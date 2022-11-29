Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Rosita at Morris & Mae

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132

Golden, CO 80401

Tacos

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$6.50

Shredded chicken with mango pineapple salsa, cabbage, cotija cheese and cilantro

Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip

$6.50

Marinated Tri-Tip steak with melted chihuahua cheese, cilantro puree, pickled red onions, cotija cheese and lime

Crispy Carnitas

Crispy Carnitas

$6.50

Pulled Pork with shredded cabbage, lime, cotija cheese, white onion, and cilantro

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$6.50

Seasoned shrimp with avocado lime creme, cabbage, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Mushroom Medley

Mushroom Medley

$6.50

Colorado mushroom mix - baby bella, zucchini, yellow squash, tofu, black beans, shredded radish and broccoli slaw

Birria Taco

$6.50

Shredded beef with melted cheese, cilantro, onions and served with consome

Taco Bowls

Chicken

$15.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortillas on the side

Shredded Beef

$15.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortillas on the side

Carnitas

$15.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortillas on the side

Mushroom Medley

$15.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortillas on the side

Steak

$15.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortillas on the side

Shrimp

$15.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortillas on the side

Steak and Shrimp

$18.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortillas on the side

Otra

Chips and Guacamole

$6.00

Homemade Guacamole

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Homemade Salsa

Chips and Queso with Chorizo

$6.00

Homemade Queso with Chorizo

Pork Green Chile Soup

$9.00

Slow cooked Pork, Onion, Carrots, Celery, Anaheim Chilies, Cilantro, Cheese

Elote Salad

Elote Salad

$8.00

Fresh Corn, Cotija Cheese and Lime

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hand-Pressed Street Tacos

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132, Golden, CO 80401

