Morning Shift Kennesaw

745 Chastain Road Northwest

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Popular Items

Cheese on Cheese on Cheese

Cheese on Cheese on Cheese

$10.00+

Grande Mozzarella and a touch of provolone!

Ron Swanson Breakfast

Ron Swanson Breakfast

$22.00

4 scrambled eggs, 4 strips of bacon, 2 chicken sausage patties, pork carnitas, buttermilk biscuit & seasoned breakfast potatoes. Legendary mustache not included.

The Carnivore

The Carnivore

$15.00+

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, and italian sausage

Morning Shift

Breakfast Classics

Not so Basic Breakfast

Not so Basic Breakfast

$12.25

A True Classic! Your Choice of meat, eggs, side and toast.

OWL Breakfast

OWL Breakfast

$13.00

Kennesaw's new favorite. Choice of 2 pancakes or french toast, choice of breakfast meat and choice of eggs.

Pancakes and Such

Plain Sweet Cream Pancakes

Plain Sweet Cream Pancakes

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.00
Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.00
Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$8.00
Fruity Pebbles French Toast

Fruity Pebbles French Toast

$8.00
Vegan Gluten Free Banana Pancakes

Vegan Gluten Free Banana Pancakes

$8.00

Morning Shift Signatures

Ron Swanson Breakfast

Ron Swanson Breakfast

$22.00

4 scrambled eggs, 4 strips of bacon, 2 chicken sausage patties, pork carnitas, buttermilk biscuit & seasoned breakfast potatoes. Legendary mustache not included.

Gene's Hand Cut Steak and Eggs

Gene's Hand Cut Steak and Eggs

$28.00

A hand-cut 10 oz NY strip, 2 scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuit & seasoned breakfast potatoes

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

Blackened seared shrimp, sherry cream sauce, stone ground grits & garlic toast

Jayne's French Toast Breakfast

Jayne's French Toast Breakfast

$15.00

2 slices of brioche French toast & 3 strips of bacon

Plant Based Breakfast

Plant Based Breakfast

$13.00

2 Beyond Vegan Sausage Patties, sliced avocado, multigrain toast & seasoned breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Your Way

The Classic

The Classic

$13.00
Carnitas

Carnitas

$13.00
Sicilian

Sicilian

$13.00
Spinach and Mushrooms (Vegetarian)

Spinach and Mushrooms (Vegetarian)

$12.00
California (Vegan)

California (Vegan)

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Zero Egg Vegan Breakfast Patty Melt

Zero Egg Vegan Breakfast Patty Melt

$15.00

Beyond Vegan Breakfast Sausage, Zero Egg Scrambled Eggs, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Daiya Vegan Cheese pressed between two slices of multigrain vegan toast. Served with red pepper sauce and your choice of a side.

Bacon Breakfast Patty Melt

Bacon Breakfast Patty Melt

$12.00

Bacon, scrambled eggs, Jack/Cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, southwest cream sauce on Multigrain toast.

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and an Over Medium Egg between two slices of Toast with a spicy mayo. Served with your choice of a side.

Lighter Fare

Yogurt, Fruit and Granola Parfait

Yogurt, Fruit and Granola Parfait

$10.00

Greek yogurt or Vegan-Coconut milk yogurt, fresh berries, granola, & strawberry compote.

Chia Pudding (Vegan)

$10.00

Rotating flavors of coconut milk chia seed pudding.

Berry Overnight Oats (Vegan)

Berry Overnight Oats (Vegan)

$10.00

Oats soaked overnight with oat milk, granola & seasonal berries.

Avocado Toast (Vegan)

Avocado Toast (Vegan)

$11.00

Toasted multigrain bread, mashed avocado, lemon juice, radishes, Pico de Gallo & dressed greens.

The Marathon Omelette

The Marathon Omelette

$13.00

Egg white omelette, seared chicken, roasted tomatoes, spinach, dry multigrain toast, Pico de Gallo & dressed greens

Side Dishes

Side of Breakfast Potatoes (Vegan)

$4.00

Side Fruit Cup (Vegan)

$4.00

Side of Dressed Greens (Vegan)

$4.00

Side of Roasted Sweet Potatoes (Vegan)

$5.00

Side of Roasted Mushrooms (Vegan)

$4.00

Side of Stone Ground Grits

$5.00

Side of Vegan Grits (Vegan)

$4.00

Side of Braised Cabbage (Vegan)

$4.00

Side of Tomato Basil soup

$5.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Southern Carnitas Sandwich

Southern Carnitas Sandwich

$12.50

Pork Carnitas, Peach BBQ Sauce & slaw on a toasted hoagie roll.

SLT

SLT

$14.00

Blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato & Cajun remoulade on toasted Multigrain.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked chicken, cranberries, celery, mayo, lettuce & sliced tomato on toasted multigrain bread.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, Mozzarella, Provolone & horseradish cream sauce on Brioche.

Vegan Cheesesteak

Vegan Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped beyond vegan sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions & Daiya vegan cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Morning Shift Cheesesteak

Morning Shift Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sliced Ribeye, mushrooms, onions, peppers, Jack/Cheddar cheese & southwest cream sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Blake's Italian Cold Cut

Blake's Italian Cold Cut

$12.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, Provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers on a hoagie roll.

Lunch Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00
Cobb County Salad

Cobb County Salad

$12.00
Mandarin Orange Salad

Mandarin Orange Salad

$8.00
Morning Shift Salad

Morning Shift Salad

$9.00

Little Owls Menu

Junior Basic

$8.00

2 strips of bacon, 1 egg, toast & a cup of fruit.

The Mini-OWL

$8.00

Chocolate Chip, Blueberry or Fruity Pebbles Pancake with bacon or chicken sausage

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$8.00

2 strips of bacon in a buttermilk biscuit with a cup of fruit

Junior Parfait

Junior Parfait

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Hold The Crust

$8.00

A la carte choices

Side of Bacon

$7.00

Side of Chicken Sausage

$7.00

Side of Pork Carnitas

$6.00

Side of Organic Toast

$2.50

Side Biscuit

$2.50

1 Slice French Toast

$5.00

1 Pancake

$4.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side of Vegan Sausage

$7.00

Morning Shift Drinks

Soda, Coffee and Such

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Juices and Lemonades

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Limeade

$5.00

Simply Apple Juice

$5.00

Simply Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Iced and Cold Brew Coffees

French and Fancy

$4.75

The Caramel Drip

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Oat Milk Iced Coffee (Vegan)

$5.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.50

Night Shift Pizza and Wings

Night Shift Legends

Surf N' Turf Calzone for 2

$33.00

Big Nick's Meatball Hoagie

$17.00

Pepps in a Blanket

$11.00

Classic Pies

Cheese on Cheese on Cheese

Cheese on Cheese on Cheese

$10.00+

Grande Mozzarella and a touch of provolone!

Put some Pepperoni in Your Stepperoni

Put some Pepperoni in Your Stepperoni

$12.00+

Hella pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00+

Fresh Basil, lite tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes and sliced Grande Mozzarella

The Carnivore

The Carnivore

$15.00+

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, and italian sausage

The Herbivore

The Herbivore

$14.00+

Spinach, onion, mushroom, tomato, peppers and black olives.

Planted Planet Pizza (100% Vegan)

The Starlord

The Starlord

$14.00+

Spinach, onion, mushroom, tomato, peppers, black olives. Daiya Vegan Mozzarella.

The ATLien

The ATLien

$15.00+

Beyond Vegan Chicken Tenders, onions, buffalo sauce. Daiya Vegan Mozzarella.

To Infinity and Beyond

To Infinity and Beyond

$15.00+

Beyond Vegan Sausage and Daiya Vegan Mozzarella.

The Man on the Moon

The Man on the Moon

$12.00+

Daiya Vegan Mozzarella

Night Shift Signature Pies

King Kamehameha

King Kamehameha

$15.00+

Pineapple, onions, banana peppers, ham and bacon. Fun Fact: King Kamehameha was the first emperor of the Hawaiian Islands.

La Flama Blanca

La Flama Blanca

$15.00+

White Sauce, crushed red peppers, pickled jalapenos, chicken, bacon and a drizzle of ranch. Spicy white pizza and chicken bacon ranch got married.

It's Always Sunny in Kennesaw

It's Always Sunny in Kennesaw

$15.00+

Sliced ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Its a cheesesteak pizza!

Lemon Pepper Wet

Lemon Pepper Wet

$15.00+

Buffalo Chicken and onion pizza sprinkled with lemon pepper seasoning. An Atlanta Classic!

Calzones

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$15.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Steak and Mozzarella baked in pizza dough and served with smoked marinara on the side.

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$13.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with smoked marinara on the side.

The Popeye

The Popeye

$13.00

Ricotta cheese, spinach, fresh basil and mozzarella baked and served with smoked marinara on the side.

Oven Roasted Wings

3 Piece

$7.00

6 Piece

$12.00

12 Piece

$18.00

18 Piece

$25.00

50 Piece

$60.00

Apps and Salads

Garlic Knots (5)

Garlic Knots (5)

$7.00

5 Garlic Knots tossed in garlic oil and parsley. Served with Smoked Marinara on the side.

Vegan Chicken Tenders (3)

$10.00

Nick's Meatballs (3)

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Q's 3 Cheese Cheesy Bread

$10.00

10" inches of dough layered with mozzarella, Parmesan and provolone cheeses. Served with marinara sauce on the side. Great to share!

2 Cannolis for $6

$6.00

Housemade Cannolis stuffed to order with whipped mascarpone and ricotta cheese. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and chocolate chips.

Sides and Sauces

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of House-made Ranch

$1.50

Side of House-Made Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Side of Garlic Parm

$1.50

Side of BBQ

$1.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Side of Smoked Marinara

$1.50

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$2.50

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Morning Shift Drinks

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.25

Housemade Lemonade

$4.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

745 Chastain Road Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Directions

