajon blend of spice and choice of starch and veggies

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$24.95

Scallops, Shrimp, and Salmon Risotto topped with our three cheese blend

WILD MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$23.95

Made with Vegetable Stock Wild Mushroom and fresh thyme ( can be made vegan without cheese)

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$12.95

PASTA

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$21.95

Chicken pounded thin breaded and served with a garlic alfredo sauce

GRILLED VEGGIE PASTA

$21.95

Fresh Local Vegetables fire roasted tossed with olive oil garlic and fresh Italian herbs in pasta

MEATBALLS

$22.95

Meatballs slow roasted in red sauce over pasta with Italian blended cheese

PASTA RED SAUCE

$12.95

Pasta tossed in our house red sauce with Italian cheese blend

POPPIES SALMON PASTA

$24.95

Mushrooms, Raisins, Zucchini and garlic marinated in olive oil, tossed with pasta, finished with grilled salmon

SANDWICHES

The AIDEN

$16.95

Chicken Fingers, Bacon, Smoked Provolone on a pretzel roll with house honey mustard served with hand cut fries

MOREVINO BURGER

$17.95

12 oz. Burger on a pretzel bun with white cheddar, bacon tomato and lettuce served with hand cut fries

REUBEN/CHERISE

$17.95

House Roasted Corn Beef, house fermented Sauer kraut, Swiss cheese and mustard dipping sauce (sub house roasted turkey for Cherise) served with hand cut fries

THAT’S A WRAP

$17.95

We take our chicken fingers and Applewood smoked bacon, wrap them lettuce, avocado and cheese served with sweet onion dipping sauce

Sandwich Special

$19.95

SALADS

FLORIDA CAPRESE SALAD

$16.95

Sweet Cherry tomatoes, avocado, sweet onions and mozzarella cheese with balsamic reduction

GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD

$16.95

Grilled Zucchini, Yellow squash, bell peppers, and onions over mixed greens with balsamic Reduction

HOUSE

$14.95

Mixed greens with carrots, celery, onion and cherry tomato with House Roasted Garlic Tarragon Vinaigrette

LAUREN SALAD

$18.95

DESSERTS

3 BERRY

$9.95

ADD ICE CREAM

$2.00

BLACK BOTTOM PIE

$9.95

BOWL ICE CREAM

$4.00

CARROT CAKE

$9.95

COCONUT QUICHE

$9.95

SNICKER CHEESECAKE

$9.95

WHOLE CAKE

$45.00

TIRAMISU

$9.95Out of stock

DESSERT OF THE DAY

$9.95Out of stock

LUNCH

HUMMUS

$9.95

House-made hummus with House made Bread and carrots

DRUMMIES

$9.95

Chicken drummies slow roasted & ﬁnished with Garlic Parmesan & fresh herb butter

CRAB CAKES

$20.95

Non Breaded Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Cakes with Creole Mustard Sauce & Adobo Paint

CHINA TOWN NACHOS

$15.95

Sauteed Thai Chili Shrimp over Wonton Nachos ﬁnished with a Coconut Cream Sauce

BURGER

$16.95

12 oz Burger on a pretzel bun with white cheddar, bacon, tomato & lettuce served with fries

REUBEN/CHERISE

$16.95

WRAP

$16.95

The AIDEN

$16.95

Chicken Fingers, Bacon, Smoked Provolone on a pretzel roll with house honey mustard served with hand cut fries

DEANNA

$16.95

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$14.95

VEGGIE PASTA

$15.95

POPPIES SALMON PASTA

$18.95

MEATBALLS

$17.95

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.95

MEATLOAF

$18.95

HOUSE

$12.95

CAPRESE

$14.95

GRILLED VEGGIE SALAD

$14.95

LAUREN SALAD

$18.95

KIDS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.95

Morevino hand Breaded chicken fingers and fries.

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar and fries

KID SODA/JUICE

$1.25

KDS PASTA

$6.95

Pasta and red Sauce (or plain with butter)

SLIDERS

$10.95

Two Sliders with Fries.

SIDES

DRESSED BRUSSELL SPROUTS

$7.95

EXTRA HUMMUS BREAD

$1.50

FRIES

$6.95

GRILLED VEGGIES

$6.95

MASHED POTATOES

$5.95

PARMESAN ASPARAGUS

$6.95

SIDE PASTA

$6.95

RISOTTO

$6.95

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

SWEET HOT PICKLES

$4.95

JAR PICKLES

$15.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE SALMON

$8.95

SIDE CHICKEN

$7.95

SIDE SHRIMP

$8.95

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Add Lobster Tail

$20.00Out of stock

Open Food

BEVERAGES

ADULT JUICE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

COFFEE

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$3.50

ICE TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

MR. PIBB

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

SODA WATER

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470

Directions

