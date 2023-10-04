Morningbirds Masterpieces

Our Signature Recipe Fresh Batter Pancake Stacks, Waffles or French Toast Choose (Double Stack Pancake, Waffles or French Toast) Choose your style: Buttermilk with flavored Butters and Syrups Blueberry with Fresh Blueberry Syrup Homemade Granola Crunch Strawberry Shortcake with Fresh Strawberry Syrup Bananas Foster with Butter Rum Sauce Hazelnut or Chocolate Hazelnut Chocolate Chip and Whipped Cream with Fresh Vanilla Bean Syrup Toffee Nut and Whipped Cream with Fresh Toffee and Brown Butter Syrup Cinnamon Crunch and Cream