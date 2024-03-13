- Home
23 W Oak st.
Green Bay, WI 54235
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Small Cheese Dip$5.00
- Large Cheese Dip$8.00
- Small Fresh Guacamole$5.00
- Large Fresh Guacamole$9.00
- Queso Fundido$10.00
Cheese dip with chorizo and pico de gallo
- Mexican Corn Salad$8.00
- Bean Dip$5.00
- Cheese Curds$8.00
- Wings$10.00
Hot, chipotle, BBQ, mango habanero. Boneless or original
- Ultimate Nachos$15.00
Carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla a La Mexicana$15.00
Green peppers, onions and tomatoes with your choice of meat and shredded
- Papas Asadas$16.00
Loaded baked potatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans and salad
- Sopa Azteca$8.00
Tomato soup with tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco and chipotle
- Crema De Elote$8.00
Traditional creamy corn soup and melted cheese. Served with croutons
Tacos
- Тасоs$16.00
Three grilled tacos with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp and bacon with red cabbage, mango and avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, special sauce and a side of rice and beans
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Three fish tacos with red cabbage, mango and avocado pico de gallo, queso fresco, special sauce with a side of rice and beans
- Taco Gobernador$18.00
Three shrimp tacos with pico de gallo and melted cheese on the tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans
Burritos
- Burrito Fiesta$18.00
Steak or chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of rice, beans and salad
- Surf & Turf$19.00
Steak and shrimp, red sauce, green peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans
- Chorizo Chicken Delight$16.00
Grilled chicken and chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of rice, beans and salad
- Veggie Burrito$15.00
Beans, rice, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, guacamole and tomatoes
Chimichangas
Chicken Dishes
- Pollo Chihuahna$18.00
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, green peppers, onions and crumbled bacon. Topped with chihuahua cheese and poblono sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans and salad
- Choripollo$16.00
Grilled chicken with chorizo. Topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of rice and beans
- Pollo en Chipotle$16.00
Grilled chicken with our homemade chipotle sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans
- Pollo en Mole$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade mole sauce and sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Michoacan$18.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp with onions, fresh jalapeños, topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of rice and beans
- Tinga$16.00
Two tostadas with tinga chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, beans and guacamole
- Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Grilled chicken with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Steak & Pork
- Ribeye Steak$23.00
10 oz ribeye steak with baked potatoes on our special cream. Served with grilled onions, chili toreado and rice
- Carne Asada$21.00
Arrachera steak with onions and green peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, salad, guacamole and tortillas
- Tampiqueña$22.00
Arrachera steak with one enchilada. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
- Steak & Shrimp$26.00
10 oz ribeye with a shrimp skewer. Baked potatoes topped with our special cream. Served with rice and tortillas
- Discada$20.00
Grilled steak with chorizo, bacon, onions, green peppers and chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
- Steak Fajitas$20.00
Grilled steak with onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, salad and tortillas
- Steak Chihuahua$20.00
Arrachera steak with green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with a side of rice, beans and salad
- Carnitas Michoacan$16.00
Slow cooked marinated pork. Served with a side of rice, beans, salad, jalapeños and tortillas
- Puntas Al Chipotle$20.00
Skirt steak strips on our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans and salad
- Carnitas en Chile Verde$16.00
Slow cooked marinated pork topped with homemade green salsa. Served with a side of rice, beans and tortillas
- Carnitas en Chile Rojo$16.00
Slow cooked marinated pork topped with homemade red sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, and tortillas
- Parrillada$26.00
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, onions, jalapeños toreado with a corn tortilla quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and tortillas
Fish & Seafood
- Camarones Fiesta$20.00
Shrimp filled with cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Camarones a La Diabla$19.00
Grilled shrimp topped with our guajillo and chipotle sauce. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Camarones Mango Tequila$19.00
Grilled shrimp topped with our mango and tequila sauce. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Camarones Sinaloa$19.00
Grilled shrimp in our sinaloa marinated sauce. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$19.00
Grilled shrimp topped with garlic and butter mojo. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Camarones Empanizados$18.00
Breaded shrimp. Served with French fries, fresh salad and guacamole
- Camarones Al Chipotle$19.00
Grilled shrimp topped with our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Camarones Al Coco$19.00
Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Filete De Pescado Relleno$20.00
Grilled tilapia filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and shrimp. Topped with cheese. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Filete Relleno Al Vapor$19.00
Foil baked tilapia stuffed with shrimp, green peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Filete a La Plancha$18.00
Seasoned grilled tilapia fillets. Served with rice, fresh salad and guacamole
- Filete Empanizado$18.00
Breaded tilapia fillets. Served with French fries, fresh salad and guacamole
- Fajitas Del Mar$19.00
Tilapia fillet and shrimp, grilled with onions and peppers. Served with rice, fresh salad, jalapeño toreado and guacamole
- Ceviche$20.00
Chunks of raw fish and shrimp marinated in freshly cucumber, squeezed lime, onions, peppers, mango and avocado
- Aguachile$20.00
Raw shrimp marinated in freshly squeezed lime, onions, peppers, cucumber and avocado. Served with tostados
- Coctel De Camaron$18.00
Cocktail shrimp in our homemade cocktail sauce. Served with avocado, pico de gallo and celery garnish
- Sopa De Mariscos$18.00
A traditional soup with shrimp, fish, seafood mix, carrots, celery and potatoes
Salads
- Taco Salad$10.00
Tortilla bowl, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken
- Gloria's Taco Salad$14.00
Tortilla bowl, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, special sauce with steak
- Chicken Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions and sliced avocado with grilled chicken breast
- Shrimp Salad$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions and sliced avocado with grilled shrimp
Drinks
Kids Menu
Kids Menu - Fruit Smoothies
Sides
Bar Menu
Margaritas
Wine
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
Sparkling Wine, Aperol, Sprite, Club Soda , Orange Slice
- Daiquiri$9.00
Captain Morgan Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Strawberry Mix, Simple Syrup
- Mexican Mule$10.00
1800 Blanco Tequila, Ginger Beer, Lime
- Negroni$11.00
- Anejo Old Fashioned$12.00
- Whisky Sour$11.00
Whisky, Angostura Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
- Espresso Martini$10.00
Grey Goose vodka, Kahlua, Espresso, Agave syrup
- Martini$10.00
Bombay Saphire Gin, M&R Dry Vermouth, Olive
- Sunset Spritz$9.00
Door Peninsula Sunset Splash, Club Soda, Mango, On the Rocks
- Gloria s Mezcalita$11.00
400 Conejos Mezcal, Orange Liqueur, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar
- Pina Colada$10.00
Bacardi Rum, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Cream, Coconut Juice, Evaporated Milk
- Cantarito Jalisco$11.00
Jose Cuerva Gold, Grapefruit Juice, Orange Juice, Chamoy, Tajin
- Sangria$11.00
Red Wine, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Fresh Fruit
- Tequila Mangoneada$10.00
Jose Cuervo Gold, Mango Juice, Fresh Mango, Lime Juice, Chamoy, Tajin, Tamerinda Stick
- Carajillo$11.00
Licor, Espresso Coffee
- Gloria s Michelada Premium$15.00
Lime Juice, Clamato Juice, Tajin, Gloria's, Speacial Sauce, Beer, Shrimp, Celery Stick, Tamarindo Stick
- Mojito Rojo$11.00
Bacardi Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Fresh Mint, Simple Syrup, Grenadine, Berries, Club Soda
- Paloma Negra$11.00
Jose Cuerva Gold, Grapefruit, Lime Juice, Black Salt & Tajin Rim
- Traditional Michelada$12.00
Lime Juice, Clamato Juice, Tajin, Gloria's Special Sauce, Beer, Tamarindo Stick
- Cancun de Noche$9.00
Jose Cuerva Silver Orange Juice, Grenadine
- Bloody Maria$9.00
Jose Cuerva Silver, Gloria's Special Sauce, Tajin, Rim, Celery, Lime, Clamato Juice
- Mixed Drink$5.00+
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
