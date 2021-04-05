Restaurant header imageView gallery

MORIHIRO Atwater

41 Reviews

3133 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

All hours
Sunday5:45 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Welcome to the latest restaurant from Michelin Star Chef Morihiro Onodera. Combining traditional Japanese food with locally and organically sourced ingredients, Mori would like to introduce you to the finest of traditional Japanese food.

3133 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90039

