A map showing the location of Morgans @ Arlen Beach 5701 Collins aveView gallery
American

Morgans @ Arlen Beach 5701 Collins ave

30 Reviews

$$

5701 Collins ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Popular Items

House Burger
Asian Salmon
Cod Croquettes

To Start

Hummus And Chips

$14.00

with Pomegrante Seeds, Red Onion, Feta, and Oregano

Cod Croquettes

$14.00

With Spicy Ailoi

Nachos

$18.00

Lentil Soup

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Calamari

$16.00

Whole baguette

$8.00

Beet & goat cheese tacos

$14.00

Chicken soup

$12.00

Garlic shrimp

$16.00

The 'Wiches

Veggie Burger

$16.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, and basil mayo

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

on brioche bun with spicy ailoi

House Burger

$16.00

with lettuce,tomato, and onions. (Add Cheese +2)

Chicken Club

$18.00

Toasted Soughdough Tuna Melt

$16.00

Grilled cheese

$16.00

Steak sandwich

$18.00

The Salads

Morgans Salad

$16.00

with roasted beets,walnuts, bacon, and goat cheese

Greek Salad

$16.00

with cucumbers,tomatoes, onions, feta cheese,olives, red wine vinaigrette.

Chicken Avocado Ceaser Salad

$20.00

Ceaser Salad

$14.00

Vegan chopped

$16.00

The Mains

Omelet Of the Day

$14.00

With Potatoes and Toast

Pan Seared Branzino

$30.00

With Salad Nicoise

Gnocchi

$26.00

With Pecorino and Salsa Verde

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Masitas De Puerco

$18.00

with rice,beans, and plantains

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Balsamic Chicken

$18.00

with quinoa,green olives, and tomatoes

Asian Salmon

$28.00

with greens, jasmine rice, and tamrind sauce

Skirt Steak

$30.00

with rice,beans and plantains

Mussels

$24.00

with spicy marinara

Pan Roasted Chicken

$30.00

with mashed potatoes

Seafood Spaghetti

$30.00

with mussels,shrimp, and clams

Pizza Of the Day- Margarita

$12.00

Pizza of the Day - Goat cheese and mushroom

$15.00

Kale and Quinoa Bowl

$18.00

chicken parmesean

$26.00

The Sides

French Fries

$10.00

Rice And beans

$10.00

Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Sauteed Greens

$10.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Baguette

$8.00

Side Of Rice

$6.00

Side Of Beans

$6.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Maduros Side

$8.00

Side Maduros

$8.00

Side Cesar Salad

$9.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Cesar Salad

$9.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

The Sweets

Banna Pudding

$12.00

Flan

$8.00

Coconut Cake

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

1/2 dozen cookies

$18.00

Brownie

$10.00

ice cream sundae

$11.00

scoops ice cream

$9.00

Tart

$12.00

Blue Tart

$12.00

Brownie W/Ice cream

$12.00

Tres leche

$10.00

Cinnamon

$3.00

Big Choco Cookie

$6.00

Lemon cake

$10.00

Blue Tart

$12.00

Biscotti

$6.00

Drinks

Still Water

$7.00

Sparkling

$7.00

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

American Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Iced Matcha

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Chia Lemonade

$6.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Cortadito

$5.50

double espresso

$7.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ice Latte

$7.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

OJ

$7.00

Lemonate

$6.00

Beer

UFO Wheat

$8.00

Perioni Lager

$8.00

Pacifico Pilsner

$8.00

Hazy Little Things IPA

$8.00

Krombacher

$8.00

Abita

$8.00

Veza Sur

$8.00

Skate Bird

$8.00

IPA Resin

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Big wave

$8.00

Goose Island

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Cocktails

Peach Bellini Glass

$12.00

Peach bellini Pitcher

$36.00

Mimosa Glass

$12.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$36.00

Sangria Glass

$14.00

Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

Wine

Cabernet

$10.00+

Cab Franc

$10.00+

Grenache

$10.00+

Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Rose provence

$10.00+

rose sparkling

$10.00+

pinot grigio

$10.00+

Sauvignon blanc

$10.00+

Sancerre

$10.00+

Chardonnay

$10.00+

Sparkling

$10.00+

Corkage

$15.00

Burgundy

$34.00

Merlot

$10.00

HH white

$5.00

HH red

$5.00

HH sparkling

$5.00

Malbec

$32.00

Bordeaux Glass

$10.00

Kids menu

Kids Chicken tenders

$14.00

Kids Burger and Fries

$14.00

Kids Mozz Grilled Cheese Sand

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Flatbread with Cheese

$8.00

Mains

Chicken waffles

$20.00

Waffle with strawberry cream

$17.00

Pancakes

$16.00

French toast

$16.00

One piece french toast

$8.00

Stuffed french toast

$17.00

Spinach benedict

$16.00

Smoked salmom Benedict

$18.00

Ham Benedict

$16.00

Nyc deli sandwich

$14.00

3 eggs your way

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Steak and eggs

$30.00

Side 2 Eggs W/toast

$8.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$7.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$3.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side 2 Egg

$5.00

Daily specials

Meatloaf

$22.00

Carne mechada

$18.00

Bologonse

$20.00

Fried chicken

$20.00

Shepards pie

$18.00

BBq ribs

$23.00

Beef Stew

$22.00

Lunch specials

1/2 BLT sandwich

$14.00

1/2 Tuna sandwich

$14.00

Beef sliders

$14.00

Thanksgiving dinner for 2

Thanksgiving dinner for 2

$80.00

Thanksgiving dinner for 4

Thanksgiving dinner for 4

$160.00

Thanksgiving dinner for 6

Thanksgiving dinner for 6

$240.00

Thanksgiving dessets

whole pecan pie

$18.00

whole pumpkin pie

$18.00

cornbread for 5

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5701 Collins ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

