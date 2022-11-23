Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paisan at Morris & Mae

review star

No reviews yet

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132

Golden, CO 80401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Ricotta and roasted tomato with pancetta and sage

Suppli

Suppli

$15.00

2 Risotto balls tossed with marinara and stuffed with mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried.

Fennel Sausage Panzerotti

Fennel Sausage Panzerotti

$12.00

2 fried pizza pockets filled with spicy fennel sausage, mozzarella, fontina, marinara and basil- Served with marinara for dipping

Proscuitto Formaggio Panzerotti

Proscuitto Formaggio Panzerotti

$12.00

2 fried pizza pockets filled with prosciutto, tomato, white cheddar, fontina and basil- Served with marinara for dipping

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Sliced mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato and basil with balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, arugula, Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese and fresh black pepper

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumble, cherry tomatoes, crispy pancetta, red onion and chives

Piadas

Chicken Saltimbocca Piada

$15.00

Breaded chicken wrapped in prosciutto with arugula, mozzarella and fried sage leaves

Garden Piada

Garden Piada

$12.00

Roasted vegetables, giardiniera, tomatoes with mozzarella, spinach and arugula

Turkey Pesto Piada

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast, basil pesto, sliced tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and shredded Romaine lettuce

Prosciutto Formaggio Piada

$14.00

Prosciutto, pancetta, stracciatella cheese, tomato and arugula

Pastas

Pesto Genovese Bake

$13.00

Penne pasta, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, asparagus and Parmesan cheese

Bolognese Lasagne

$15.00

Bolognese sauce with 3 cheese blend, zucchini, mushroom, basil and parsley

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Street Food

Location

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Alpine House at Morris & Mae
orange starNo Reviews
18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132 Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Mac Nation at Morris & Mae
orange starNo Reviews
18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132 Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
La Rosita at Morris & Mae
orange starNo Reviews
18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132 Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Gold Mine Sweets & Espresso at Morris & Mae
orange starNo Reviews
18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132 Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Morris & Mae Market
orange starNo Reviews
18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132 Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Kiki's Fresh Bowls at Morris & Mae
orange starNo Reviews
18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132 Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Golden

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 3,942
1305 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bob's Atomic Burgers
orange star4.5 • 1,201
1310 Ford St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 991
811 12th St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Windy Saddle Cafe
orange star4.2 • 985
1110 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bono's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 971
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Mannie & Bo's Pizzeria - Mannie and Bo's Pizzeria
orange star4.3 • 806
16399 S Golden Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Golden
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston