MORI Japanese Grill

59 Reviews
$
2200 S 10th St
McAllen, TX 78503
Popular Items
RICE
BUDDHA RICE
Rice, quinoa, pecan nuts, celery, kalamata oil, almond, cranberry
GOHAN
Steamed rice
MORI RICE
Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, beans sprouts, mushroom, garlic butter
YAKISMESHI
Fried rice, vegetables
YAKISMESHI BEEF
Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, bell pepper, carrot
YAKISMESHI CHICKEN
Fried rice, vegetables and chicken
YAKISMESHI MIXED
Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, bell pepper, carrot
YAKISMESHI SHRIMP
Fried rice, vegetables and shrimp
STEAKS
AMERICAN WAGYU - NY STRIP 8 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
AMERICAN WAGYU - PICANHA 12 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
AMERICAN WAGYU - RIB EYE 8 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
BLACK ANGUS BEEF - TENDERLOIN 8 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
JAPANESE WAGYU 3 OZ
By the ounce (min 3 oz) M/P
PRIME - RIB EYE 12 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
PRIME - RIB EYE 16 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
PORTER HOUSE 30 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
COWBOY 24 OZ
Choose your flavor: Southern homemade RUB, or ginger garlic soy. Cooked over our Japanese grill and served with special mashed potato with truffle fries or grilled veggies.
MAIN FROM ROBATA
CHICKEN TERIYAKI WASABI
Teriyaki sauce, carrot purée, chives
FULL ORDER SKEWERS - CHICKEN
CHICKEN
FULL ORDER SKEWERS - PORK
PORK BELLY
GLAZED SALMON
Celery root purée, glazed salmon with soy and agave honey
GRILLED TAKO
Charred octopus, anticucho sauce, purple potato purée, confit potato, watercress
INDIVIDUAL SKEWERS - CHICKEN
CHICKEN
INDIVIDUAL SKEWERS - PORK
PORK BELLY
HOT APPETIZERS
BLACK ALASKAN KING CRAB
Grilled king crab, miso butter, chives, lime
BONE MARROW
Red miso, crispy garlic, scallion, lime, grilled bread
CHEESE KUSHIAGE
Breaded mozzarella with tomato sauce.
CRAB GYOZA
Crab dumplings, ponzu nut butter, cilantro, scallion, serrano pepper
FRIED BROCCOLINI
Fried broccolini with our special sweet mayo and shichimi.
GRILLED EDAMAME - SALTY
Your selection of grilled or steamed miso/salt/spicy
GRILLED EDAMAME - SPICY
Your selection of grilled or steamed miso/salt/spicy.
HAMACHI KAMA
Grilled yellow tail jaw with ponzu sauce
OYSTER ROCK
Deep-fried oysters served with jalapeño mayo, lemon tobiko, and micro cilantro.
ROAST CORN
Grilled corn, nut butter miso, spicy mayo, scallions
ROBATAYAKI SKEWERS - CHICKEN
CHICKEN
ROBATAYAKI SKEWERS - PORK BELLY
PORK BELLY
SHISHITTO PEPPER
Grilled sweet pepper with miso citrus