MORIHIRO Atwater
41 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|5:45 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Welcome to the latest restaurant from Michelin Star Chef Morihiro Onodera. Combining traditional Japanese food with locally and organically sourced ingredients, Mori would like to introduce you to the finest of traditional Japanese food.
Location
3133 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90039
