Morning Glory by the Bay 306 South 3rd Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

306 South 3rd Avenue

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Build Your Own Breakfast

Eggs & Toast (2 Eggs)

$4.69

Eggs & Toast (3 Eggs)

$5.69

Eggs & Potato (2 Eggs)

$6.99

Eggs & Potato (3 Eggs)

$7.99

Eggs & Meat (2 Eggs)

$8.49

Eggs & Meat (3 Eggs)

$9.49

Eggs, Potato & Meat (2 Eggs)

$10.99

Eggs, Potato & Meat (3 Eggs)

$11.99

Delicious Breakfast Meals

Benedict

$11.99

2 over easy eggs and ham on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

2 eggs with a choice of toast

English Muffin Sandwich

$8.49

Fried egg, sausage patty, and American cheese on an English muffin

Hash Brown Omelet

$12.99

2 eggs, ham, onion, green pepper, and mushroom surrounded by hash browns, topped with cheese sauce & choice of toast

Morning Glory Sandwich

$10.99

2 scrambled eggs with ham and cheese on Texas

Oatmeal

$5.99

With a choice of toast, blueberries or raisins, and brown sugar

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$14.99

6 oz. 2 eggs with our juicy steak & choice of toast

Sunrise Quesadilla

$12.99

Three scrambled eggs, diced ham, onion, and green pepper with mozzarella

Pork Fritter Platter

$11.99

2 eggs, crispy fried pork cutlet with sausage gravy & a choice of toast

Skillets

Morning Glory Deluxe Skillet

$13.99

Ham, green pepper, onion, mushroom, sausage, bacon, tomato and spinach over hash browns topped with shredded Cheddar

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.99

Ham, sausage, and bacon over tater tots, topped with our creamy homemade sausage gravy

Mexican Skillet

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef with diced onion, tomato, and pepper, sprinkled with shredded Cheddar & mozzarella over hash browns

Ham & Cheese Skillet

$11.99

Slice ham over hash browns topped with cheese sauce

Western Skillet

$11.99

Ham, green pepper and onions over hash browns topped with cheese sauce

Vegetable Skillet

$11.99

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and spinach over hash browns with shredded Cheddar

Omelettes

Carol Omelettes

$13.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom & tomato

Meat Lovers Omelettes

$12.99

Sausage, bacon & ham

Mexican Omelettes

$12.99

Ground beef with onion, tomato & green pepper with shredded Cheddar & mozzarella

Western Omelettes

$11.99

Ham, onion & green pepper

Vegetable Omelettes

$11.99

Onion, green pepper, tomato, mushroom & spinach

Cheese Omelette Omelettes

$7.99

From the Griddle

Pancakes

$4.99+

French Toast

$4.99+

Waffles

$5.99

2 Pancakes with Choice of Meat

$9.99

2 French Toast With Choice of Meat

$9.99

2 Pancakes with Choice of Meat and Potato

$10.99

2 French Toast With Choice of Meat and Potato

$10.99

Yummy Burgers

Morning Glory Burger

$13.99

Our signature burger comes with bacon, American cheese, one over-easy egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and ketchup

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Double Decker

$9.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Delicious Sandwiches

Philly Steak Ciabatta

$13.99

Seasoned roast beef, melted mozzarella, grilled onion, green pepper and mushroom on a toasted ciabatta bun

Turkey Bacon High Club

$12.99

Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas bread with a side of mayo

Morning Glory Melt

$11.99

Seasoned fresh beef patty with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese on grilled rye"

Biggest BLT in DC

$11.99

4 strips of merchants bacon, three slices of fresh tomatoes, three layers of crisp leaf lettuce and a ciabatta bun with a side of mayo

Wicked Tuna Salad

$8.49

Tuna salad with celery, onions, and our creamy mayo dressing on a ciabatta bun

Sunrise Egg Salad

$6.99

Prepped from scratch in our kitchen

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, spinach, and tomato in a garden vegetable tortilla with a choice of potato

Turkey Mayo Wrap

$12.99

Oven-roasted turkey with lettuce, spinach, and tomato in a garden vegetable tortilla with choice of potato

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion & cheese with a choice of dressing

Our House Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, boiled egg, cheese, and turkey with a choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion and cheese with a choice of dressing

Baskets

Tavern Battered Cod

$12.99

3 pieces of cod with tartar and a slice of rye

Hidden Bay Deep Fried Shrimp

$12.99

5 shrimp with cocktail sauce and a slice of rye

Golden Chicken Tenders

$11.99

4 tenders with a choice of dipping sauce

Sides

Applesauce

$1.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.29

Cheese Curds

$4.99

French Dressing

$0.29

French Fries

$2.99

Honey Mustard

$0.29

Italian Dressing

$0.29

Mayo

$0.29

Onions Rings

$3.99

Peanut Butter

$0.29

Ranch

Salsa

$0.29

Shrimp Sauce

$0.29

Sour Cream

$0.29

Tartar

$0.29

Thousand Island

$0.29

Wedges

$2.99

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

1 Egg

$0.99

2 Egg

$1.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Raisin Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

White Toast

$1.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

English Muffins

$1.99

sourdough

$1.99

Rye

$1.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Side Pork

$3.99

Pork Fritter

$4.99

Ribeye Steak

$5.99

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Hollandaise

$0.99

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Soup

Cup Chili

$3.99

Cup Chicken dumpling

$3.99

Cup Cheesy Broccoli

$3.99

Cup Shrimp

$3.99

Cup Split pea

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chicken dumpling

$4.99

Bowl Shrimp

$4.99

Bowl Split pea

$4.99

Bowl cheesy broccoli

$4.99

Kids meals

Kids eggs

$5.99

Kids oatmeal

$5.99

Kids pancake

$5.99

Kids french toast

$5.99

Kids mac & cheese

$5.99

Kids chicken tenders

$6.99

Kids grilled cheese

$5.99

Kids cheeseburger

$6.99

Desserts

Muffin

$3.99

donut

$1.99

Lemon Italian Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Orange, apple, & lemonade

Apple Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate or white

Chocolate milk

$2.49

Soda

$2.69

Pepsi, sierra mist, diet Pepsi, mountain dew

Iced Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened or raspberry

Hot Tea

$2.29

Busch Light

$3.00

Bridge Up

$5.00

Michelob

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Seltzer

$4.00

Capuccino

$3.99

Breakfast Specials

Monday (Stuffed ham & Onion Omelette)

Monday(stuffed ham & onion omelette))

$9.99

Tuesday(Cake,meat,egg)

Tuesday(Cake,meat,egg)

$9.99

Wednesday(Potato Pancakes)

Potato pancakes

$9.49

Thursday(Breakfast Burrito)

Breakfast burrito

$10.49

Friday(Stuffed Veggie Omelette)

Friday(stuffed veggie omelette)

$10.49

Saturday(2x2x2)

2x2x2

$9.99

Sunday( Biscuits & Gravy)

Sunday(biscuits & gravy)

$10.49

Shrimp plate

Shrimp plate

$12.99

Take out charge

Take out charge

Take out charge

$1.00

Ready in....

10-15 minutes

20-25minutes

30-35 minutes

40-45 minutes

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

306 South 3rd Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Directions

