Morning Glory 1149 Siskiyou Blvd

1,559 Reviews

$$

1149 SISKIYOU BLVD

Ashland, OR 97520

Popular Items

Buttermilk Pancakes
2 eggs any style
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast

Eggs

Apple Gouda Chicken Sausage, Mushroom, Spinach and Swiss Cheese Omelet

$16.95

With mushrooms, kale, and Swiss cheese

Seared Tri-Tip Steak Omelet

$17.95

With spinach, mushrooms, red onion and Gorgonzola Cream

Crispy Risotto & Kale Cakes

$16.95

Crispy risotto kale cakes with poached eggs and Mushroom Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Applewood Smoked bacon Omelet

$16.95

Large Omelet with Bacon, caramelized onion, fontina cheese

Avocado Omelet

$15.95

Avocado, tomato, charred corn, pasilla peppers, onion, cilantro-jalapeño sour cream

2 eggs any style

$10.95

2 eggs any style

Pesto tofu Scramble

$16.95

Scrambled Tofu, kale, tomato, mushroom, goat cheese

Chorizo Scramble

$15.95

Eggs, Chorizo, tortilla chips, tomato, charred corn, pasilla peppers, scallions and pepperjack cheese

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$18.95

Smoked salmon, Yukon gold potatoes scrambled with a dill sour cream sauce.

Crepes

Harvest Crepe

$12.95

Roasted mushrooms, fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, avocado, and house-made creme fraiche

Au Gra Crepe

$12.95

Creamy au gratin potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, scallions, and house made creme friache

Crepe Wrap

$12.95

Potatoes au gratin, 2 eggs scrambled, choice of bacon or mushrooms or apple gouda chicken sausage or chorizo, with caramelized onion and cheddar cheese wrapped in a crepe. Served with Louisiana creme fraiche

Rock Shrimp Crepe

$13.95

With bacon, tomato and pepperjack cheese

Classic Sweet Crepe

$10.95

Nutella, fresh strawberries, graham cracker crumble

Savory Crepe of the Day

$12.95

Sweet Crepe of the Day

$8.95

House Specials

Huevos Rancheros

$16.95

House-made black beans on two tortillas with 2 eggs over medium topped with pepperjack cheese, house-made pico de gallo and cilantro-jalapeno sour cream

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$15.95

House made sausage gravy with biscuits with 2 eggs any style

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

Two eggs with Black Forest Ham on a biscuit topped with decadent Hollandaise Sauce. With a side of hash browns.

Eggs Florentine

$15.95

Two eggs and spinach on a buttermilk buicuit topped with decadent Hollandaise Sauce.

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

Two fried eggs, Black Forest ham and cheddar cheese

Cakes, waffles, french toast

Same great orange GF pancake batter made into a waffle with Lemon Butter

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.95+

1, 2 or 3 large buttermilk pancakes

Sourdough blueberry Pancakes

$14.95+

1, 2 or 3large sourdough blueberry pancakes with lemon butter

Buttermilk Belgian Waffle $9.95/13.95

$9.95+

One or two round Buttermilk Belgian Waffles with Lemon Butter

Bacon Belgian Waffle $8.95/$12.95

$10.95+

One or two round Bacon Belgian waffle with walnut butter

Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast

$15.95+

Lemon Ricotta french toast with Raspberry Sauce

Sides and small bites

Side of Protein

Choice of: Bacon, House-Made Sausage, Chicken Gouda Sausage or Tofu Sausage

2 side eggs any style

$4.95

2 eggs any style

One egg any style

$2.95

One egg any style.

Fresh Berry Cup

$4.95

Cup of fresh Berries

Muffin

$4.95

Fresh muffin of the day

Toast

$2.95

Rustic sourdough toast, Whole Wheat Sourdough

Hashbrowns

$4.95

Crisp shredded hash browns

Hashbrowns, extra crispy

$4.95

Crispy Polenta

$4.95

Au Gratin Potatoes

$4.95

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Biscuit and Gravy

$8.95

Sliced tomatoes

$4.95

Fresh tomato, sliced

Lemon Butter

$0.50

Side Avo

$1.95

Salad Side

$4.95

Coffee drinks

Coffee

$3.25+

Large cup coffee - 16 oz

Latte

$4.95+

2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.95

2 shots espresso, creamy steamed foam

Mocha

$4.95

2 shots espresso, Guittard Chocolate and milk

Au'Lait

$3.50+

Dark Roast Coffee with steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$2.95

Breve-12 oz

$3.95

2 shots espresso, steamed half and half

Breve - 16 oz

$4.95

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.95Out of stock

Other Hot drinks

Creamy hot chocolate made with guittard chocolate and topped with whipped cream

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamed milk, Guittard Chocolate, Whipped cream-not so hot for kids hot chocolate

Kids "not so hot" Hot Chocolate-12 oz

$1.95

Steamed milk, not so hot, Guittard chocolate and topped with whipped cream

Matte Latte

$4.50

Republic of Tea

$3.95

16 oz Loose leaf tea

Oregon Chai Latte

$3.95+

Cold drinks

16 oz of juice choice and a split (half bottle) of sparkling wine

Orange Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit juice

$3.95

Apple juice

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Soda

$2.95

Ice Tea-16 oz

$3.95

Iced Chai-16 oz

$3.95

Milk

$2.95

Choc Milk

$2.95

Izzy Sparkling Juice

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Drink Special

$3.95

Extra Side Sauces

S/Syrup Small

$1.00

S/Syrup Large

$2.00

S/ Marion Berry Compote Small

$1.00

S/Marion Berry Compote Large

$2.00

S/ Gorg Mushroom Cream Sauce

$3.95

S/ Sausage Gravy

$4.95

S/ Parmesan Cream Sauce

$3.95

S/ Hollandaise Sauce

$4.95

S/ Salsa

$1.95

S/ Pesto

$1.00

S/ Cilantro Jalapeno Sour Cream

$1.00

Specials

Pumpkin Cheesecake French Toast

$11.95+Out of stock

Banana Bread French Toast

$14.95+Out of stock

Blueberry Orange Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Oatmeal Pancakes

$9.95+Out of stock

Chanterelle Scram

Out of stock

Broccoli Scramble

$16.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

One egg, any style, w/bacon or sausage

$6.95

Buttermilk or Blueberry Cake w/ bacon or Sausage

$6.95

French Toast, Strawberries and Whipped Cream

$6.95

Kid size Berry Cup

$3.25

Moroccan Oatmeal

Moroccan Oatmeal

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Ashland's best Breakfast/Brunch for 25 years.

Location

1149 SISKIYOU BLVD, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

