Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

MORI Japanese Grill

59 Reviews

$

2200 S 10th St

McAllen, TX 78503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MORI RICE
FIJI ROLL
FORTUNE ROLL

RICE

BUDDHA RICE

BUDDHA RICE

$7.00

Rice, quinoa, pecan nuts, celery, kalamata oil, almond, cranberry

GOHAN

GOHAN

$3.00

Steamed rice

MORI RICE

MORI RICE

$8.00

Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, beans sprouts, mushroom, garlic butter

YAKISMESHI

YAKISMESHI

$5.50

Fried rice, vegetables

YAKISMESHI BEEF

YAKISMESHI BEEF

$6.00

Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, bell pepper, carrot

YAKISMESHI CHICKEN

YAKISMESHI CHICKEN

$6.00

Fried rice, vegetables and chicken

YAKISMESHI MIXED

YAKISMESHI MIXED

$7.00

Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, bell pepper, carrot

YAKISMESHI SHRIMP

YAKISMESHI SHRIMP

$6.00

Fried rice, vegetables and shrimp

STEAKS

AMERICAN WAGYU - NY STRIP 8 OZ

AMERICAN WAGYU - NY STRIP 8 OZ

$43.00Out of stock

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

AMERICAN WAGYU - PICANHA 12 OZ

AMERICAN WAGYU - PICANHA 12 OZ

$40.00

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

AMERICAN WAGYU - RIB EYE 8 OZ

AMERICAN WAGYU - RIB EYE 8 OZ

$43.00

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

BLACK ANGUS BEEF - TENDERLOIN 8 OZ

BLACK ANGUS BEEF - TENDERLOIN 8 OZ

$35.00

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

JAPANESE WAGYU 3 OZ

JAPANESE WAGYU 3 OZ

$90.00

By the ounce (min 3 oz) M/P

PRIME - RIB EYE 12 OZ

PRIME - RIB EYE 12 OZ

$42.00

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

PRIME - RIB EYE 16 OZ

PRIME - RIB EYE 16 OZ

$69.00Out of stock

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

PORTER HOUSE 30 OZ

PORTER HOUSE 30 OZ

$110.00Out of stock

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

COWBOY 24 OZ

COWBOY 24 OZ

$79.00Out of stock

Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.

MAIN FROM ROBATA

CHICKEN TERIYAKI WASABI

CHICKEN TERIYAKI WASABI

$17.00

Teriyaki sauce, carrot purée, chives

FULL ORDER SKEWERS - CHICKEN

FULL ORDER SKEWERS - CHICKEN

$5.00

CHICKEN

FULL ORDER SKEWERS - PORK

FULL ORDER SKEWERS - PORK

$6.00

PORK BELLY

GLAZED SALMON

GLAZED SALMON

$21.00

Celery root purée, glazed salmon with soy and agave honey

GRILLED TAKO

GRILLED TAKO

$29.00Out of stock

Charred octopus, anticucho sauce, purple potato purée, confit potato, watercress

INDIVIDUAL SKEWERS - CHICKEN

INDIVIDUAL SKEWERS - CHICKEN

$2.50

CHICKEN

INDIVIDUAL SKEWERS - PORK

INDIVIDUAL SKEWERS - PORK

$3.00

PORK BELLY

HOT APPETIZERS

BLACK ALASKAN KING CRAB

BLACK ALASKAN KING CRAB

$45.00

Grilled king crab, miso butter, chives, lime

BONE MARROW

BONE MARROW

$13.00

Red miso, crispy garlic, scallion, lime, grilled bread

CHEESE KUSHIAGE

CHEESE KUSHIAGE

$7.00

Breaded mozzarella with tomato sauce.

CRAB GYOZA

CRAB GYOZA

$11.00

Crab dumplings, ponzu nut butter, cilantro, scallion, serrano pepper

FRIED BROCCOLINI

FRIED BROCCOLINI

$12.00

Fried broccolini with our special sweet mayo and shichimi.

GRILLED EDAMAME - SALTY

GRILLED EDAMAME - SALTY

$6.00

Your selection of grilled or steamed miso/salt/spicy

GRILLED EDAMAME - SPICY

GRILLED EDAMAME - SPICY

$6.00

Your selection of grilled or steamed miso/salt/spicy.

HAMACHI KAMA

HAMACHI KAMA

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled yellow tail jaw with ponzu sauce

OYSTER ROCK

OYSTER ROCK

$15.00

Deep-fried oysters served with jalapeño mayo, lemon tobiko, and micro cilantro.

ROAST CORN

ROAST CORN

$6.00

Grilled corn, nut butter miso, spicy mayo, scallions

ROBATAYAKI SKEWERS - CHICKEN

ROBATAYAKI SKEWERS - CHICKEN

$5.00

CHICKEN

ROBATAYAKI SKEWERS - PORK BELLY

ROBATAYAKI SKEWERS - PORK BELLY

$6.00

PORK BELLY

SHISHITTO PEPPER

SHISHITTO PEPPER

$6.50

Grilled sweet pepper with miso citrus

SPICY KING CRAB

$39.00Out of stock