- Home
- /
- Satellite Beach
- /
- Morning Glory
Morning Glory
No reviews yet
1753 Hwy A1a
Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
9" Breakfast Pizzas🍕
🌺CALIFORNIA🍕
Mozzarella Cheese, diced tomatoes, diced onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese blended together in scrambled eggs baked on top of a deep dish pizza, garnished with fresh Avocado
🇺🇸AMERICAN 🍕
Bacon, Ham, American and Mozzarella cheese blended together in scrambled eggs baked on top of a deep dish pizza
BYO Burrito or Omelette
BYO BURRITO🌯
Burrito comes with scrambled eggs and cheddar stuffed hash browns inside.
OMELETTE
Omelette gets Tater choice, and Toast choice
BYO EGG WHITE OMELETTE
Omelette gets Tater choice, and Toast choice
No Egg BYO BURRITO
Burrito comes with scrambled eggs and cheddar stuffed hash browns inside.
Eggs white-BYO BURRITO🌯
Burrito comes with scrambled eggs and cheddar stuffed hash browns inside.
Breakfast Plates
CRAB BENEDICT🦀
Toasted English muffin topped with real lump crab meat, poached eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce
DIABLO BENEDICT🤠
Homemade jalapeno cheddar biscuit, 2 chorizo patties, 2 poached eggs,and finished with homemade Hollandaise sauce
💛GLORIOUS BALSAMIC BENEDICT
Homemade Buttermilk biscuit topped with fresh basil, black forest ham, 2 poached eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce, garnished with balsamic drizzle
✝️TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT
Toasted English muffin topped with black forest ham, 2 poached eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce
SHRIMP AND GRITS🦐
Shrimp grilled on skewers with blackening seasoning, Special recipe Cheesy grits with chopped bacon and scallions *not vegan friendly
FULL🇲🇽MEXICAN BISCUITS GRAVY
homemade jalapeno cheddar biscuits covered with chorizo gravy, and finished with fresh homemade pico de gallo and sliced avocado
HALF🇲🇽MEXICAN BISCUITS GRAVY HALF
homemade jalapeno cheddar biscuits covered with chorizo gravy, and finished with fresh homemade pico de gallo and sliced avocado
FULL BISCUITS AND GRAVY
sausage gravy over Homemade buttermilk biscuits
HALF BISCUITS AND GRAVY
sausage gravy over Homemade buttermilk biscuits
🦀🍞 CRABBY TOAST
Freshly made avocado mint spread on artisanal Multigrain toast, topped with real lump crab meat, old bay seasoning, diced tomatoes, garnished with fresh Lemon
AVOCADO TOAST🥑🍞
Toasted homemade Italian Bread, Avocado, Diced tomatoes, shredded Parmesan cheese, Olive oil, black pepper, drizzle of balsamic glaze
BONANZA TOAST🍌
Almond butter spread on artisanal multigrain toast topped with fresh sliced bananas, shredded coconut, and drizzled with honey
BREAKFAST TACOS🌮
3 corn soft shell tacos stuffed with chorizo, eggs, onions and topped with queso fresco and fresh homemade pico de gallo
EGG WHITE TACOS🌮
3 corn soft shell tacos stuffed with chorizo, eggs, onions and topped with queso fresco and fresh homemade pico de gallo
🥘BREAKFAST SKILLET
Diced tomatoes, bell peppers, ham and cheddar cheese, Blended together with scrambled eggs on top of Rosemary home fries, garnished with fresh scallions
Egg Whites🥘BREAKFAST SKILLET
Diced tomatoes, bell peppers, ham and cheddar cheese, Blended together with scrambled eggs on top of Rosemary home fries, garnished with fresh scallions
NOT SO BISCUITS & GRAVY OVER HASHBROWNS
Cheddar stuffed hash browns topped with sausage gravy
Specialty Plates
BACK IN MY DAY BREAKFAST PLATE
2 eggs any style, tater choice, meat choice, and toast choice
ANY OTHER DAY BREAKFAST PLATE
2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes, meat choice
FRENCH DAY BREAKFAST PLATE
2 eggs any style, French toast, and a meat choice
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK PLATE
2 eggs any style, tater choice, and toast choice (you already picked the meat)
Burgers/Grill
Burger
🍔CLASSIC CHEESE Burger
🥓BACON CHEDDAR Burger
Bacon and cheddar cheese
😵💫HANGOVER BURGER
Arugula, Over easy egg, avocado, American Cheese, No lettuce, tomatoes, or onions
🥜PEANUT BUTTER BACON Burger
Choice of Cheese, Peanut butter on bun (Make it extra by trading the bun for a pearl waffle)
🇪🇪BLACK- N-BLEU Burger
Patty is seasoned with blackening spice with a Homemade blue cheese patty on top
🍄MUSHROOM SWISS Burger
Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms
🐟AHI TUNA Sandwich
Lemon pepper seared Ahi Tuna steak, choice of cheese
🐣CHARBROIL CHICKEN SANDWICH
Snack Sides
CAULIFLOWER BITES
Beer battered and fried cauliflower
ONION RINGS
It is what it is
SHRIMP ON SKEWER
Blackened grilled shrimp on a skewer
FRIED PICKLES💚
Beer battered fried pickles
TRUFFLE PARM FRIES
Fries Tossed in truffle oil and seasoned with truffle Parmesan black pepper seasoning includes a side of Balsamic ketchup
FRIES🍟
🐤CHICKEN TENDERS
1⁄2 lb of chicken tenders and French fries
🥑AVOCADO BITES
Sliced avocado breaded in panko with some spices then fried
GOUDA BACON CHEESE BITES
LOADED BREAKFAST FRIES
Pancakes/ French Toast
2 Pearl 🧇Waffles
Apple🍎Pie Stack
Buttermilk pancakes with caramelized apples topped with brown sugar cinnamon crumbles, caramel syrup, and scoop of vanilla ice cream.
🍌Banana Foster🥞Stack
Buttermilk pancakes made with fresh bananas with a brown sugar rum sauce poured over top
🫐Blueberry Stack
Buttermilk pancakes with fresh blueberries inside topped with powdered sugar
🇮🇹Cannoli Stuffed Toast Stack
Cannoli filling stuffed between two slices of Texas toast, topped with whipped cream, raspberries, candied pecans, drizzled with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar
🍫🍞Chocolate Cake Toast Stack
Chocolate cake sliced into French toast talked with whip cream, strawberries and powdered sugar
🍪Chocolate Chip Stack
Buttermilk pancakes with Milk chocolate chips inside topped with powdered sugar
French Toast Stack
Straight up French toast made from Texas toast topped with powdered sugar
Gluten Free French Toast Stack
One 🍎Apple Pie Pancake
One 🍌Banana Foster Pancake
One 🫐Blueberry Pancake
One Cannoli French Toast
One 🍪Chocolate Chip Pancake
One Chocolate French Toast
One French Toast
One Gluten Free French Toast
One Pearl 🧇Waffle
One Plain Pancake
One Seasonal French Toast
One Seasonal Pancake
One 🍓Strawberry Delight Pancake
Pancake Flight
Your choice of 3 flavors of pancakes
Plain Stack
Buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar
Strawberry 🍓Delight Stack
Buttermilk pancakes made with fresh strawberries sprinkled with powdered sugar
Seasonal Toast Stack
Seasonal Pancake Stack
Oreo Pancake Stack
One Oreo Pancake
Pumpkin Pancake Stack
One Pumpkin Pancake
Fall French Tosst
Fall French Toast Stack
Sides
3 SLICES BACON
BLACK FOREST HAM
SAUSAGE LINK
CHEDDAR STUFFED HASH BROWNS
ROSEMARY ONION HOME FRIES
ENGLISH MUFFIN
CHORIZO
FRESH FRUIT
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
HOMEMADE JALAPENO CHEDDAR BISCUIT
SPECIAL RECIPE CHEESY GRITS BOWL
GRITS BOWL
STEEL CUT OATMEAL BOWL
CORN BEEF HASH
CROISSANT
TOAST
WHITE, WHEAT, MARBLE RYE, SPECIALTY, OR *GLUTEN FREE
1 EGG
2 EGGS
3 EGGS
SALSA SIDE
SOUR CREAM SIDE
AVOCADO SIDE
CREAM CHEESE SIDE
SIDE OF PEANUT BUTTER
SIDE RANCH
STRAWBERRY BUTTER
SIDE OF STRAWBERRIES
SIDE OF BLUEBERRIES
SIDE OF BANANAS
SIDE OF CHOCOLATE CHIPS
SIDE OF RASPBERRIES
SIDE Sausage Gravy
Side Chorizo Gravy
Side of Holly
Sliced Tomatoes side
Side of Fosters Sauce
4 EGGS
Apple Side
Country fried steak side
Ahi tuna side
Sandwiches
DENIRO
Warm buttered croissant with grilled salami, parmesan cheese, arugula and drizzled with balsamic glaze, served open faced
CHICKEN COOP🐥
Our version of chicken & waffles. Panko coated crispy chicken breast, topped with bacon melted american cheese sandwiched between 2 Vanilla pearl waffles, drizzled with hot honey
B. L. FRIGGIN T.
Your choice of toast, Lettuce, Bacon, and Tomato
😎One SON OF A BISCUIT
Omelette style eggs with bacon, American cheese, and cheddar stuffed hash browns sandwiched between 2 homemade buttermilk biscuits
😎😎 Two SONs OF A BISCUIT
Omelette style eggs with bacon, American cheese, and cheddar stuffed hash browns sandwiched between 2 homemade buttermilk biscuits
🥪4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE
Your choice of toast, with Cheddar, American, Mozzarella, and Provolone cheese - Add tomatoes Add bacon
Breakfast Sandwich
Southwest Quesadilla
🦃Turkey Club
Things you didn't Expect
Salads
🥙SMALL TOSSED
Romaine, Iceberg, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded Parmesan cheese with choice of dressing
🥗COBB
Romaine, Iceberg, Bacon, diced tomatoes, 1 homemade blue cheese patty, 1 boiled egg, grilled chicken and Avocado.
🍓STRAWBERRY PECAN FIELD SALAD
Romaine, Iceberg, and Spinach with strawberries and candied pecans
🍃CAESAR
Romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons
CHICKEN 🐣CAESAR
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons
🏛GREEK SALAD
Romaine, Iceburg, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced red onions
GRILLED 🐤CHICKEN SALAD
Dessert
Beverages
Fresh🍊Squeezed OJ
OJ
Espresso😶 Shot
Latte
Chai
Hot Tea🫖
Cranberry
🍇Grapefruit
Coffee☕️
MILK🥛
DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT
🍎APPLE JUICE
TOMATO 🍅JUICE
CAPPUCCINO
DECAFF HOT TEA
BLACK TEA
CHOCOLATE MILK
HOT CHOCOLATE
BOTTLE OJ
PINEAPPLE 🍍JUICE
CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Morning Glory was the chosen name since the menu will consist of more than just traditional breakfast food. We added a charbroil grill for killer burgers, chicken sandwiches and a more extensive coffee menu to accompany Satellite Beach Florida
1753 Hwy A1a, Satellite Beach, FL 32937