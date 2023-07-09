MorningStar Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The MorningStar Cafe has something for everyone, from breakfast to dinner! Unique curated dishes and drinks available to start your day, for a mid-day break or to end the day. Our custom made live-edge coffee bar is the perfect place to fuel yourself with a hand crafted coffee drink, or hydrate with one of our exclusive teas!
Location
1001 Fischer Boulevard, Suite 5, Toms River, NJ 08753
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Piccolino Italian Kitchen, LLC - 1177 Fischer Blvd
No Reviews
1177 Fischer Blvd suite 2 Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurant