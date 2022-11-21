Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kiki's Fresh Bowls at Morris & Mae

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132

Golden, CO 80401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Açaí Bowls

Aloha

$12.00

Acai bowl topped with banana slices, mango, pineapple, toasted coconut

Ohana

$12.00

Acai bowl topped with sliced apples, blueberries, peanut butter, chia seeds, granola

Rocky Reef

$12.00

Strawberries, raspberries, banana, nutella, fruity pebbles

Hanalei

$12.00

Acai bowl topped with raspberries, blackberries, almond butter, granola, honey

Create Your Own Açaí Bowl

$12.00

Create Your Own Acai Bowl with your favorite toppings. Includes honey drizzle.

Poke Bowls

āNueNue

$15.50

Scottish salmon, ginger poached shrimp, yellowfin ahi, pineapple, English cucumber, sliced almonds, tobiko, sweet ginger miso vinaigrette

Molokini

$15.50

Soy ginger grilled chicken, mango, edamame, English cucumber, roasted peanuts, crispy onions, soy chili firecracker sauce

Mauna Loa Lava

$15.50

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, pickled Japanese seaweed, English cucumber, Thai chili threads, Taki crumbles, traditional Hawaiian poke jus

Kiki Kai

$15.50

Scottish salmon, avocado, edamame, English cucumber, pickled ginger, arare crispy rice pearls, truffled yuzu ginger soy

Create Your Own Poke Bowl

$15.50

Create your Poke Bowl your way!

Smoothies

Sunrise Smoothie

$8.50

Orange juice, carrot, turmeric, peach, banana, yogurt

Uki Uki Smoothie

$8.50

Coconut Water, mango, strawberry, ginger

Braddah Berry Smoothie

$8.50

Almond milk, almond butter, banana, berry blend

Surf Rider Smoothie

$8.50

Pineapple juice, avocado, kale, mango, matcha, bee pollen

Create Your Own Smoothie

$8.50

Create your own smoothie by choosing your favorite liquid, fruits, veggies, and boosts.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Thick cut toasted sourdough with avocado, sweet maui onions, sliced tomato, English cucumber, cracked pepper, everything bagel seasoning, balsamic drizzle

Kiki Koolers

Strawberry Ginger Iced Green Tea

$5.25

Fruity blend of green tea, orange peels, Everlasting flowers and strawberries muddled with a housemade strawberry ginger nectar and fresh diced strawberries

Peach Yuzu Raspberry Iced White Tea

$5.25

White peony white tea, mango, pineapple, papaya, orange peels, strawberry, red currants, sour cherry bits, and apricot bits muddled with a peach yuzu nectar and fresh raspberries.

Pineapple Coconut Iced Rooibos Tea

$5.25

A deliciously rich blend of coconut and pineapple with red rooibos tea muddled with housemade coconut and vanilla syrup, pineapple juice, fresh diced pineapple and toasted coconut.

Fruit Water

$4.75

Select still or sparkling water mixed with housemade coconut and vanilla simple syrup, fresh strawberries and mangos

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Made fresh daily. Ask for today's flavor!

Greenie Juice

$5.50

Blended juice with kale, green apple, pineapple juice, and banana - served over ice

Aloha POG

Aloha POG

$3.00

Delicious combination of passion fruit, orange and guava juices. Popular in the Hawaiian Islands. Served cold in a can.

Sides

Side Ahi

$6.50

Side Salmon

$6.50

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Tofu

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Mixed Greens

$3.50

Side Noodles

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Açaí and Poke Bowls

Location

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

