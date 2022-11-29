Morris & Mae Market
No reviews yet
18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132
Golden, CO 80401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beer
Over Yonder - Mae's Lavender Cream Ale
House Specialty! Maize cream ale infused with lavender. 5.3% ABV. Golden.
Holidaily - Blonde (Gluten-Free)
Subtle hop character and mellow malt flavor. 5.0% ABV. Golden.
Mountain Toad · Kippstander Kölsch
Light body, pale color, crisp finish. 4.7% ABV. Golden.
New Terrain - Suntrip Belgian Wit
Citrus peel, coriander, lemon, and tangerine wheat ale. 5.9% ABV. Golden.
Sandlot Brewery - Herman Joseph's
German-style lager, crisp clean finish. 5.1% ABV. Denver.
Golden City Brewery - Legendary Red Ale Golden
Munich, crystal, and black malts with German hops. 5.4% ABV. Golden.
Bull & Bush - All Good Amber
A moderate, hoppy beer with a caramel malty flavor. 6.0% ABV. Glendale.
Golden City Brewery - The Geologist Dopplebock
Malty, aged in Breckenridge rye barrels. 9.3% ABV. Golden.
Telluride - Face Down Brown
Brown ale with aromas of toffee, chocolate, and nuts. 5.7% ABV. Telluride.
Over Yonder - Childhood Memories Winter Warmer
Citrus peel, spices, fresh ginger, and locally-sourced honey. 7.6% ABV. Golden.
Coda Brewing - Tape Machine Hazy IPA
Hoppy with notes of passionfruit, pineapple, and mango. 7.2% ABV. Golden.
Oskar Blues - Western Mutant IPA
American IPA with intense hop flavor and bitterness. 7.0% ABV. Lyons.
Coda Brewing - Dark Matter Oatmeal Stout
Smooth and rich, dark chocolate and toasted raisin bread. 5.6% ABV. Golden.
New Terrain - Mirage Sour
Notes of pineapple and grapefruit. 5.5% ABV. Golden.
Elevated - Açaí Seltzer
Smooth fruity flavor, blueberry compote and açaí on the nose. 5.0% ABV. Arvada.
Colorado Cider Company - Radl'ah Cider
Fresh pear aromas, earthy, rain-washed finish. 4.3% ABV. Denver.
High Altitude Kombucha - Elderberry Rose
Non-alcoholic, sweet & summery. Golden.
High Altitude Kombucha - Lemongrass Ginger
Non-alcoholic, bright & sharp. Golden.
Coors Light
Slightly sweet flavor with a hint of bitterness. 4.2% ABV. Golden.
Coors Banquet
A sweeter flavor profile with bright fruity notes. 5.0% ABV. Golden.
PBR
24 oz. 4.8% ABV.
Tecate
24 oz. 4.5% ABV.
Oskar Blues - Wild Basin Seltzer
Natural flavors, gluten-free, 100 calories. 5.0% ABV. Lyons.
Grüvi - Golden Lager (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-alcoholic. Denver.
Grüvi - IPA (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-alcoholic. Denver.
Cocktails
Ginger Peach Mule
State 38 Peach Vodka, butterscotch schnapps, ginger beer, thyme demerara syrup, grilled peach & thyme garnish
Spiced Pear Collins
Breckenridge Pear Vodka, lemon juice, clove syrup, soda water, rosemary garnish
Mint White Russian
Damn Smooth Vodka, Smokin' Mint Liqueur, Arrosta Coffee Liqueur, cream, mint garnish
Salted Caramel Espresso Martini
Breckenridge Espresso Vodka, Arrosta Coffee Liqueur, Colorado Cream Liqueur, salted caramel swirl
Elderberry Rose Margarita
Hacedor Blanco, Grove St Orange, Elderberry Rose Kombucha, agave, lime & orange wheel garnish
Cinnamon Apple Cider Spritz
Apple-Infused 477 Cinnamon Whiskey, Radl'ah Cider, clove demerara syrup, lemon, cinnamon stick garnish
Chai Old Fashioned
Molly Brown Spiced Bourbon, Grove St Chai, Strongwater Orange Bitters, burnt orange garnish
Black Cherry Manhattan
Breckenridge Port Cask Bourbon, Martini Rossi Sweet Vermouth, 1883 Black Cherry, Angostura Bitters, black cherry garnish
Blood Orange Martini
Golden Moon Port Cask Reserve Gin, 1883 Blood Orange, Strongwater Orange Bitters, fresh rosemary garnish
It's About Thyme (Non-Alcoholic)
BARE Zero Proof Reposado Style Tequila, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, honey simple syrup, fresh thyme garnish
Berry Necessities (Non-Alcoholic)
BARE Zero Proof Bourbon Whiskey, Strongwater Orange Bitters, Elderberry Rose Kombucha, lime juice, burnt orange garnish
Gettin' Figgy With It (Non-Alcoholic)
BARE Zero Proof Classic Gin, muddled black mission fig, ginger syrup, seltzer, lime garnish
Sage Your Life (Non-Alcoholic)
1883 Blood Orange, homemade sage syrup, lemon juice, ginger beer, orange garnish