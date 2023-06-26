Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apex Eatery at Morris & Mae

review star

No reviews yet

18475 W Colfax Ave

Ste 132

Golden, CO 80401

Dogs & Brats

all-beef hot dog or 6&40 Brewery beer-boiled brat

Unfancy

$8.00

dress it yourself

Apex

$10.00

sauteed onions & peppers, brown mustard

Sloppy

$10.00

sloppy joe, cheddar, diced onions, corn chips

Denver

$10.00

green chile, cheddar, diced onions

Wings

Wings

$10.00

six wings with your choice of sauce or seasoning

Breakfast Burritos

Chorizo

$8.00

chorizo, eggs, potato, green chile, cheese

Veggie

$7.00

eggs, potato, green chile, cheese

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Breakfast to Late Night featuring Lunch & Dinner from Guest Chefs

