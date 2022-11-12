Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Morgantown Coffee House

950 Reviews

$

4997 N Twin Valley Rd

Elverson, PA 19520

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sand
Bagel
Hot Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Drip Coffee Refill

$0.94

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew 20oz

$5.25Out of stock

Specialty & Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

3 oz of espresso

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

2 parts espresso to 1 part milk

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.75

1 part espresso 2 parts milk - make with less foam unless instructed otherwise

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Steamer

$2.90+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Glass of Milk

$2.30+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00

Spro Mule (Iced 16oz)

$4.75

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Hot London Fog

$4.50+

Iced London Fog

$5.00

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$3.50

Arnold Palmer 20oz

$4.00

Draft Beverages

Babas Kombucha 16oz Purple Rain

$5.00Out of stock

Babas Kombucha 20oz Purple Rain

$5.50Out of stock

Grab And Go Case

Bottled Babas Bucha

$5.25

Humankind Jasmine Peach Tea

$3.00

Humankind Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Natalie's OJ

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Large Water

$2.50

Little Water

$1.50

Natalie's Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Breakfast

Egg Sand

Egg Sand

$5.50

A fried egg, cheddar cheese, on your choice of bread or bagel. Add a protein at additional cost.

Build Own Breakfast

Seasonal Baked Oatmeal

$8.00

Baked with Vanilla & Brown Butter Pear, paired with Steamed Milk of Choice

Seasonal Parfait

$7.00

Baked Apple Pumpkin Butter, House Made Granola, Pequea Valley Vanilla Yogurt

Yogurt & Granola

$6.00
Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$10.50

Sweetwater Bakery sourdough, lime, sea salt, red pepper, Highspire Hill Farm eggs

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted garlic-caper cream cheese, fresh dill, cucumber, Meyer lemon, house-made marble rye

Fall Vegan Toast

$10.50

Sweetwater bakery sourdough, roasted fall squash & garlic, pumpkin seeds, crispy quinoa, spiced lemon honey dressing, mixed greens

Biscuit and Gravy

$13.00

House-made Buttermilk Biscuits, Mushroom Duck Fat gravy

Joe's Hash

$14.00

Special Request

Bagels

Bagel

$3.50

Custom Breakfast and Sides

One Egg

$2.50

Two Eggs

$3.75

Three Eggs

$5.00

Duck Fat Potatoes

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Pork Belly

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side of Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Side Rye Toast

$2.00

Side Brioche

$3.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Side Biscuit

$3.00

GF English Muffin

$3.00

GF Toast

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Add Spinach

$1.00

Add Tomato

$1.00

Side of Field Greens

$4.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$7.00Out of stock

Side Seasonal Gravy

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.25

Side Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side Jelly

$0.94

Side Butter

$0.94

Pint Of CC

$6.00

Quart Of CC

$12.00

Pumpkin Apple Butter

$1.25

Side Of Cornbread

$5.00

Sweets

1/4 lb Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Banana Cheesecake Leche Muffin

$3.00

Banana Cake GF (No Nut)

$4.50

Pear Brie Almond Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Brittle

$3.00

Banana Walnut Biscotti

$2.00

Peanut Butter Choc Chip Biscotti

$2.00

Pumpkin Roll

$3.00

Pistachio Praline White Chocolate Bark

$6.00

Smore's Chocolate Bark

$5.00

Carrot Cake Bread GF (No Nut)

$4.50

Zucchini Chocolate Chip Bread GF

$4.50

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sticky Bun

$3.50

Vanilla Bean Scone

$3.00

Pecan Pie Bar

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$3.00

Kids

Kid's 2 Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Bulk Bagels

Please notate in Special Requests your bagel selection from the following options: Plain, Everything, Sesame, Jalapeño, Poppy, Cinnamon Raisin, Honey Wheat, Asiago, and Blueberry.

Half Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Dozen Bagels

$24.00

Lunch

Soup De Jour

$7.00

BLT

$14.50

thick sliced brioche bread, local farm egg, bacon, greens, tomato jam, sriracha mayo

Special Request

Local eggs, local white cheddar, tomato jam, pretzel bun

Wyebrook Farm Smash Burger

$15.00

Wyebrook Farm beef, spicy candied bacon, pickled red onion, local cheddar, tomato, greens

Kids Grilled

$9.00

Chilli Of Day

$10.00

local cheddar, scallions, Crema, served with butter seared house corn bread, side of whipped butter

Roasted Local Portabella Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Whipped feta & roasted garlic, local Swiss cheese, rosemary walnut spread

Squash Panzanella

$13.00

Roasted fall squash, roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, cranberries, toasted sourdough, rosemary cider vinaigrette.

Autumn Kale Salad

$14.00

Local apples, pears, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy quinoa, pickled red onion, honey vinaigrette

Rachel Marie

$14.00

Gouda Cheese, Roasted Turkey, Sauerkraut, house made 1000 island

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Morgantown Coffee House features a rotating coffee list and a delicious, seasonal menu.

Website

Location

4997 N Twin Valley Rd, Elverson, PA 19520

Directions

Gallery
Morgantown Coffee House image
Morgantown Coffee House image
Morgantown Coffee House image
Morgantown Coffee House image

Map
