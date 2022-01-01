Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morning Day Cafe

802 Reviews

$$

105 S Main St

Nixa, MO 65714

Order Again

MUNCHIES

SCRAMBLED EGG ROLLS

$13.00

BREKKY NACHOS

$12.00

NOTORIOUS PIG NACHOS

$12.00

HOT MESS DIP

$10.00

PULLED PORK POUTINE

$12.00

BASIC & SIGNATURE

DOUBLE EGG FEAT

$9.50

OAT BOWL

$6.00

SYRUPS

$10.00

FARMERS OMELETTE

$12.00

BYO OMELETTE

$8.00

QUICHE

$16.00

HOT MESS BREAKFAST

$12.00

BREAKFAST CHIMICHANGA

$16.00

THE BOMBLETTE

$13.00

B-MAC

$16.00

WAFFLEBIRD

$15.00

#BACON

$15.00

CHICKEN & EGG

$14.00

MAIN ST B&G

$14.00

BENNYS & SALAD

BENNY GOODMAN

$12.00

KITCHEN BENNY

$14.00

BENNY & THE JETS

$13.00

BENEDICT ROYALE

$16.00Out of stock

SOUP PLUS

$12.00

MDC HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

FINAL CHOWDOWN SALAD

$13.00

PICK-ME-UPS

BREAKFAST IN BED

$9.00

SPICY GRINGO

$12.00

BIRD IS THE WORD

$11.00

MONTE CRISTO

$13.00

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$10.00

SUNDAY DRIVER

$10.00

GARDEN GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

THE BOXER

$14.00

BRUNCH ON BURGER

$15.00

NAKED BURGER

$9.00

FEATURE

$14.00

VEGGIE MENU

BIRDSEED & BERRIES

$8.00

RISE & SHINE

$10.00

DOUBLE EGG FEAT

$9.50

AVO TOAST

$11.00

BOHEMIAN WRAP

$12.00

COUNTRY BRUCHETTA

$9.00

POLISHED VEG

$12.00

KARMA BURGER

$13.00

BULKY BOWL

$13.00

QUINOA KRAKATOA BOWL

$14.00

GARDEN PESTO PENNE

$14.00

KIDS

KID MINI CAKES

$5.00

KID PCAKE SAND

$5.00

KID SCRAMBLE

$5.00

KID CHZY BACON QUES

$5.00

KID CKN & FRIES

$5.00

KID MAC & CHZ

$5.00

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KID FRISBEE

$1.50

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

PASTRY

MUFFIN

$3.00

BISCUIT & JAM

$4.00

TOAST & JAM

$1.50+

ASSORTED PASTRY

$2.50

DOUGHNUT

$1.50

LEMON CUPCAKE

$3.50

RASPBERRY COOKIE

$1.75

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.00

GRANOLA- RETAIL

$7.00

ALA CARTE

LONELY EGG

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$4.50

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.50

BRUNCH POTATOES

$3.00+

ROOT CHIPS

$3.50+

FRUIT

$2.50+

FRIES

$3.50+

SWEET FRIES

$4.00+

MDC SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SOUP

$4.00+

IN & OUT GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

ALA SYRUP

BAGEL & JAM

$3.75

BISCUIT & JAM

$4.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN & JAM

$3.00

TOAST & JAM

$1.50+

NAAN BREAD (FULL)

$3.00

SAUCE OR GRAVY

$2.50+

SIDE THINGS

SIDE AVO (HALF)

$1.75

BLACK BEANS DISH

$2.00

MODS

ADD EGG

$1.50

ADD PROTIEN

ADD CHEESES

ADD VEGGIES

OFF MENU ITEMS

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 S Main St, Nixa, MO 65714

Directions

