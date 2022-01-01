Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A
Houston, TX 77030
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
CRISPY VEGGIE ROLL
Homemade signature deep-fried vegetarian spring rolls stuffed with clear noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (ปอเปี๊ยะผัก)
BABY EGG ROLL
Fresh vegetables and lean beef minced together with chefs secret blend of spices, rolled in rice paper, and fried crisp. (ปอเปี๊ยะจิ๋วไส้เนื้อสับ)
SHRIMP CRISPY ROLL
Jumbo shrimp specially seasoned together with clear noodle, carrot, all wrapped in spring roll paper . Served with sweet & sour sauce. (ปอเปี๊ยะกุ้ง)
PORK EGG ROLL
Homemade egg rolls are filled with pork and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection. (ปอเปี๊ยะหมู)
MINI CHEESE ROLL
Filled with a mix homestyle cheeses, carrots, and finely minced onion wrapped in spring roll paper, then fried golden crips. (ชีสโรล)
SOFT SPRING ROLL
Soft spring roll stuffed with lettuce, carrots, onions, celery, and tofu wrapped in rice paper. Served with our own sweet and sour sauce. (Peanut sauce up on request)
SOFT SPRING ROLL WITH SHRIMP
Soft spring roll stuffed with lettuce, carrots, onions, celery, tofu, and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with our own sweet and sour sauce & peanut sauce
DUMPLING CHICKEN
Homemade dumpling Chicken in wonton wrap, steamed to perfection. Serve with house ginger soy sauce and top with fried garlic oil. (Crispy Fried style available upon request) (ขนมจีบไก่)
DUMPLING PORK
Homemade dumpling Pork in dumpling wrap, steamed to perfection. Serve with house ginger soy sauce and top with fried garlic oil. (Crispy Fried style available upon request) (เกี๊ยวหมู)
ROTI WITH CURRY SAUCE
2pcs classic Roti Bread served with Yellow Curry sauce (โรตีกับน้ำแกงกะหรี่)
SATAY CHICKEN
Grilled skewers with choice of chicken, beef, marinated in herbs and spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (สะเต๊ะ)
SATAY BEEF
Grilled skewers with choice of chicken, beef,marinated in herbs and spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (สะเต๊ะ)
FRIED TOFU
Deep-fried Homestyle tasty tofu. Served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanuts. (เต้าหู้ทอด)
FRIED CALAMARI
Crispy delicious squid ring, fried with our house blend batter. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (ปลาหมึกทอด)
FRIED CHICKEN WING
OUR TASTY WINGS MARINATED IN SPECIAL THAI SAUCE FRIED PERFECTLY AND TOP UP WITH FRIED GARLIC
THAI TOAST
Deep-fried toast with a spread of Chicken& Shrimp onion, and carrot and seasoned Thai-style. Served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumbers sauce. (ขนมปังหน้าไก่กุ้ง)
THAI SHRIMP CAKE
GARLIC EGGPLANT
Sliced eggplant coated in our garlic batter and deep-fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (มะเขือม่วงชุบแป้งทอด)
SOUP
GOLDEN CLEAR HOUSE SOUP (24oz)
Special Homemade Signature Vegetable Clear broth, Garnished with Cilantro and Green Onion.
TOM KHA GOONG
Shrimp with Coconut Tomkha soup another version of Original of Tomkha Gai usually serve with chicken but since lot of customer like this version with shrimp so we made it! :) (ต้มข่ากุ้ง)
TOM KHA GAI
Fresh sliced chicken, mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kafir leaves, lemongrass, herbs, and spices in mild coconut broth with a hint of fresh lime juice and garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ต้มข่าไก่)
TOM YUM GAI
Fresh sliced chicken, mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kafir leaves, lemongrass, herbs, and spices in hot and sour broth with a hint of fresh lime juice, garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ต้มยำไก่)
TOM YUM GOONG
Shrimp, mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kafir leaves, lemongrass, herbs, and spices in hot and sour broth with a hint of fresh lime juice, garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ต้มยำกุ้ง)
VEGETABLE SOUP & TOFU
Mixed vegetables with soft tofu in vegetarian broth. (ต้มจืดเต้าหู้วุ้นเส้น)
WONTON SOUP
Minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin in a clear broth with bean sprouts and garnished with green onion and cilantro. (เกี๊ยวน้ำไก่เด้ง)
MORNINGSIDE CHICKEN RICE SOUP
PO-TAK (THAI STYLE SEAFOOD SPICY SOUP)
Thai style hot and sour soup with crabmeat, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, scallions, cilantro, and basil leaves. (32 oz) (โป๊ะแตก)
SALAD
MORNINGSIDE GREEN SALAD
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, broccoli, carrot and fresh beansprout. (สลัดผัก)
PAPAYA SALAD
Thai Style papaya salad with green beans, carrot, tomato mixed with Homemade fresh Thai lime sauce and peanut. (ส้มตำไทย)
LAAB
Your choice of minced chicken, pork, or beef mixed with green onions, cilantro, ground roasted rice powder, mint leaves, and fresh lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.(ลาบ)
YUM NEAU (BEEF SALAD)
Sliced grilled beef tossed with mint leaves, scallions, and red onion. Served with lettuce and fresh lime dressing. (น้ำตกเนื้อ)
YUM TAKRAI (SEAFOOD SALAD)
Steamed slices of calamari, shrimp, mussels, crabmeat, and scallops mixed with green onions, lemongrass, cilantro, mint leaves, and fresh lime dressing. (ยำรวมทะเล)
HOMEMADE CURRY
RED CURRY
Your choice of protein simmered in Thai red curry sauce with basil leaves, strips of bamboo shoot, and red bell peppers. (แกงแดง)
GREEN CURRY
Choice of your protein simmered in Thai green curry sauce with green beans, bell pepper, and basil leaves. (แกงเขียวหวาน)
YELLOW CURRY
Your choice of protein simmered in Thai yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots, and onions. (แกงกะหรี่)
PANANG CURRY
Your choice of protein simmered in Thai Panang curry sauce with green beans and sprinkled with shredded kafir leaves. (แกงพะแนง)
MASSAMAN CURRY
Creamy Peanut, coconut Massaman curry sauce simmered with peanut, potato, carrot, and yellow onion with your choice of protein (แกงมัสมั่น)
PINEAPPLE CURRY
Your choice of protein simmered in Thai Red curry sauce with pineapple, tomato, and topped with kafir lime leaves. (แกงสับปะรด)
ROASTED DUCK CURRY
Filet of roasted duck simmered in red curry sauce tossed with pineapple, tomato, and Thai basil leaves. (แกงเผ็ดเป็ดย่าง)
NOODLE
PAD THAI
#1 Best Seller* Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallions, bean sprouts, tofu, and choice of protein with crushed peanuts on the side. (ผัดไท)
PAD SE-IEW
Signature wide rice noodles, stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, carrot, seasoned in flavorful soy sauce and tossed in a hot wok with choice of your protein (เส้นใหญ่ผัดซีอิ้ว)
PAD KEE MAO
Signature wide rice noodles stir-fried with onions, red bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, basil leaves, and choice of protein in spicy kee mow sauce. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวผัดขี้เมา)
PAD WOON SEN
Chewy yummy clear bean thread noodles stir-fried with scallions, carrots, onions, green beans, tomato, egg, with choice of your protein (ผัดวุ้นเส้น)
LAAD NA
Signature wide rice noodles, broccoli, carrot, and your choice of protein in rich delicious brown gravy. (ราดหน้า)
CURRY NOODLE
Wide rice noodles and your choice of protein simmered in Thai red curry sauce with ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion& cilantro. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวแกง)
NOODLE SOUP
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Fresh rice noodles, sliced chicken and bean sprouts in seasoned chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวไก่น้ำใส)
PORK NOODLE SOUP
Fresh rice noodles, sliced pork, and bean sprouts in seasoned clear broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเรือหมู)
BEEF NOODLE SOUP
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
ENTREES
STIR FRIED SWEET BASIL
Your choice of protein stir-fried in spicy basil sauce with Thai basil leaves, mushrooms, onion, and bell peppers . (ผัดกะเพรา)
CRISPY PORK WITH BASIL
Crispy Pork Belly with basil sauce served with Jasmine rice. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (กะเพราหมูกรอบ)
CRISPY PORK WITH CHINESE BROCCOLI
All time favorite Kana Moo-krob perfect pairing with Thai style fried egg and Thai fish sauce. (คะน้าหมูกรอบ)
PAD PETT
Moningside favorite dish :) with Your choice of protein stir-fried with chili paste, basil leaves, kafir lime leaves and gra-chai. Tossed with green beans, bell pepper, onion, bamboo shoots, and eggplant. (ผัดเผ็ด)
PAD PRIK KHING
Your choice of protein stir-fried with prik khing chili paste, green beans, and shredded kafir lime leaves. (ผัดพริกขิง)
THAI GARLIC SAUCE
Your choice of protein stir-fried with Mix veggie( green beans, carrots, broccoli, onions, cabbage, and bell peppers with aroma garlic sauce.) (ผัดซอสกระเทียมน้ำมันหอย)
FRESH GINGER
CASHEW NUT CHICKEN
Chicken stir-fried with onions, scallions, carrots, and cashew nuts in light brown sauce. (ไก่ผัดเม็ดมะม่วงหิมพาน)
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN
Sliced chicken is stir-fried with fresh lemongrass, onion, and cashew nuts in a tangy light brown sauce. (ไก่ผัดซอสตะไคร้โรยด้วยเม็ดมะม่วงหิมพาน)
CHICKEN WITH PEANUT SAUCE
Grilled chicken served with steamed fresh spinach and topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce. (ไก่ผัดซอสถั่วสะเต๊ะ)
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
MORNINGSIDE HOUSE SPECIAL
GROUND CHICKEN BASIL WITH FRIED EGG
All- time favorite Thai street food with mince chicken stir-fry with basil sauce and serve with fried egg. (Good for pairing with Thai fish sauce) (กะเพราไก่ไข่ดาว)
CRISPY GARLIC CHICKEN (GAI TOD KRA TAEM)
Crispy fried chicken with fresh garlic, ground black pepper, and fried crisp in Thai style breading. Served with sweet and sour sauce and spicy sauce. (ไก่ชุบแป้งทอด)
DREW'S CHICKEN (BASIL WITH CRISPY CHICKEN)
Named after one of our favorite customer, who came to the store everyday for this dish. Crispy chicken is stir-fried with onions, basil leaves, green beans, and bell peppers in spicy house special sauce. (ผัดกะเพราไก่กรอบ)
MOO PING (THAI STYLE GRILLED PORK)
5 BBQ pork skewers special marinated served with steam sticky rice and house Thai fish sauce. (ข้าวเหนียวหมูปิ้ง)
GOONG YAI KRA PRAO
Crispy jumbo shrimp with onions, basil leaves, green beans, and bell peppers with basil leaves in house special sauce. (กะเพรากุ้งใหญ่ชุบแป้งทอด)
PLA KROB KRA PRAO
Perfectly fried red snapper fillets stir-fried with, onions, basil leaves, and bell peppers in spicy house special sauce. (ปลากะพงทอดในซอสกะเพรา)
SHU SHEE TALAY
Squid, shrimp, mussel, crab meat, and scallops with house curry sauce garnished with asparagus and kafir leaves. (ฉุ่ฉี่ทะเลรวม)
SHU SHEE PLA
Crispy red snapper filet with house curry sauce tossed with sliced asparagus and garnished with kafir lime leaves. (ฉุ่ฉี่ปลา)
MORNINGSIDE CLAY POT
Steamed shrimp, chicken, green beans, broccoli, carrot, and ginger with clear noodles with house special sauce. (ไก่กุ้งอบวุ้นเส้น)
PRIK KHING GOONG YAI
Crispy jumbo shrimp with prik khing chili paste, asparagus, and kafir lime leaves. (กุ้งใหญ่ชุบแป้งทอดผัด ซอสพริกขิง)
ROYAL BEEF
Flame-grilled sliced beef filet mignon topped with a special house brown ginger flavor sauce. Served with stir-fried pineapples, tomatoes, and green beans.
GINGER FISH
Crispy red snapper fish stir-fried with ginger, green beans, bell peppers, carrots, onions, celery, and broccoli in a tasty brown sauce. (ปลากะพงผัดขิงสด)
TIGER CRY
Grilled filet mignon with Tiger cry Sauce. Served with sliced tomato and cucumber.
OVER JASMINE RICE BOWL
FRIED RICE
THAI FRIED RICE
Perfectly fried rice with choice of protein, eggs, and scallions. Garnished with fresh tomato and cucumber. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดไทย)
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Perfectly fried rice with choice of protein, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, raisins, and cashew nuts. (ข้าวผัดสับปะรด)
KEE MOW FRIED RICE
Perfectly fried rice with choice of protein with onions, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, and basil leaves. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดกะเพรา)
TOM YUM FRIED RICE
Steamed rice stir-fried with choice of protein, prik khing chili paste, red onion, ginger, and kafir lime leaves and slice of fresh lime. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดต้มยำ)
CRAB FRIED RICE
Perfectly fried rice with jumbo lump crab meat, eggs, and scallions. Garnished with fresh slice of lime. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดปู)
VEGETARIANS
THAI GARLIC SAUCE VEGGIE
Your choice of protein stir-fried with Mix veggie( green beans, carrots, broccoli, onions, cabbage, and bell peppers with aroma garlic sauce.) (ผัดซอสกระเทียมน้ำมันหอย)
EGGPLANT BASIL
Sliced eggplants is stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce. (ผัดมะเขือม่วง)
HAPPY BHU-DHA
Vegetarian lover, stir-fried crisp bean sprouts, broccoli, scallions, protein-rich tofu, and seasoned with delicious Thai soy sauce. (ผัดถั่วงอก)
VEGGIE FRIED RICE
Perfectly fried rice with egg, tofu, broccoli, carrot, green beans, scallions, and onions. (ข้าวผัดผักรวมเต้าหู้ทอด)
SIDE ORDER
JASMINE WHITE RICE
BROWN RICE
STICKY RICE (PLAIN)
CURRY SAUCE (8OZ)
FRESH THIN RICE NOODLE
SIDE EGG FRIED RICE
STEAMED MIX COLORFUL VEGGIE BOX
FRIED EGG
SIDE PEANUT SAUCE (8OZ)
THAI FISH SAUCE (2OZ)
SWEET & SOUR SAUCE (2OZ)
THAI CUCUMBER SALAD (8OZ)
PEANUT SAUCE (2OZ)
Just Roti
HOMEMADE ICE CREAM
HOMEMADE DESSERT
MANGO COCONUT STICKY RICE (SEASONAL)
COCO ICE CREAM WITH COCONUT STICKY RICE
THAI CUSTARD WITH COCONUT STICKY RICE
COCONUT STICKY RICE
THAI STYLE FRIED BANANA
FRIED BANANAS WITH COCONUT ICE CREAM
PURPLE RICE PUDDING
COCO RICE PUDDING WITH CORN
Rice pudding with coconut milk, young coconut and sweet corn.
Thai Dessert (Ruam mit)
Assorted of Thai Jello, tapioca and tropical fruit in coconut milk served with ice, very refreshing Thai dessert to brighten up your day :)
BEVERAGES
THAI ICE TEA
THAI ICE COFFEE
THAI GREEN MILK TEA
LEMONADE BOTTLE
ICE TEA
HOT TEA (POT)
HOT COFFEE
PERRIER
COCONUT JUICE
BOTTLE WATER
COKE
DIET COKE
COKE ZERO
SPRITE
DR.PEPPER
MILK TEA
GOLD PEAK TEA
CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA
Brisk ice tea
BUTTERFLY TEA
RASPBERRY ICE TEA
PEACH ICE TEA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston, TX 77030