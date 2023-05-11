Morning Shift Kennesaw
745 Chastain Road Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Popular Items
Cheese on Cheese on Cheese
Grande Mozzarella and a touch of provolone!
Ron Swanson Breakfast
4 scrambled eggs, 4 strips of bacon, 2 chicken sausage patties, pork carnitas, buttermilk biscuit & seasoned breakfast potatoes. Legendary mustache not included.
The Carnivore
Bacon, ham, pepperoni, and italian sausage
Morning Shift
Breakfast Classics
Pancakes and Such
Morning Shift Signatures
Gene's Hand Cut Steak and Eggs
A hand-cut 10 oz NY strip, 2 scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuit & seasoned breakfast potatoes
Shrimp and Grits
Blackened seared shrimp, sherry cream sauce, stone ground grits & garlic toast
Jayne's French Toast Breakfast
2 slices of brioche French toast & 3 strips of bacon
Plant Based Breakfast
2 Beyond Vegan Sausage Patties, sliced avocado, multigrain toast & seasoned breakfast potatoes.
Breakfast Your Way
Breakfast Sandwiches
Zero Egg Vegan Breakfast Patty Melt
Beyond Vegan Breakfast Sausage, Zero Egg Scrambled Eggs, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Daiya Vegan Cheese pressed between two slices of multigrain vegan toast. Served with red pepper sauce and your choice of a side.
Bacon Breakfast Patty Melt
Bacon, scrambled eggs, Jack/Cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, southwest cream sauce on Multigrain toast.
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and an Over Medium Egg between two slices of Toast with a spicy mayo. Served with your choice of a side.
Lighter Fare
Yogurt, Fruit and Granola Parfait
Greek yogurt or Vegan-Coconut milk yogurt, fresh berries, granola, & strawberry compote.
Chia Pudding (Vegan)
Rotating flavors of coconut milk chia seed pudding.
Berry Overnight Oats (Vegan)
Oats soaked overnight with oat milk, granola & seasonal berries.
Avocado Toast (Vegan)
Toasted multigrain bread, mashed avocado, lemon juice, radishes, Pico de Gallo & dressed greens.
The Marathon Omelette
Egg white omelette, seared chicken, roasted tomatoes, spinach, dry multigrain toast, Pico de Gallo & dressed greens
Side Dishes
Side of Breakfast Potatoes (Vegan)
Side Fruit Cup (Vegan)
Side of Dressed Greens (Vegan)
Side of Roasted Sweet Potatoes (Vegan)
Side of Roasted Mushrooms (Vegan)
Side of Stone Ground Grits
Side of Vegan Grits (Vegan)
Side of Braised Cabbage (Vegan)
Side of Tomato Basil soup
Lunch Sandwiches
Southern Carnitas Sandwich
Pork Carnitas, Peach BBQ Sauce & slaw on a toasted hoagie roll.
SLT
Blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato & Cajun remoulade on toasted Multigrain.
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Smoked chicken, cranberries, celery, mayo, lettuce & sliced tomato on toasted multigrain bread.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, Mozzarella, Provolone & horseradish cream sauce on Brioche.
Vegan Cheesesteak
Chopped beyond vegan sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions & Daiya vegan cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
Morning Shift Cheesesteak
Sliced Ribeye, mushrooms, onions, peppers, Jack/Cheddar cheese & southwest cream sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Blake's Italian Cold Cut
Salami, pepperoni, ham, Provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers on a hoagie roll.
Lunch Salads
Little Owls Menu
Junior Basic
2 strips of bacon, 1 egg, toast & a cup of fruit.
The Mini-OWL
Chocolate Chip, Blueberry or Fruity Pebbles Pancake with bacon or chicken sausage
Bacon Biscuit
2 strips of bacon in a buttermilk biscuit with a cup of fruit
Junior Parfait
Grilled Cheese
Hold The Crust
A la carte choices
Morning Shift Drinks
Soda, Coffee and Such
Fresh Squeezed Juices and Lemonades
Iced and Cold Brew Coffees
Night Shift Pizza and Wings
Night Shift Legends
Classic Pies
Put some Pepperoni in Your Stepperoni
Hella pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Margherita
Fresh Basil, lite tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes and sliced Grande Mozzarella
The Herbivore
Spinach, onion, mushroom, tomato, peppers and black olives.
Planted Planet Pizza (100% Vegan)
The Starlord
Spinach, onion, mushroom, tomato, peppers, black olives. Daiya Vegan Mozzarella.
The ATLien
Beyond Vegan Chicken Tenders, onions, buffalo sauce. Daiya Vegan Mozzarella.
To Infinity and Beyond
Beyond Vegan Sausage and Daiya Vegan Mozzarella.
The Man on the Moon
Daiya Vegan Mozzarella
Night Shift Signature Pies
King Kamehameha
Pineapple, onions, banana peppers, ham and bacon. Fun Fact: King Kamehameha was the first emperor of the Hawaiian Islands.
La Flama Blanca
White Sauce, crushed red peppers, pickled jalapenos, chicken, bacon and a drizzle of ranch. Spicy white pizza and chicken bacon ranch got married.
It's Always Sunny in Kennesaw
Sliced ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Its a cheesesteak pizza!
Lemon Pepper Wet
Buffalo Chicken and onion pizza sprinkled with lemon pepper seasoning. An Atlanta Classic!
Calzones
Heart Attack
Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Steak and Mozzarella baked in pizza dough and served with smoked marinara on the side.
Veggie Delight
Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with smoked marinara on the side.
The Popeye
Ricotta cheese, spinach, fresh basil and mozzarella baked and served with smoked marinara on the side.
Oven Roasted Wings
Apps and Salads
Garlic Knots (5)
5 Garlic Knots tossed in garlic oil and parsley. Served with Smoked Marinara on the side.
Vegan Chicken Tenders (3)
Nick's Meatballs (3)
Side Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Q's 3 Cheese Cheesy Bread
10" inches of dough layered with mozzarella, Parmesan and provolone cheeses. Served with marinara sauce on the side. Great to share!
2 Cannolis for $6
Housemade Cannolis stuffed to order with whipped mascarpone and ricotta cheese. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and chocolate chips.
Sides and Sauces
Cup of Fruit
Side Salad
Side of House-made Ranch
Side of House-Made Blue Cheese
Side of Chipotle Ranch
Side of Garlic Parm
Side of BBQ
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Smoked Marinara
Chocolate Chunk Brownie
Two Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:30 am
