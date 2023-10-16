Drinks Menu

Coffee

Americano (Large)

$5.50

Americano (Medium)

$4.50

Americano (Small)

$3.75

Cappuccino (Large)

$6.00

Cappuccino (Medium)

$5.00

Cappuccino (Small)

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato (Large)

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato (Medium)

$5.00

Espresso

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte (Large)

$4.50

Iced Latte (Medium)

$4.00

Iced Latte (Small)

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Latte (Large)

$6.00

Latte (Medium)

$5.00

Mocha

$3.00

Morningside Frappe

$5.50

Premium Drip Coffee (Large)

$3.00

Premium Drip Coffee (Medium)

$2.50

Premium Drip Coffee (Small)

$2.00

Refill Coffee (Small)

$1.00

Refill Coffee (Large)

$2.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
Fanta (Orange)

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea (Extra Sweet Tea)

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea (Raspberry)

$2.50

Hot Chocolate (Large)

$3.60

Hot Chocolate (Medium)

$2.90

Hot Chocolate (Small)

$2.60

Orange Juice (Bottle)

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Tea

Green Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Zinger

$2.50

Black Tea

$2.50

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Chai Tea

$2.50

Smoothies

Blueberry

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Strawberry Limeade

$5.50

Strawberry Mango

$5.50

Wildberry

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Peach

$5.50

Morning Blend

$6.50

Food Menu

Food

Avocado Spread

$1.75Out of stock

Bacon, Cheese & Egg White Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Butter Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.25
Blueberry Muffin

$4.00
Scone

$4.40

Carrot Cake

$3.25

Turkey Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Wheat Bread

Lays

$1.00

Ruffles

$1.00

Doritos (Cool Ranch)

$1.00

Doritos (Nacho)

$1.00

Cinnamon Swirl Cupcake (Bite Size)

$2.75

Strawberry Cupcake (Bite Size)

$2.75

Cinnamon Swirl Cupcake

$3.60

Barbecue Lays

$1.00

Cheetos

$1.00

Strawberry Mousse Cupcake

$3.60

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Iced Vanilla Loaf Cake

$3.60

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

M&M Cookie

$2.50

Apple Blossom Pastry

$4.00

Vanilla Swirl Cupcake

$3.60

Poppy Seed Bagel

$2.00

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00

Cranberry Scone

$4.40

Merchandise

T-Shirts

(S) T-shirt

$20.00

(M) T-shirt

$20.00

(L) T-shirt

$20.00

(XL) T-shirt

$20.00

(XXL) T-shirt

$20.00

Drinkware

Morningside Rush Mug

$15.00

Stand out among the crowd with your Morningside Rush Mug. This sleek, 14oz. mug is the perfect go to for all of your warm beverages. Dishwasher and microwave safe.

Carina Vibes Bottle

$18.00

Whether its keeping your drinks cold or hot, the Carina Vibes Bottle should be your choice every time. With its copper vacuum insulation, you'll never be dissatisfied with the temperature of your beverage again.

Fruit

Apple

$1.25

Banana

$1.25

Orange

$1.25