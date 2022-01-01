Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Morning Glory Breakfast.

1,849 Reviews

$$

550 W Date St

Ste #C

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Carbs

Souffle Pancakes

$17.00

Don't travel the best. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Baked Blueberry Skillet Pancake

$14.00

Blueberries. Extra Butter. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.

Classic Flapjacks

$13.00

Extra Butter. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.

Vegan Pancakes

$13.00

Banana. Coconut. Vegan Butter.

GF Pancakes

$14.00

Extra Butter. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.

The Very Frenchie French Toast

$13.00

Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Berries & Cream.

German Pancake

$15.00

Lemon. Sugar. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup. Butter.

B-Day Blondie

Wu Cookie

$1.25

Eggs

American Breakfast

$14.00

Two Eggs. Bacon Or Sausage. Crispy Hashbrowns.

Steak N Egg

$26.00

Wagyu Flat Iron. 2 eggs. Crispy scalloped potato. Toast.

Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

Sunny Side Up Egg. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.

Khachapuri

$16.00

Mozzarella. Feta. Garlic. Olive Oil. Baked Egg. Butter.

Morning Glory Fried Rice

$15.00

Sunny Side Up Eggs. Pork Belly. Cheese. Peas. Spinach. Scallions.

Breakfast Carbonara

$15.00

Bucatini Pasta. Crispy Pork Belly. Soft-Poached Egg. Calabrian Chili Oil.

Classic Benny

$14.00

Soft-Poached Egg. Ham. Hollandaise.

Lox Benny

$18.00

Soft-Poached Egg. Béarnaise.

Veggie Benny

$16.00

Benny - Lobster

$28.00

Veggie Scramble

$14.00

Vegan Scrambled Eggs. Sun-Dried Tomatos. Olives. Spinach. Fried Chickpeas. Feta. Basil

Chorizo Grande Tartine

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs. Roasted Sweet Peppers. Onions. Cheddar. Avocado. Crema. Cilantro. Vegan Focaccia.

Egg McFunnin

$8.00

Fried Egg. Canadian Bacon. American Cheese. English Muffin.

Lobster Omlet

$26.00

Buttered leeks. Tarragon. Lemon béarnaise. Herb Salad.

French Omelet

$15.00

Goat Cheese. Chives. Bistro Salad.

Turkish Eggs

$16.00

Millennial Tears

$17.00

Avocado. Radish. Sugar Snap Peas. Vegan Focaccia. Everything Bagel Spice.

Eggs in a Basket

$29.00

Egg Salad Sando

$5.99

Just like it sounds. With scallions and kewpie mayo on Wonder Bread.

So Extra

Crispy Scallop Potato

$6.00

Decadent Slice Of Creamy Gratin. Breaded, And Fried To A Crisp.

Dirty Scalloped Potato

$7.00

Fried Gratin Slice Drenched In Sausage Gravy.

Maple Sausage Links

$5.00

Porkalicious Sausage With Herbs & Butternut Farms Finest Grade A Vermont Maple Syrup.

Thick Sliced Bacon

$6.00

Smoky Bacon Steak.

Cheesy Potatoes

$8.00

A La Carte

Just An Egg

$2.00

You Know It, You Love It. You Want Some More Of It.

Single Regular Ol' Pancake

$4.00

Single Gluten Free Pancake

$4.00

Single Vegan Pancake

$4.00

Plain Waffle

$8.00

1/2 French Toast

$6.50

SD Toast

$2.00

SD English Muffin

$2.00

SD GF Bread

$3.00

SD Tortillas

$2.00

SD Hollandaise

$2.00

SD Gravy

$2.00

SD Berries

$5.00

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD Salmon

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

SD Canadian Bacon

$4.00

SD Chorizo

$4.00

SD Soyrizo

$3.00

SD Bone Marrow

$7.00Out of stock

SD Fried Chicken

$6.00

Dim Sum

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

Croquette

$3.00

Caviar Bumps

$15.00

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Madeleines

$3.00

PB cookie

$3.00

Breakfast Dumpling

$3.00

Passion Aggression - Dim Sum

$9.00

Salmon Bites

$3.00

Vanilla Tartes

$2.00

Buckeye Cookie

$2.00

Pastry

$5.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.50

Spro & Hot Water.

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Modern Times Idea Machine Shop Blend.

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$5.25

Spro & Steamed Milk.

Honey Latte

$5.25

Maple Latte

$5.25

Sweet Latte

$5.25

MG Cortadito

$4.50

With sweetened condensed milk.

Mocha

$6.19

Mexican Mocha

$6.19

White Mocha

$6.19

Honey Cinnamon

$5.50

DECAF Americano

$3.00

DECAF - Espresso

$3.75

Iced Espresso

$3.50

Spro & Ice.

Iced Americano

$3.50

Spro. Cold Water. Ice.

Iced Latte

$5.25

Spro. Milk. Ice.

Iced Mocha

$6.19

Spro. Milk. Cacao. Ice.

T.H. PB Cup

$5.50

Drip Coffee & Cold Brew

House Coffee

$3.50

Modern Times Idea Machine Drip.

Pour Over

$5.00

Modern Times Seasonal Roast

MT BH Nitro

$4.50Out of stock

Modern Times Black House Nitro Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Modern Times Black House Blend.

Decaf Pour Over

$5.00

Modern Times Steady Hand Decaf

Tea

Green

$4.00

MG Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.25

The Lord Of Green Teas.

Chai Latte

$5.25

London Fog

$5.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Refill - Sweet tea

Iced Chai

$5.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

The Lord Of Green Teas.

T.H. Matcha - Lavender

$5.50Out of stock

NA "Cocktails"

NA Bloody

$5.00

NA Goldstein Jewelius

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

By The Bottle.

Club Soda

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

By The Bottle.

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

By The Bottle.

Tonic Water

$3.00

Pina Colada Slush

$7.00Out of stock

Pina Colada Slush Splash

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade Slush

$7.00Out of stock

Lemonade Slush Splash

$3.00Out of stock

Juice & Other

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

Grapefruit

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Classic HC

$4.50

Straw & Cream HC

$4.50Out of stock

Caramel HC

$4.50

O & V HC

$4.50

Maple & Cin HC

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Choco Milk

$3.00

Menu Cocktails

Bananas in Pajamas

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

2oz Spirit** .5oz Lemon Juice 6oz Bloody Mix Method: Roll ingredients w/ 6 cubes ice to chill / Dirty Dump Ice: Kold Draft / Logo Pilsner Garnish: Celery Foam & Pickles **Spirits vary in $$

Certified Lover Girl

$13.00

Family Jewels

$13.00

Goldstein's Orange Joooliuos

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Whiskey. Coffee. Maple Butter. Bourbon Cream.

Irish Detox

$12.00

Lychee-Loma

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Spice Up Your Life

$12.00

Sweatpants $zn

$13.00

Taste Like a Suite

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

"There should be a warning posted at the door of Morning Glory. The surgeon general should at least crush some of their Japanese soufflé pancakes and determine whether the interior decor causes seizures or vertigo. It’s explosive and flamboyant. The 30-foot electric-pink neon flower lording over the main dining room is what would happen if Georgia O’Keefe took up sculpture after seeing Daft Punk in Vegas. Rose-colored retro lamps compete with a pink Champagne vending machine for space in your Insta stories. It’s like drinking mezcal bloody marys (with creamy celery foam) inside Elton John’s mental state in the 1970s." –Troy Johnson

Location

550 W Date St, Ste #C, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

