Morgan’s 457 N Town Center Rd

457 N Town Center Rd

Mooresville, IN 46158

Popular Items

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
KIDS BURGER & FRIES
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRENCH FRIES

BASKETS

FRIED PICKLES

$5.00

CHEESE CURDS

$5.00

ONION STRINGS

$5.00

WEDGES

$5.00

LOADED FRIES

$6.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$8.99

fresh 5oz patty grilled to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, onions pickles

CHEESEBURGER

$9.59

A Classic Cheeseburger

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

fresh 5 oz patty with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

two fresh 5oz patty grilled to perfection topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and in house sauce

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$9.99

fresh 5oz patty with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and onions

CHEESECURD

$10.99

TURKEY

$9.99

WESTERN BURGER

$10.99

fresh 5oz patty grilled to perfection topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion straws & bbq sauce $0

SANDWICHES

BREADED TENDERLOIN

$10.99

hand pressed, hand breaded, fried golden topped with lettuce,tomato, onion, pickle & mayo

GRILLED TENDERLOIN

$10.99

BLT

$7.99

served on grilled Texas toast, loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

grilled to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

COD

$8.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$9.99

TURKEY BACON CLUB

$9.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$9.99

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

TURKEY AND HAM

$9.99

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SALAD OF THE WEEK

$9.99

WRAPS

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99

STEAK WRAP

$9.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$9.99

PHILLY WRAP

$9.99

BLT WRAP

$9.99

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE

$5.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

STEAK QUESADILLA

$9.99

PHILLY

$9.99

FROM THE FRYER

3 PIECE

$7.99

5 PIECE

$9.99
SHRIMP BASKET

SHRIMP BASKET

$10.99

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.29

SLAW

$2.29

DELUXE FRIES

$3.29

loaded with cheese, bacon, onion

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

CHEESE CURDS

$3.29

LOADED

$0.99

EXTRA SIDE

$2.29

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE & FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

KIDS BURGER & FRIES

$4.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.19

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.99

KIDS DRINK

$0.99

BEVERAGES

TEA

$2.39

DRINK

$2.39

KIDS DRINK

$0.99

COFFEE

$1.89

WATER

All hours
Sunday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
life is too short to miss out on yummy food! we are a family owned business located in Mooresville, IN. We like our customers to feel like they are family, and this is their second home!

457 N Town Center Rd, Mooresville, IN 46158

Morgan’s image

