Restaurant header imageView gallery

MorningStar Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Fischer Boulevard

Suite 5

Toms River, NJ 08753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch & Dinner (3PO)

Shareables

Wings

$16.00

10 double fried jumbo wings, sweet & spicy hot cherry pepper sauce or lemon pepper

White Cheddar Mac

$12.00

mild & sharp white cheddar

Truffle Bacon Mac

$12.96

black truffle, wild mushrooms, parmesan, bacon, white cheddar, brown butter bread crumbs

Truffle Fries

$10.80

truffle parmesan

Hummus

$12.96

freshly made hummus, cucumbers, warm pita

Local Burrata

$16.20

marinated tomatoes, pesto, balsamic reduction

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.96

bacon, harissa honey

Eat With Your Hands (Served with fries)

MorningStar Burger

$15.75

8oz smash burger, bacon, lettuce, harissa mayo, cheddar, brioche bun

Daisy Burger

$16.75

8oz smash burger, porkroll, SPK, american cheese, fried egg, brioche bun

Tre B Burger

$16.89

8oz smash burger, brie cheese, bacon, onion jam, brioche bun

Harissa Chicken Sandwhich

$16.00

grilled chicken, mozzarella, pesto, harissa, sourdough

The Big Cheese

$14.04

mozzarella, parmesan, pesto, sourdough

BLAT

$16.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, harissa mayo, sourdough

Tomato Bacon Grilled Cheese

$15.12

cheddar, smoked bacon, tomatoes, sourdough

Brie Grilled Cheese

$16.96

brie cheese, onion jam, bacon, sourdough

Sunshine Wrap

$13.89

grilled chicken, lemon caesar salad

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

avocado, harissa mayo, lettuce, tomato

CASH Wrap

$16.20

chicken, avocado, spinich, harissa mayo, bacon

Fork & Knife

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

special pork & beef blend, whipped ricotta

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

cornflake crusted, lightly fried buttermilk chicken, lemon caesar salad

Harissa Honey Salmon

$26.66Out of stock

tomato, cucumber & herb salad, labneh

Pork Chop Scarpariello

$26.00

14oz premium pork chop, mushrooms, onions, hot cherry peppers, smashed parmesan potatoes

Pesto Campanelle

$22.75

organic nut free pesto, parmesan, spinach, mozzarella

Kansas City Strip

$24.00

12oz center cut, garlic herb butter, smashed parmesan potatoes

Soup & Salad

Spinach Salad

$17.00

strawberries, chick peas, red onion, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$17.00

red onion, herbs, red wine vinaigrette, labneh

Lemon Caesar

$16.00

house made lemon caesar, romaine, croutons

Tomato Bisque

$13.00

croutons

Sides

Wilted Spinach

$9.00

Fries

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Smashed Parmesan Potatoes

$9.00

Drinks (3PO)

Classics

Coffee

$4.00+

freshly brewed, regular or decaf

Espresso

$3.00+

freshly pulled to order, regular or decaf

Cappucino

$5.00+

espresso, steamed milk

Tea

$4.00+

chamomile, green, black, mint

Specialty Mugs & Jars

MorningStar Dead Eye

$5.00+

3 shots of rich espresso, coffee

Chai 5 Latte

$5.00+

unique blend of spices, steamed milk, whipped cream

Spiced Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

star anise, cinnamon, clove, imported chocolate

Chilly Chai

$5.00+

our house chai over ice, whipped cream

Coffee & Club

$5.00+

cold brew coffee and club soda over ice

Delphine's Claw

$5.00+

rich single shot espresso, sweetened, whipped cream

Aphrodite's Love Potion

$5.00+

rich single shot espresso, steamed milk, Madagascar vanilla bean

Apollo's Chariot

$5.00+

orange spiced chai latte

Hot as Hades Red Eye

$5.00+

imported chocolate, single shot espresso, coffee, ancho chile

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The MorningStar Cafe has something for everyone, from breakfast to dinner! Unique curated dishes and drinks available to start your day, for a mid-day break or to end the day. Our custom made live-edge coffee bar is the perfect place to fuel yourself with a hand crafted coffee drink, or hydrate with one of our exclusive teas!

Location

1001 Fischer Boulevard, Suite 5, Toms River, NJ 08753

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Piccolino Italian Kitchen, LLC - 1177 Fischer Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1177 Fischer Blvd suite 2 Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Toms River
orange starNo Reviews
Route 37 E Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Daddios Grille
orange star4.5 • 242
1201 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Philly Philly Steaks
orange star4.3 • 74
1611 Route 37 East Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
B2 Bistro + Bar - Toms River
orange star3.7 • 1,105
1250 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Daddios Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1201 hooper ave Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Toms River

C&G's Country Cafe - Toms River
orange star4.8 • 2,152
213 NJ-37 #9 Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Healthy and Delicious
orange star4.7 • 1,884
1861 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Daddios Grille
orange star4.5 • 242
1201 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Philly Philly Steaks
orange star4.3 • 74
1611 Route 37 East Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Toms River
Bayville
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (5 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston