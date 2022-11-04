Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue

- Home
160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397
King Of Prussia, PA 19406
Thanksgiving Menu (Pick Up Only-orders must be placed by Monday Nov 21) (Copy)
Appetizers
Brisket Nachos
chopped brisket, pinto beans, melted cheese, sour cream, scallion, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips
Candied Bacon
glazed with brown sugar and spice
Chips and Smoky Queso
smoked mozzarella, fire roasted chiles, pico de gallo
Frito Chili Pie
fritos topped with chili, cheddar onions and sour cream
Smoked Wings 6 pieces
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
Smoked Wings Bakers Dozen
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
Texas Red Chili Bowl
spicy Texas chili topped with cheddar, onions and sour cream
Cornbread
corn, diced bell peppers, side of honey butter
Wood Smoked Meats
Fatty Brisket 1/2 lb
Fatty Brisket 1 lb
Lean Brisket 1/2 lb
Lean Brisket 1 lb
Pork Belly 1/2 lb
Pork Belly 1 lb
Pork Ribs (small)
Pork Ribs (large)
Pulled Pork 1/2 Lb
Pulled Pork 1 lb
Smoked Turkey 1/2 lb
1 lb Turkey
House Smoked Pork Sausage
Chicken Half Bird
Chicken Full Bird
Three Pigs
pork belly, pulled pork, pork ribs sides: cole slaw, potato salad (no substitutions)
Holy Trinity
brisket, pork ribs, house smoked pork sausage
Morgans Famous Fried Chicken Platter
fried chicken breast, collard greens, mac n' cheese, cornbread (no substitutions)
Platter
Porky Rib Platter
half rack of ribs, cole slaw, slow roasted pinto beans
Salads
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, homemade vinaigrette
Kale Salad
tuscan kale, cornbread croutons, parmesan, tossed in garlic dressing
Morgans Wedge Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
chopped brisket in sauce topped with cole slaw on a toasted sesame brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Morgan's sauce on a toasted sesame brioche bun
Morgans Burger
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, candied bacon, Morgan's sauce on a toasted sesame brioche bun