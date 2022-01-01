Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morning Side Thai

review star

No reviews yet

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A

Houston, TX 77030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
CRISPY VEGGIE ROLL
THAI FRIED RICE

APPETIZERS

CRISPY VEGGIE ROLL

CRISPY VEGGIE ROLL

$4.25

Homemade signature deep-fried vegetarian spring rolls stuffed with clear noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (ปอเปี๊ยะผัก)

BABY EGG ROLL

BABY EGG ROLL

$5.95

Fresh vegetables and lean beef minced together with chefs secret blend of spices, rolled in rice paper, and fried crisp. (ปอเปี๊ยะจิ๋วไส้เนื้อสับ)

SHRIMP CRISPY ROLL

SHRIMP CRISPY ROLL

$7.95

Jumbo shrimp specially seasoned together with clear noodle, carrot, all wrapped in spring roll paper . Served with sweet & sour sauce. (ปอเปี๊ยะกุ้ง)

PORK EGG ROLL

PORK EGG ROLL

$5.95Out of stock

Homemade egg rolls are filled with pork and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection. (ปอเปี๊ยะหมู)

MINI CHEESE ROLL

MINI CHEESE ROLL

$5.95

Filled with a mix homestyle cheeses, carrots, and finely minced onion wrapped in spring roll paper, then fried golden crips. (ชีสโรล)

SOFT SPRING ROLL

SOFT SPRING ROLL

$4.50

Soft spring roll stuffed with lettuce, carrots, onions, celery, and tofu wrapped in rice paper. Served with our own sweet and sour sauce. (Peanut sauce up on request)

SOFT SPRING ROLL WITH SHRIMP

SOFT SPRING ROLL WITH SHRIMP

$6.95

Soft spring roll stuffed with lettuce, carrots, onions, celery, tofu, and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with our own sweet and sour sauce & peanut sauce

DUMPLING CHICKEN

DUMPLING CHICKEN

$6.95Out of stock

Homemade dumpling Chicken in wonton wrap, steamed to perfection. Serve with house ginger soy sauce and top with fried garlic oil. (Crispy Fried style available upon request) (ขนมจีบไก่)

DUMPLING PORK

DUMPLING PORK

$6.95

Homemade dumpling Pork in dumpling wrap, steamed to perfection. Serve with house ginger soy sauce and top with fried garlic oil. (Crispy Fried style available upon request) (เกี๊ยวหมู)

ROTI WITH CURRY SAUCE

ROTI WITH CURRY SAUCE

$7.95

2pcs classic Roti Bread served with Yellow Curry sauce (โรตีกับน้ำแกงกะหรี่)

SATAY CHICKEN

SATAY CHICKEN

$8.95

Grilled skewers with choice of chicken, beef, marinated in herbs and spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (สะเต๊ะ)

SATAY BEEF

SATAY BEEF

$10.95Out of stock

Grilled skewers with choice of chicken, beef,marinated in herbs and spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (สะเต๊ะ)

FRIED TOFU

FRIED TOFU

$5.95

Deep-fried Homestyle tasty tofu. Served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanuts. (เต้าหู้ทอด)

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.95

Crispy delicious squid ring, fried with our house blend batter. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (ปลาหมึกทอด)

FRIED CHICKEN WING

FRIED CHICKEN WING

$7.95

OUR TASTY WINGS MARINATED IN SPECIAL THAI SAUCE FRIED PERFECTLY AND TOP UP WITH FRIED GARLIC

THAI TOAST

THAI TOAST

$6.95

Deep-fried toast with a spread of Chicken& Shrimp onion, and carrot and seasoned Thai-style. Served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumbers sauce. (ขนมปังหน้าไก่กุ้ง)

THAI SHRIMP CAKE

THAI SHRIMP CAKE

$11.00Out of stock
GARLIC EGGPLANT

GARLIC EGGPLANT

$6.95

Sliced eggplant coated in our garlic batter and deep-fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (มะเขือม่วงชุบแป้งทอด)

SOUP

GOLDEN CLEAR HOUSE SOUP (24oz)

GOLDEN CLEAR HOUSE SOUP (24oz)

$3.00

Special Homemade Signature Vegetable Clear broth, Garnished with Cilantro and Green Onion.

TOM KHA GOONG

TOM KHA GOONG

$6.95+

Shrimp with Coconut Tomkha soup another version of Original of Tomkha Gai usually serve with chicken but since lot of customer like this version with shrimp so we made it! :) (ต้มข่ากุ้ง)

TOM KHA GAI

TOM KHA GAI

$5.95+

Fresh sliced chicken, mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kafir leaves, lemongrass, herbs, and spices in mild coconut broth with a hint of fresh lime juice and garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ต้มข่าไก่)

TOM YUM GAI

TOM YUM GAI

$5.45+

Fresh sliced chicken, mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kafir leaves, lemongrass, herbs, and spices in hot and sour broth with a hint of fresh lime juice, garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ต้มยำไก่)

TOM YUM GOONG

TOM YUM GOONG

$5.95+

Shrimp, mushrooms, tomato, galangal, kafir leaves, lemongrass, herbs, and spices in hot and sour broth with a hint of fresh lime juice, garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ต้มยำกุ้ง)

VEGETABLE SOUP & TOFU

VEGETABLE SOUP & TOFU

$4.95+

Mixed vegetables with soft tofu in vegetarian broth. (ต้มจืดเต้าหู้วุ้นเส้น)

WONTON SOUP

WONTON SOUP

$5.95+

Minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin in a clear broth with bean sprouts and garnished with green onion and cilantro. (เกี๊ยวน้ำไก่เด้ง)

MORNINGSIDE CHICKEN RICE SOUP

MORNINGSIDE CHICKEN RICE SOUP

$8.95
PO-TAK (THAI STYLE SEAFOOD SPICY SOUP)

PO-TAK (THAI STYLE SEAFOOD SPICY SOUP)

$18.95

Thai style hot and sour soup with crabmeat, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, scallions, cilantro, and basil leaves. (32 oz) (โป๊ะแตก)

SALAD

MORNINGSIDE GREEN SALAD

MORNINGSIDE GREEN SALAD

$5.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, broccoli, carrot and fresh beansprout. (สลัดผัก)

PAPAYA SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$11.95

Thai Style papaya salad with green beans, carrot, tomato mixed with Homemade fresh Thai lime sauce and peanut. (ส้มตำไทย)

LAAB

LAAB

$13.95

Your choice of minced chicken, pork, or beef mixed with green onions, cilantro, ground roasted rice powder, mint leaves, and fresh lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.(ลาบ)

YUM NEAU (BEEF SALAD)

YUM NEAU (BEEF SALAD)

$15.95

Sliced grilled beef tossed with mint leaves, scallions, and red onion. Served with lettuce and fresh lime dressing. (น้ำตกเนื้อ)

YUM TAKRAI (SEAFOOD SALAD)

YUM TAKRAI (SEAFOOD SALAD)

$17.95

Steamed slices of calamari, shrimp, mussels, crabmeat, and scallops mixed with green onions, lemongrass, cilantro, mint leaves, and fresh lime dressing. (ยำรวมทะเล)

HOMEMADE CURRY

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$13.95

Your choice of protein simmered in Thai red curry sauce with basil leaves, strips of bamboo shoot, and red bell peppers. (แกงแดง)

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$13.95

Choice of your protein simmered in Thai green curry sauce with green beans, bell pepper, and basil leaves. (แกงเขียวหวาน)

YELLOW CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

$13.95

Your choice of protein simmered in Thai yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots, and onions. (แกงกะหรี่)

PANANG CURRY

PANANG CURRY

$13.95

Your choice of protein simmered in Thai Panang curry sauce with green beans and sprinkled with shredded kafir leaves. (แกงพะแนง)

MASSAMAN CURRY

MASSAMAN CURRY

$13.95

Creamy Peanut, coconut Massaman curry sauce simmered with peanut, potato, carrot, and yellow onion with your choice of protein (แกงมัสมั่น)

PINEAPPLE CURRY

PINEAPPLE CURRY

$13.95

Your choice of protein simmered in Thai Red curry sauce with pineapple, tomato, and topped with kafir lime leaves. (แกงสับปะรด)

ROASTED DUCK CURRY

ROASTED DUCK CURRY

$18.95

Filet of roasted duck simmered in red curry sauce tossed with pineapple, tomato, and Thai basil leaves. (แกงเผ็ดเป็ดย่าง)

NOODLE

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$13.95

#1 Best Seller* Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallions, bean sprouts, tofu, and choice of protein with crushed peanuts on the side. (ผัดไท)

PAD SE-IEW

PAD SE-IEW

$13.95

Signature wide rice noodles, stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, carrot, seasoned in flavorful soy sauce and tossed in a hot wok with choice of your protein (เส้นใหญ่ผัดซีอิ้ว)

PAD KEE MAO

PAD KEE MAO

$13.95

Signature wide rice noodles stir-fried with onions, red bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, basil leaves, and choice of protein in spicy kee mow sauce. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวผัดขี้เมา)

PAD WOON SEN

PAD WOON SEN

$13.95

Chewy yummy clear bean thread noodles stir-fried with scallions, carrots, onions, green beans, tomato, egg, with choice of your protein (ผัดวุ้นเส้น)

LAAD NA

LAAD NA

$13.95

Signature wide rice noodles, broccoli, carrot, and your choice of protein in rich delicious brown gravy. (ราดหน้า)

CURRY NOODLE

CURRY NOODLE

$13.95

Wide rice noodles and your choice of protein simmered in Thai red curry sauce with ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion& cilantro. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวแกง)

NOODLE SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$13.95

Fresh rice noodles, sliced chicken and bean sprouts in seasoned chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวไก่น้ำใส)

PORK NOODLE SOUP

PORK NOODLE SOUP

$13.95

Fresh rice noodles, sliced pork, and bean sprouts in seasoned clear broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเรือหมู)

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$14.95

Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$15.95

ENTREES

STIR FRIED SWEET BASIL

STIR FRIED SWEET BASIL

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir-fried in spicy basil sauce with Thai basil leaves, mushrooms, onion, and bell peppers . (ผัดกะเพรา)

CRISPY PORK WITH BASIL

CRISPY PORK WITH BASIL

$15.95

Crispy Pork Belly with basil sauce served with Jasmine rice. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (กะเพราหมูกรอบ)

CRISPY PORK WITH CHINESE BROCCOLI

CRISPY PORK WITH CHINESE BROCCOLI

$15.95Out of stock

All time favorite Kana Moo-krob perfect pairing with Thai style fried egg and Thai fish sauce. (คะน้าหมูกรอบ)

PAD PETT

PAD PETT

$13.95

Moningside favorite dish :) with Your choice of protein stir-fried with chili paste, basil leaves, kafir lime leaves and gra-chai. Tossed with green beans, bell pepper, onion, bamboo shoots, and eggplant. (ผัดเผ็ด)

PAD PRIK KHING

PAD PRIK KHING

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir-fried with prik khing chili paste, green beans, and shredded kafir lime leaves. (ผัดพริกขิง)

THAI GARLIC SAUCE

THAI GARLIC SAUCE

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir-fried with Mix veggie( green beans, carrots, broccoli, onions, cabbage, and bell peppers with aroma garlic sauce.) (ผัดซอสกระเทียมน้ำมันหอย)

FRESH GINGER

$13.95
CASHEW NUT CHICKEN

CASHEW NUT CHICKEN

$13.95

Chicken stir-fried with onions, scallions, carrots, and cashew nuts in light brown sauce. (ไก่ผัดเม็ดมะม่วงหิมพาน)

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$13.95

Sliced chicken is stir-fried with fresh lemongrass, onion, and cashew nuts in a tangy light brown sauce. (ไก่ผัดซอสตะไคร้โรยด้วยเม็ดมะม่วงหิมพาน)

CHICKEN WITH PEANUT SAUCE

CHICKEN WITH PEANUT SAUCE

$14.95

Grilled chicken served with steamed fresh spinach and topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce. (ไก่ผัดซอสถั่วสะเต๊ะ)

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$14.95

MORNINGSIDE HOUSE SPECIAL

GROUND CHICKEN BASIL WITH FRIED EGG

GROUND CHICKEN BASIL WITH FRIED EGG

$15.95

All- time favorite Thai street food with mince chicken stir-fry with basil sauce and serve with fried egg. (Good for pairing with Thai fish sauce) (กะเพราไก่ไข่ดาว)

CRISPY GARLIC CHICKEN (GAI TOD KRA TAEM)

CRISPY GARLIC CHICKEN (GAI TOD KRA TAEM)

$15.95

Crispy fried chicken with fresh garlic, ground black pepper, and fried crisp in Thai style breading. Served with sweet and sour sauce and spicy sauce. (ไก่ชุบแป้งทอด)

DREW'S CHICKEN (BASIL WITH CRISPY CHICKEN)

DREW'S CHICKEN (BASIL WITH CRISPY CHICKEN)

$14.95

Named after one of our favorite customer, who came to the store everyday for this dish. Crispy chicken is stir-fried with onions, basil leaves, green beans, and bell peppers in spicy house special sauce. (ผัดกะเพราไก่กรอบ)

MOO PING (THAI STYLE GRILLED PORK)

MOO PING (THAI STYLE GRILLED PORK)

$13.95

5 BBQ pork skewers special marinated served with steam sticky rice and house Thai fish sauce. (ข้าวเหนียวหมูปิ้ง)

GOONG YAI KRA PRAO

GOONG YAI KRA PRAO

$18.95

Crispy jumbo shrimp with onions, basil leaves, green beans, and bell peppers with basil leaves in house special sauce. (กะเพรากุ้งใหญ่ชุบแป้งทอด)

PLA KROB KRA PRAO

PLA KROB KRA PRAO

$18.95

Perfectly fried red snapper fillets stir-fried with, onions, basil leaves, and bell peppers in spicy house special sauce. (ปลากะพงทอดในซอสกะเพรา)

SHU SHEE TALAY

SHU SHEE TALAY

$18.95

Squid, shrimp, mussel, crab meat, and scallops with house curry sauce garnished with asparagus and kafir leaves. (ฉุ่ฉี่ทะเลรวม)

SHU SHEE PLA

SHU SHEE PLA

$18.95

Crispy red snapper filet with house curry sauce tossed with sliced asparagus and garnished with kafir lime leaves. (ฉุ่ฉี่ปลา)

MORNINGSIDE CLAY POT

MORNINGSIDE CLAY POT

$16.95

Steamed shrimp, chicken, green beans, broccoli, carrot, and ginger with clear noodles with house special sauce. (ไก่กุ้งอบวุ้นเส้น)

PRIK KHING GOONG YAI

PRIK KHING GOONG YAI

$18.95

Crispy jumbo shrimp with prik khing chili paste, asparagus, and kafir lime leaves. (กุ้งใหญ่ชุบแป้งทอดผัด ซอสพริกขิง)

ROYAL BEEF

ROYAL BEEF

$20.95

Flame-grilled sliced beef filet mignon topped with a special house brown ginger flavor sauce. Served with stir-fried pineapples, tomatoes, and green beans.

GINGER FISH

GINGER FISH

$18.95

Crispy red snapper fish stir-fried with ginger, green beans, bell peppers, carrots, onions, celery, and broccoli in a tasty brown sauce. (ปลากะพงผัดขิงสด)

TIGER CRY

TIGER CRY

$19.95

Grilled filet mignon with Tiger cry Sauce. Served with sliced tomato and cucumber.

OVER JASMINE RICE BOWL

THAI ORANGE CHICKEN BOWL

THAI ORANGE CHICKEN BOWL

$14.00

MINCE BEEF BASIL BOWL

$14.00

MINCE PORK BASIL BOWL

$13.00

THAI GARLIC PORK BOWL

$13.00

FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE

$13.95

Perfectly fried rice with choice of protein, eggs, and scallions. Garnished with fresh tomato and cucumber. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดไทย)

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$13.95

Perfectly fried rice with choice of protein, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, raisins, and cashew nuts. (ข้าวผัดสับปะรด)

KEE MOW FRIED RICE

KEE MOW FRIED RICE

$13.95

Perfectly fried rice with choice of protein with onions, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, and basil leaves. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดกะเพรา)

TOM YUM FRIED RICE

TOM YUM FRIED RICE

$13.95

Steamed rice stir-fried with choice of protein, prik khing chili paste, red onion, ginger, and kafir lime leaves and slice of fresh lime. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดต้มยำ)

CRAB FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$19.95

Perfectly fried rice with jumbo lump crab meat, eggs, and scallions. Garnished with fresh slice of lime. (Good for pairing with fried egg and Thai fish sauce) (ข้าวผัดปู)

VEGETARIANS

THAI GARLIC SAUCE VEGGIE

THAI GARLIC SAUCE VEGGIE

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir-fried with Mix veggie( green beans, carrots, broccoli, onions, cabbage, and bell peppers with aroma garlic sauce.) (ผัดซอสกระเทียมน้ำมันหอย)

EGGPLANT BASIL

EGGPLANT BASIL

$13.95

Sliced eggplants is stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce. (ผัดมะเขือม่วง)

HAPPY BHU-DHA

HAPPY BHU-DHA

$13.95

Vegetarian lover, stir-fried crisp bean sprouts, broccoli, scallions, protein-rich tofu, and seasoned with delicious Thai soy sauce. (ผัดถั่วงอก)

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$13.95

Perfectly fried rice with egg, tofu, broccoli, carrot, green beans, scallions, and onions. (ข้าวผัดผักรวมเต้าหู้ทอด)

SIDE ORDER

JASMINE WHITE RICE

JASMINE WHITE RICE

$2.00
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$2.00
STICKY RICE (PLAIN)

STICKY RICE (PLAIN)

$3.00
CURRY SAUCE (8OZ)

CURRY SAUCE (8OZ)

$4.00
FRESH THIN RICE NOODLE

FRESH THIN RICE NOODLE

$4.00
SIDE EGG FRIED RICE

SIDE EGG FRIED RICE

$4.00
STEAMED MIX COLORFUL VEGGIE BOX

STEAMED MIX COLORFUL VEGGIE BOX

$4.00
FRIED EGG

FRIED EGG

$2.00
SIDE PEANUT SAUCE (8OZ)

SIDE PEANUT SAUCE (8OZ)

$4.50
THAI FISH SAUCE (2OZ)

THAI FISH SAUCE (2OZ)

$1.50
SWEET & SOUR SAUCE (2OZ)

SWEET & SOUR SAUCE (2OZ)

$1.00
THAI CUCUMBER SALAD (8OZ)

THAI CUCUMBER SALAD (8OZ)

$4.00

PEANUT SAUCE (2OZ)

$1.50

Just Roti

$5.00

HOMEMADE ICE CREAM

COCONUT ICE CREAM

COCONUT ICE CREAM

$4.00
MANGO SORBET

MANGO SORBET

$4.00
THAI TEA ICE CREAM

THAI TEA ICE CREAM

$4.00

HOMEMADE DESSERT

MANGO COCONUT STICKY RICE (SEASONAL)

MANGO COCONUT STICKY RICE (SEASONAL)

$7.00
COCO ICE CREAM WITH COCONUT STICKY RICE

COCO ICE CREAM WITH COCONUT STICKY RICE

$7.00
THAI CUSTARD WITH COCONUT STICKY RICE

THAI CUSTARD WITH COCONUT STICKY RICE

$6.00
COCONUT STICKY RICE

COCONUT STICKY RICE

$4.00
THAI STYLE FRIED BANANA

THAI STYLE FRIED BANANA

$6.00
FRIED BANANAS WITH COCONUT ICE CREAM

FRIED BANANAS WITH COCONUT ICE CREAM

$8.00
PURPLE RICE PUDDING

PURPLE RICE PUDDING

$6.00Out of stock
COCO RICE PUDDING WITH CORN

COCO RICE PUDDING WITH CORN

$6.00

Rice pudding with coconut milk, young coconut and sweet corn.

Thai Dessert (Ruam mit)

Thai Dessert (Ruam mit)

$6.95Out of stock

Assorted of Thai Jello, tapioca and tropical fruit in coconut milk served with ice, very refreshing Thai dessert to brighten up your day :)

BEVERAGES

THAI ICE TEA

THAI ICE TEA

$4.00
THAI ICE COFFEE

THAI ICE COFFEE

$4.00
THAI GREEN MILK TEA

THAI GREEN MILK TEA

$4.00
LEMONADE BOTTLE

LEMONADE BOTTLE

$4.00
ICE TEA

ICE TEA

$3.00
HOT TEA (POT)

HOT TEA (POT)

$3.00
HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$3.00
PERRIER

PERRIER

$3.00
COCONUT JUICE

COCONUT JUICE

$4.00
BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00
COKE

COKE

$1.75
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$1.75
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$1.75
SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.75
DR.PEPPER

DR.PEPPER

$1.75

MILK TEA

$3.00Out of stock

GOLD PEAK TEA

$3.00

CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

$2.00

Brisk ice tea

$1.75

BUTTERFLY TEA

$4.00

RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$3.50

PEACH ICE TEA

$3.50

DOGGY FOOD

DOGGY BEEF BROCCOLI BROWN RICE

$5.99

DOGGY CHICKEN SWEET POTATOES

$5.99

Thai Snack

Pocky Almond

$4.00

Pocky Strawberry

$3.00

Pocky cookie & cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston, TX 77030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Candelari's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2617 West Holcombe Suite A Houston, TX 77025
View restaurantnext
Antonios Mexican Grille
orange starNo Reviews
3147 W Holcombe Blvd Houston, TX 77025
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Rice Village
orange starNo Reviews
2339 University Blvd, Suite A Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
511 Thai Asian Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2231 W Holcombe Blvd Houston, TX 77030
View restaurantnext
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Medical Center
orange starNo Reviews
2278 West Holcombe Blvd Houston, TX 77030
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - Z0025 - Houston Holcombe
orange starNo Reviews
2303 W. Holcombe Blvd., Suite B Houston, TX 77033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston