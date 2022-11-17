Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morning Light Bakery 106 E Allen St Ste 101

review star

No reviews yet

106 East Allen Street

Winooski, VT 05404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Belly Bao
(1) Classic
(6) Messy

Sweet Buns

Pineapple Bun

Pineapple Bun

$2.25
Coconut Bun

Coconut Bun

$2.25
Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.25
Taro Bun

Taro Bun

$2.25
Cream Bun

Cream Bun

$2.25

Savory Buns

Roasted Pork Bun

Roasted Pork Bun

$2.25

Sweet BBQ Sauce and Pork inside the bun!

Curry Chicken Bun

Curry Chicken Bun

$2.25
Ham and Cheese Bun

Ham and Cheese Bun

$2.25
Hot Dog Bun (Plain)

Hot Dog Bun (Plain)

$2.25

Beef hot dog wrapped in the bun.

Hot Dog Bun (Sauce)

$2.25

Beef hot dog with Ketchup, Mayo and Cheese placed on top of the bun before baking!

Pork Floss with Scallion Bun

Pork Floss with Scallion Bun

$2.25

Dried Shredded Pork on top and inside the bun, inside also has Mayo, Sesame, Scallion and Black Peppa~

Tuna Mayonnaise Bun

Tuna Mayonnaise Bun

$2.25

Steamed Buns

Vegetable Bao

Vegetable Bao

$2.79
Vegetable Meat Bao

Vegetable Meat Bao

$2.79

Vegetable Bao with Pork Meat inside as well~

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$4.49

Traditional Pastries

Egg Tart

$2.25

Portuguese styled egg custard tart.

Wife Cake

$2.79

Sweet and sticky winter melon filling inside a flaky pastry.

Mango Mochi

Mango Mochi

$2.25
Strawberry Mochi

Strawberry Mochi

$2.25
Roasted Pork Puff

Roasted Pork Puff

$2.79

Weekly Specials

Pandan Sticky Rice Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cha-Guo / Sticky Rice Cake with Mung Bean Paste

$5.00Out of stock

Bi-weekly Specials

Chocolate Mochi Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Taro Mochi Bread

$2.25Out of stock
Sesame Ball

Sesame Ball

$2.25Out of stock

Cheese Mochi Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Matcha Mochi Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Strawberry Mochi Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Sesame Mochi Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Iced Milk Teas

(1) Classic

$4.49+

Black tea with milk, does not contain any bubbles / toppings, please select which toppings you would like, thank you!

(2) Taro

$4.49+

Purple and nutty-vanilla taste drink with no caffeine, does not contain any bubbles / toppings, please select which toppings you would like, thank you!

(3) Mango

$4.49+

Mango milk tea with no caffeine, does not contain any bubbles / toppings, please select which toppings you would like, thank you!

(4) Strawberry

$4.49+

Strawberry milk tea with no caffeine, does not contain any bubbles / toppings, please select which toppings you would like, thank you!

(5) Coconut

$4.49+

Coconut milk tea with no caffeine, does not contain any bubbles / toppings, please select which toppings you would like, thank you!

(6) Messy

$4.49+

Brown Sugar with Milk, does not contain any bubbles / toppings, please select which toppings you would like, thank you!

(Matcha) Matcha

$4.49+

Matcha milk tea made with jasmine green tea, contains a little caffeine, does not contain any bubbles / toppings, please select which toppings you would like, thank you!

Iced Teas

Iced Unsweetened Tea

$2.99+

Iced Sweet Tea

$4.49+

Hot Teas

Hot Plain Tea

$2.50

Hot Plain Unsweetened Tea.

(hot 1) Hot Classic

$4.49

(hot 2) Hot Taro

$4.49

(hot HK) HK Tea

$4.49

Hot Hong Kong Milk Tea.

(hot matcha) Hot Matcha

$4.49

Coffee

(16) Hot Coffee

$2.25

Green Mountain Coffee's Vermont Country Blend, medium roast.

(17) Iced Coffee

$3.49+

Green Mountain Coffee's Vermont Country Blend, medium roast.

Pudding

Mango Pomelo Sago Pudding

$3.99

Strawberry Pudding

$3.99

Swiss Roll

Vanilla Swiss Roll

$2.99

Vanilla sponge cake rolled with vanilla whip cream inside.

Chocolate Swiss Roll

$2.99

Chocolate sponge cake rolled with vanilla whip cream inside.

Matcha Swiss Roll

$2.99

Matcha sponge cake rolled with vanilla whip cream inside.

Coffee Swiss Roll

$2.99

Coffee sponge cake rolled with vanilla whip cream inside.

Sponge Cake

Slice Mango Sponge Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Strawberry Sponge Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Blueberry Sponge Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Fresh Fruits Sponge Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Strawberry Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Raspberry Sponge Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Sponge Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 2-3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Strawberry Sponge Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 2-3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Blueberry Sponge Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 2-3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Fresh Fruits Sponge Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 2-3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Strawberry Chocolate Cake

$27.49

Raspberry Sponge Cake

$27.49

Mousse Cake

Slice Blueberry Mousse

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Mango Mousse

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Strawberry Mousse

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Mousse Cake

$27.49

6 Inch size only. Please allow at least 2-3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Strawberry Mousse Cake

$27.49

6 Inch size only. Please allow at least 2-3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Blueberry Mousse Cake

$27.49

6 Inch size only. Please allow at least 2-3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Crepe Cake

Slice Mango Crepe

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Strawberry Crepe

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Milk Tea Crepe

$4.99Out of stock

Slice Matcha Crepe

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Crepe Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Strawberry Crepe Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Milk Tea Crepe Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Matcha Crepe Cake

$27.49+

Please allow at least 3 days ahead of notice, prior to the day of pick up! Thank you!!!

Cheese Cake

Slice Japanese Cheese Cake

$4.49Out of stock

Slice Passion Fruit Cheese Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Japanese Cheese Cake

$20.99

6 Inch size only. Please order at least a week in advance, thank you!!

Passion Fruit Cheese Cake

$27.49

6 Inch size only. Please order at least a week in advance, thank you!!

Gift

Gift Card

$10.00+

We will write the amount, you can fill out the "To" and "From". Card does not expire as long as we are in business! :)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local bakery cafe in Vermont that serves Hong Kong style pastries 🍞 , cakes 🎂 , coffee ☕️ , bubble tea 🍵 , etc. 😋

Location

106 East Allen Street, Winooski, VT 05404

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Waterworks
orange star4.5 • 3,129
20 Winooski Falls Way Winooski, VT 05404
View restaurantnext
Sarom’s Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10 Manseau Street Winooski, VT 05404
View restaurantnext
Grazers WINOOSKI
orange starNo Reviews
24 Main Street Winooski, VT 05404
View restaurantnext
Misery Loves Co.
orange starNo Reviews
46 Main Street Winooski, VT 05404
View restaurantnext
Onion City Chicken and Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
3 East Allen St. Suite 2 Winooski, VT 05404
View restaurantnext
El Cortijo WINOOSKI
orange starNo Reviews
3 East Allen Street Winooski, VT 05404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winooski

Waterworks
orange star4.5 • 3,129
20 Winooski Falls Way Winooski, VT 05404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winooski
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston