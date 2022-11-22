Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morning Glory

review star

No reviews yet

1753 Hwy A1a

Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEDDAR STUFFED HASH BROWNS
BYO BURRITO🌯
HALF BISCUITS AND GRAVY

9" Breakfast Pizzas🍕

🌺CALIFORNIA🍕

$11.45

Mozzarella Cheese, diced tomatoes, diced onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese blended together in scrambled eggs baked on top of a deep dish pizza, garnished with fresh Avocado

🇺🇸AMERICAN 🍕

$11.45

Bacon, Ham, American and Mozzarella cheese blended together in scrambled eggs baked on top of a deep dish pizza

BYO Burrito or Omelette

Burrito comes with scrambled eggs and cheddar stuffed hash browns inside. Omelette gets Tater choice, and Toast choice
BYO BURRITO🌯

BYO BURRITO🌯

$7.50

Burrito comes with scrambled eggs and cheddar stuffed hash browns inside.

OMELETTE

OMELETTE

$7.50

Omelette gets Tater choice, and Toast choice

BYO EGG WHITE OMELETTE

$9.00

Omelette gets Tater choice, and Toast choice

No Egg BYO BURRITO

No Egg BYO BURRITO

$7.00

Burrito comes with scrambled eggs and cheddar stuffed hash browns inside.

Eggs white-BYO BURRITO🌯

Eggs white-BYO BURRITO🌯

$9.00

Burrito comes with scrambled eggs and cheddar stuffed hash browns inside.

Breakfast Plates

CRAB BENEDICT🦀

$19.75

Toasted English muffin topped with real lump crab meat, poached eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce

DIABLO BENEDICT🤠

DIABLO BENEDICT🤠

$14.50

Homemade jalapeno cheddar biscuit, 2 chorizo patties, 2 poached eggs,and finished with homemade Hollandaise sauce

💛GLORIOUS BALSAMIC BENEDICT

💛GLORIOUS BALSAMIC BENEDICT

$14.50

Homemade Buttermilk biscuit topped with fresh basil, black forest ham, 2 poached eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce, garnished with balsamic drizzle

✝️TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT

$12.75

Toasted English muffin topped with black forest ham, 2 poached eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce

SHRIMP AND GRITS🦐

SHRIMP AND GRITS🦐

$16.50

Shrimp grilled on skewers with blackening seasoning, Special recipe Cheesy grits with chopped bacon and scallions *not vegan friendly

FULL🇲🇽MEXICAN BISCUITS GRAVY

$11.50

homemade jalapeno cheddar biscuits covered with chorizo gravy, and finished with fresh homemade pico de gallo and sliced avocado

HALF🇲🇽MEXICAN BISCUITS GRAVY HALF

HALF🇲🇽MEXICAN BISCUITS GRAVY HALF

$7.50

homemade jalapeno cheddar biscuits covered with chorizo gravy, and finished with fresh homemade pico de gallo and sliced avocado

FULL BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$10.50

sausage gravy over Homemade buttermilk biscuits

HALF BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$6.50

sausage gravy over Homemade buttermilk biscuits

🦀🍞 CRABBY TOAST

$19.00

Freshly made avocado mint spread on artisanal Multigrain toast, topped with real lump crab meat, old bay seasoning, diced tomatoes, garnished with fresh Lemon

AVOCADO TOAST🥑🍞

$15.00

Toasted homemade Italian Bread, Avocado, Diced tomatoes, shredded Parmesan cheese, Olive oil, black pepper, drizzle of balsamic glaze

BONANZA TOAST🍌

$12.50

Almond butter spread on artisanal multigrain toast topped with fresh sliced bananas, shredded coconut, and drizzled with honey

BREAKFAST TACOS🌮

BREAKFAST TACOS🌮

$13.50

3 corn soft shell tacos stuffed with chorizo, eggs, onions and topped with queso fresco and fresh homemade pico de gallo

EGG WHITE TACOS🌮

EGG WHITE TACOS🌮

$15.00

3 corn soft shell tacos stuffed with chorizo, eggs, onions and topped with queso fresco and fresh homemade pico de gallo

🥘BREAKFAST SKILLET

🥘BREAKFAST SKILLET

$14.95

Diced tomatoes, bell peppers, ham and cheddar cheese, Blended together with scrambled eggs on top of Rosemary home fries, garnished with fresh scallions

Egg Whites🥘BREAKFAST SKILLET

Egg Whites🥘BREAKFAST SKILLET

$16.45

Diced tomatoes, bell peppers, ham and cheddar cheese, Blended together with scrambled eggs on top of Rosemary home fries, garnished with fresh scallions

NOT SO BISCUITS & GRAVY OVER HASHBROWNS

$9.50

Cheddar stuffed hash browns topped with sausage gravy

Specialty Plates

BACK IN MY DAY BREAKFAST PLATE

$10.95

2 eggs any style, tater choice, meat choice, and toast choice

ANY OTHER DAY BREAKFAST PLATE

$12.00

2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes, meat choice

FRENCH DAY BREAKFAST PLATE

FRENCH DAY BREAKFAST PLATE

$13.25

2 eggs any style, French toast, and a meat choice

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK PLATE

$14.25

2 eggs any style, tater choice, and toast choice (you already picked the meat)

Burgers/Grill

8 oz 90/10 Ground Beef Burgers. All items served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Choice of Cheese, Cooked to chefs temp (medium)

Burger

$10.95

🍔CLASSIC CHEESE Burger

$11.95

🥓BACON CHEDDAR Burger

$13.95

Bacon and cheddar cheese

😵‍💫HANGOVER BURGER

$15.50

Arugula, Over easy egg, avocado, American Cheese, No lettuce, tomatoes, or onions

🥜PEANUT BUTTER BACON Burger

$13.95

Choice of Cheese, Peanut butter on bun (Make it extra by trading the bun for a pearl waffle)

🇪🇪BLACK- N-BLEU Burger

🇪🇪BLACK- N-BLEU Burger

$13.95

Patty is seasoned with blackening spice with a Homemade blue cheese patty on top

🍄MUSHROOM SWISS Burger

$13.95

Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms

🐟AHI TUNA Sandwich

$14.50

Lemon pepper seared Ahi Tuna steak, choice of cheese

🐣CHARBROIL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.95

Snack Sides

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$9.45

Beer battered and fried cauliflower

ONION RINGS

$9.45

It is what it is

SHRIMP ON SKEWER

$6.00

Blackened grilled shrimp on a skewer

FRIED PICKLES💚

$7.50

Beer battered fried pickles

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$9.95

Fries Tossed in truffle oil and seasoned with truffle Parmesan black pepper seasoning includes a side of Balsamic ketchup

FRIES🍟

$2.75

🐤CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

1⁄2 lb of chicken tenders and French fries

🥑AVOCADO BITES

$9.95

Sliced avocado breaded in panko with some spices then fried

GOUDA BACON CHEESE BITES

$8.99

LOADED BREAKFAST FRIES

$11.95

Pancakes/ French Toast

2 Pearl 🧇Waffles

$9.50

Apple🍎Pie Stack

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes with caramelized apples topped with brown sugar cinnamon crumbles, caramel syrup, and scoop of vanilla ice cream.

🍌Banana Foster🥞Stack

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes made with fresh bananas with a brown sugar rum sauce poured over top

🫐Blueberry Stack

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes with fresh blueberries inside topped with powdered sugar

🇮🇹Cannoli Stuffed Toast Stack

🇮🇹Cannoli Stuffed Toast Stack

$14.75

Cannoli filling stuffed between two slices of Texas toast, topped with whipped cream, raspberries, candied pecans, drizzled with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar

🍫🍞Chocolate Cake Toast Stack

$14.75

Chocolate cake sliced into French toast talked with whip cream, strawberries and powdered sugar

🍪Chocolate Chip Stack

$10.95

Buttermilk pancakes with Milk chocolate chips inside topped with powdered sugar

French Toast Stack

$10.95

Straight up French toast made from Texas toast topped with powdered sugar

Gluten Free French Toast Stack

$14.75
One 🍎Apple Pie Pancake

One 🍎Apple Pie Pancake

$5.00

One 🍌Banana Foster Pancake

$5.00

One 🫐Blueberry Pancake

$5.00

One Cannoli French Toast

$7.95

One 🍪Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.00

One Chocolate French Toast

$7.00

One French Toast

$4.50

One Gluten Free French Toast

$7.50

One Pearl 🧇Waffle

$5.00

One Plain Pancake

$4.00

One Seasonal French Toast

$5.50

One Seasonal Pancake

$5.00

One 🍓Strawberry Delight Pancake

$5.00

Pancake Flight

$13.95

Your choice of 3 flavors of pancakes

Plain Stack

Plain Stack

$9.95

Buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar

Strawberry 🍓Delight Stack

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes made with fresh strawberries sprinkled with powdered sugar

Seasonal Toast Stack

$14.25

Seasonal Pancake Stack

$14.25

Oreo Pancake Stack

$15.95

One Oreo Pancake

$6.00

Pumpkin Pancake Stack

$14.95

One Pumpkin Pancake

$5.50

Fall French Tosst

$5.50

Fall French Toast Stack

$14.95

Sides

3 SLICES BACON

$4.50

BLACK FOREST HAM

$4.50

SAUSAGE LINK

$4.50

CHEDDAR STUFFED HASH BROWNS

$3.95

ROSEMARY ONION HOME FRIES

$3.95

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.50

CHORIZO

$4.50

FRESH FRUIT

$4.95

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$3.00

HOMEMADE JALAPENO CHEDDAR BISCUIT

$3.50

SPECIAL RECIPE CHEESY GRITS BOWL

$4.95

GRITS BOWL

$3.95

STEEL CUT OATMEAL BOWL

$3.50

CORN BEEF HASH

$5.45

CROISSANT

$3.00

TOAST

$2.50

WHITE, WHEAT, MARBLE RYE, SPECIALTY, OR *GLUTEN FREE

1 EGG

$3.00

2 EGGS

$6.00

3 EGGS

$9.00

SALSA SIDE

$0.75

SOUR CREAM SIDE

$0.75

AVOCADO SIDE

$3.50

CREAM CHEESE SIDE

$1.00

SIDE OF PEANUT BUTTER

$1.25

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

STRAWBERRY BUTTER

$1.50

SIDE OF STRAWBERRIES

$2.50

SIDE OF BLUEBERRIES

$2.50

SIDE OF BANANAS

$2.50

SIDE OF CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE OF RASPBERRIES

$3.00

SIDE Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Chorizo Gravy

$2.50

Side of Holly

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes side

$1.95

Side of Fosters Sauce

$1.50

4 EGGS

$10.00

Apple Side

$4.95

Country fried steak side

$4.50

Ahi tuna side

$8.00

Sandwiches

DENIRO

$9.50

Warm buttered croissant with grilled salami, parmesan cheese, arugula and drizzled with balsamic glaze, served open faced

CHICKEN COOP🐥

CHICKEN COOP🐥

$13.15

Our version of chicken & waffles. Panko coated crispy chicken breast, topped with bacon melted american cheese sandwiched between 2 Vanilla pearl waffles, drizzled with hot honey

B. L. FRIGGIN T.

$8.95

Your choice of toast, Lettuce, Bacon, and Tomato

😎One SON OF A BISCUIT

$6.50

Omelette style eggs with bacon, American cheese, and cheddar stuffed hash browns sandwiched between 2 homemade buttermilk biscuits

😎😎 Two SONs OF A BISCUIT

$9.95

Omelette style eggs with bacon, American cheese, and cheddar stuffed hash browns sandwiched between 2 homemade buttermilk biscuits

🥪4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

Your choice of toast, with Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, and Provolone cheese - Add tomatoes Add bacon

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95
Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.50

🦃Turkey Club

$14.50

Things you didn't Expect

BAGEL🥯

$3.75

🍓BISCUIT W/ STRAWBERRY BUTTER

$4.00

💰🥓 MILLION DOLLAR BACON

$6.95

Salads

🥙SMALL TOSSED

$4.95

Romaine, Iceberg, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded Parmesan cheese with choice of dressing

🥗COBB

$16.95

Romaine, Iceberg, Bacon, diced tomatoes, 1 homemade blue cheese patty, 1 boiled egg, grilled chicken and Avocado.

🍓STRAWBERRY PECAN FIELD SALAD

🍓STRAWBERRY PECAN FIELD SALAD

$14.50

Romaine, Iceberg, and Spinach with strawberries and candied pecans

🍃CAESAR

$9.45

Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons

CHICKEN 🐣CAESAR

$15.95

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons

🏛GREEK SALAD

$14.50

Romaine, Iceburg, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced red onions

GRILLED 🐤CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

Dessert

THE WALK OF SHAME

$9.95

Pearl maple waffle served with French vanilla ice cream, candied pecans and candied bacon and topped with caramel drizzle

SWEET SKILLET

$9.95

Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, candied pecans, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Beverages

Fresh🍊Squeezed OJ

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Espresso😶 Shot

$3.95

Latte

$3.95

Chai

$3.95

Hot Tea🫖

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.75

🍇Grapefruit

$3.75

Coffee☕️

$3.50

MILK🥛

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT

$5.50

🍎APPLE JUICE

$3.75

TOMATO 🍅JUICE

$3.75

CAPPUCCINO

$4.95

DECAFF HOT TEA

$3.50

BLACK TEA

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

BOTTLE OJ

$12.00

PINEAPPLE 🍍JUICE

$3.50

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

UnSweet Tea

$3.50

Merchandise

Box Coffee

$12.00

Coffee Mugs

$11.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirts

$20.00

MGE Hats

$25.00

T-Shirt

$17.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Morning Glory was the chosen name since the menu will consist of more than just traditional breakfast food. We added a charbroil grill for killer burgers, chicken sandwiches and a more extensive coffee menu to accompany Satellite Beach Florida

Location

1753 Hwy A1a, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Directions

