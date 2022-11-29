  • Home
  • Gold Mine Sweets & Espresso at Morris & Mae
Gold Mine Sweets & Espresso at Morris & Mae

No reviews yet

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132

Golden, CO 80401

Cupcakes

Birthday Cake Cupcake

Birthday Cake Cupcake

$3.75

Birthday Cake Cupcake with Sprinkles

Turtle Cupcake

Turtle Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate Cupcake topped with White Frosting, Caramel and Chocolate Drizzle, and Pecans

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.75

Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot Cake Cupcake

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$3.75

Carrot Cake Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

$3.75

Chocolate Cupcake with Cookies & Cream Frosting

Diamond White

Diamond White

$3.75

Almond Cupcake with White Frosting

Raspberry Vanilla Cupcake

Raspberry Vanilla Cupcake

$3.75

Vanilla Cupcake with Raspberry Filling and Raspberry Frosting

Seasonal Cupcake

Seasonal Cupcake

$3.75

Seasonal Cupcake of the Day

GF Cupcake of the Day

GF Cupcake of the Day

$4.25

Gluten-Free Seasonal Cupcake of the Day

Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of Espresso (2.5oz).

Macchiato

$3.50

A double shot of Espresso with a dollop of foam (3.0 oz).

Cortado

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk on top.

Americano

$3.50

Hot water with a double shot of espresso on top.

Latte

$4.00+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk on top.

Cappuccino

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk on top in an 8oz cup.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Chai Tea concentrate with your choice of milk.

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

A powdered matcha green tea mixed with steamed milk.

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Sauce and cold milk.

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Chocolate Sauce and steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Gelato

Single Scoop - Cup

$3.50

Single Scoop - Cone

$4.50

Double Scoop - Cup

$6.00

Double Scoop - Cone

$7.00

Pint

$18.00

Affogato

$6.00

Market Beverages

Big B's Juices

$6.75

Bing Energy

$3.00

Cock n' Bull Ginger Beer

$2.50

Dram Lavender and Lemon Sparkling

$2.25

Mor Kombucha

$4.75

NuRange Coffee

$7.75

Origin Milk

$3.25+

Pure Juices

$3.75

Rocky Mountain Soda

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Teakoe

$3.25

Teatulia Black Tea

$2.50

Water - El Dorado Still

$1.75
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh Cupcakes Baked Daily, Gelato, Craft Espresso

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

