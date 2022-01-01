Morgan's Pier Morgan's Pier

Restaurant header imageView gallery

221 N Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Order Again

Snacks

French Fries

$6.00

chipotle aioli

Poutine

$12.00

Waffle Fries, Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Steak, bell peppers, onion, cooper sharp

Pumpkin Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Sourdough, pumpkin Puree, Burrata, walnut

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Miso glaze, pomegranate, candied almonds

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Choice of buffalo, chimichurri or apple bourbon BBQ

Grain Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Farro, cabbage, butternut squash, white beans, date dressing

Ceasar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Local fall greens, crispy parmesan, croutons

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Yellow corn grits, collard greens, cajun cream

Short Rib Fried Rice

$14.00

Kimchi, fried egg, scallion

Crab "Mac N' Cheese"

$16.00Out of stock

Cavatappi Pasta, white cheddar, chives

Add cheese sauce

$2.00

Empanadas

$10.00

chicken tinga, swiss cheese, salsa macha

Flatbreads

Margherita

$10.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic gastrique

Pepperoni

$13.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, basil, balsamic gastrique

"Pier Pizza"

$13.00

Pimento Cheese, pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta

Mushroom Flat Bread

$13.00

Fontina, roasted mushrooms, guanciale, taleggio, truffle honey

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$9.00

iceberg, tomato, red onion, cooper sharp american, Martin's potato roll

Impossible Burger

$11.00

double patty, iceberg, tomato, caramelized onion, truffle mornay, honey pepper back bacon, big Marty’s seeded roll

Fried Fish Po' Boy

$14.00

preserved lemon tartar sauce, shaved lettuce, potato bun

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$11.00

jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, pickled daikon radish, spicy mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken thigh, apple slaw, herb mayo, brioche bun

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna Salad, swiss Cheese, dill, sourdough toast

Crab Cake

$18.00

preserved lemon tartar sauce, shaved lettuce, potato bun

Sweets

Ice Cream

$6.00

Rotating Flavors

Churro Cup

$6.00Out of stock

crispy fried churro, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream

Pumpkin Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin pie mousse, whipped cream, pumpkin seed granola

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

1/2 Marg Pizza

$7.00

Employee Food

EMP French Fries

$3.00

EMP Poutine

$6.00

Waffle Fries, Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy

EMP Cheese Sauce

$1.00

EMP Egg rolls

$6.00

Steak, bell peppers, onion, cooper sharp

EMP Pumpkin Toast

$5.00Out of stock

Sourdough, pumpkin Puree, Burrata, walnut

EMP Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Miso glaze, pomegranate, candied almonds

EMP Wings

$8.00

EMP Grain Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Farro, cabbage, butternut squash, white beans, date dressing

EMP Ceasar Salad

$5.50Out of stock

Local fall greens, crispy parmesan, croutons

EMP Shrimp and Grits

$7.50Out of stock

Yellow corn grits, collard greens, cajun cream

EMP Short Rib Fried Rice

$7.00

Kimchi, fried egg, scallion

EMP Crab "Mac N' Cheese"

$8.00Out of stock

Cavatappi Pasta, white cheddar, chives

EMP Marg Za

$5.00

EMP Pepperoni Za

$6.50

EMP "Pier Pizza"

$6.50

Pimento Cheese, pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta

EMP Mushroom Pizza

$6.50

Fontina, roasted mushrooms, guanciale, taleggio, truffle honey

EMP Cheeseburger

$4.50

EMP Impossible Burger

$5.50

EMP Fried Fish Po' Boy

$7.00

preserved lemon tartar sauce, shaved lettuce, potato bun

EMP Bahn Mi

$6.50

EMP Nashville Hot Chicken

$6.00

Fried chicken thigh, apple slaw, herb mayo, brioche bun

EMP Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna Salad, swiss Cheese, dill, sourdough toast

EMP Ice Cream

$3.00

EMP Pumpkin Parfait

$3.00

Pumpkin pie mousse, whipped cream, pumpkin seed granola

EMP Churro Cup

$3.00

crispy fried churro, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

221 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

