Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue

No reviews yet

160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397

King Of Prussia, PA 19406

Thanksgiving Menu (Pick Up Only-orders must be placed by Monday Nov 21) (Copy)

Turkey Package

$325.00

For 10-12 people 16-18# whole smoked turkey 3# stuffing 3# green beans 3# sweet potatoes 16oz cranberry sauce 24 oz gravy

Whole Smoked Turkey

$220.00

16-18# whole smoked turkey

Appetizers

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

chopped brisket, pinto beans, melted cheese, sour cream, scallion, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips

Candied Bacon

$8.00

glazed with brown sugar and spice

Chips and Smoky Queso

$10.00

smoked mozzarella, fire roasted chiles, pico de gallo

Frito Chili Pie

$6.00

fritos topped with chili, cheddar onions and sour cream

Smoked Wings 6 pieces

$10.00

naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce

Smoked Wings Bakers Dozen

$18.00

naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce

Texas Red Chili Bowl

$11.00

spicy Texas chili topped with cheddar, onions and sour cream

Cornbread

$3.00

corn, diced bell peppers, side of honey butter

Wood Smoked Meats

Fatty Brisket 1/2 lb

$22.00
Fatty Brisket 1 lb

$39.00
Lean Brisket 1/2 lb

$21.00
Lean Brisket 1 lb

$38.00
Pork Belly 1/2 lb

$15.00
Pork Belly 1 lb

$26.00
Pork Ribs (small)

$17.00
Pork Ribs (large)

$29.00
Pulled Pork 1/2 Lb

$16.00
Pulled Pork 1 lb

$30.00
Smoked Turkey 1/2 lb

$15.00Out of stock
1 lb Turkey

$26.00
House Smoked Pork Sausage

$8.00
Chicken Half Bird

$16.00
Chicken Full Bird

$27.00
Three Pigs

$34.00

pork belly, pulled pork, pork ribs sides: cole slaw, potato salad (no substitutions)

Holy Trinity

$37.00

brisket, pork ribs, house smoked pork sausage

Morgans Famous Fried Chicken Platter

$22.00

fried chicken breast, collard greens, mac n' cheese, cornbread (no substitutions)

Platter

Chicken Platter

$22.00

fried chicken breast, collard greens, mac n' cheese, cornbread (no substitutions)

Holy Trinity

$37.00

brisket, pork ribs, house smoked pork sausage

Three Pigs

$34.00

pork belly, pulled pork, pork ribs sides: slaw & potato salad

Porky Rib Platter

$29.00

half rack of ribs, cole slaw, slow roasted pinto beans

Salads

Cobb Salad

$17.00

romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, homemade vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$13.00

tuscan kale, cornbread croutons, parmesan, tossed in garlic dressing

Morgans Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

chopped brisket in sauce topped with cole slaw on a toasted sesame brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Morgan's sauce on a toasted sesame brioche bun

Morgans Burger

$17.00

cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, candied bacon, Morgan's sauce on a toasted sesame brioche bun