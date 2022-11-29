Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morris & Mae Market

review star

No reviews yet

18475 W. Colfax Ave Ste 132

Golden, CO 80401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Over Yonder - Mae's Lavender Cream Ale

Over Yonder - Mae's Lavender Cream Ale

$7.00

House Specialty! Maize cream ale infused with lavender. 5.3% ABV. Golden.

Holidaily - Blonde (Gluten-Free)

Holidaily - Blonde (Gluten-Free)

$8.50

Subtle hop character and mellow malt flavor. 5.0% ABV. Golden.

Mountain Toad · Kippstander Kölsch

Mountain Toad · Kippstander Kölsch

$6.00

Light body, pale color, crisp finish. 4.7% ABV. Golden.

New Terrain - Suntrip Belgian Wit

New Terrain - Suntrip Belgian Wit

$7.00

Citrus peel, coriander, lemon, and tangerine wheat ale. 5.9% ABV. Golden.

Sandlot Brewery - Herman Joseph's

Sandlot Brewery - Herman Joseph's

$6.50

German-style lager, crisp clean finish. 5.1% ABV. Denver.

Golden City Brewery - Legendary Red Ale Golden

Golden City Brewery - Legendary Red Ale Golden

$7.00

Munich, crystal, and black malts with German hops. 5.4% ABV. Golden.

Bull & Bush - All Good Amber

Bull & Bush - All Good Amber

$6.00

A moderate, hoppy beer with a caramel malty flavor. 6.0% ABV. Glendale.

Golden City Brewery - The Geologist Dopplebock

Golden City Brewery - The Geologist Dopplebock

$8.00

Malty, aged in Breckenridge rye barrels. 9.3% ABV. Golden.

Telluride - Face Down Brown

Telluride - Face Down Brown

$6.50

Brown ale with aromas of toffee, chocolate, and nuts. 5.7% ABV. Telluride.

Over Yonder - Childhood Memories Winter Warmer

Over Yonder - Childhood Memories Winter Warmer

$7.50

Citrus peel, spices, fresh ginger, and locally-sourced honey. 7.6% ABV. Golden.

Coda Brewing - Tape Machine Hazy IPA

Coda Brewing - Tape Machine Hazy IPA

$8.50

Hoppy with notes of passionfruit, pineapple, and mango. 7.2% ABV. Golden.

Oskar Blues - Western Mutant IPA

Oskar Blues - Western Mutant IPA

$7.00

American IPA with intense hop flavor and bitterness. 7.0% ABV. Lyons.

Coda Brewing - Dark Matter Oatmeal Stout

Coda Brewing - Dark Matter Oatmeal Stout

$8.50

Smooth and rich, dark chocolate and toasted raisin bread. 5.6% ABV. Golden.

New Terrain - Mirage Sour

New Terrain - Mirage Sour

$8.00

Notes of pineapple and grapefruit. 5.5% ABV. Golden.

Elevated - Açaí Seltzer

Elevated - Açaí Seltzer

$6.50

Smooth fruity flavor, blueberry compote and açaí on the nose. 5.0% ABV. Arvada.

Colorado Cider Company - Radl'ah Cider

Colorado Cider Company - Radl'ah Cider

$7.00

Fresh pear aromas, earthy, rain-washed finish. 4.3% ABV. Denver.

High Altitude Kombucha - Elderberry Rose

High Altitude Kombucha - Elderberry Rose

$7.00

Non-alcoholic, sweet & summery. Golden.

High Altitude Kombucha - Lemongrass Ginger

High Altitude Kombucha - Lemongrass Ginger

$7.00

Non-alcoholic, bright & sharp. Golden.

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Slightly sweet flavor with a hint of bitterness. 4.2% ABV. Golden.

Coors Banquet

Coors Banquet

$5.00

A sweeter flavor profile with bright fruity notes. 5.0% ABV. Golden.

PBR

PBR

$5.00

24 oz. 4.8% ABV.

Tecate

Tecate

$6.00

24 oz. 4.5% ABV.

Oskar Blues - Wild Basin Seltzer

Oskar Blues - Wild Basin Seltzer

$6.50

Natural flavors, gluten-free, 100 calories. 5.0% ABV. Lyons.

Grüvi - Golden Lager (Non-Alcoholic)

Grüvi - Golden Lager (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.50

Non-alcoholic. Denver.

Grüvi - IPA (Non-Alcoholic)

Grüvi - IPA (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.50

Non-alcoholic. Denver.

Cocktails

Ginger Peach Mule

Ginger Peach Mule

$12.00

State 38 Peach Vodka, butterscotch schnapps, ginger beer, thyme demerara syrup, grilled peach & thyme garnish

Spiced Pear Collins

Spiced Pear Collins

$12.00

Breckenridge Pear Vodka, lemon juice, clove syrup, soda water, rosemary garnish

Mint White Russian

Mint White Russian

$12.00

Damn Smooth Vodka, Smokin' Mint Liqueur, Arrosta Coffee Liqueur, cream, mint garnish

Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

$13.00

Breckenridge Espresso Vodka, Arrosta Coffee Liqueur, Colorado Cream Liqueur, salted caramel swirl

Elderberry Rose Margarita

Elderberry Rose Margarita

$13.00

Hacedor Blanco, Grove St Orange, Elderberry Rose Kombucha, agave, lime & orange wheel garnish

Cinnamon Apple Cider Spritz

Cinnamon Apple Cider Spritz

$12.00

Apple-Infused 477 Cinnamon Whiskey, Radl'ah Cider, clove demerara syrup, lemon, cinnamon stick garnish

Chai Old Fashioned

Chai Old Fashioned

$13.00

Molly Brown Spiced Bourbon, Grove St Chai, Strongwater Orange Bitters, burnt orange garnish

Black Cherry Manhattan

Black Cherry Manhattan

$13.00

Breckenridge Port Cask Bourbon, Martini Rossi Sweet Vermouth, 1883 Black Cherry, Angostura Bitters, black cherry garnish

Blood Orange Martini

Blood Orange Martini

$13.00

Golden Moon Port Cask Reserve Gin, 1883 Blood Orange, Strongwater Orange Bitters, fresh rosemary garnish

It's About Thyme (Non-Alcoholic)

It's About Thyme (Non-Alcoholic)

$11.00

BARE Zero Proof Reposado Style Tequila, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, honey simple syrup, fresh thyme garnish

Berry Necessities (Non-Alcoholic)

Berry Necessities (Non-Alcoholic)

$11.00

BARE Zero Proof Bourbon Whiskey, Strongwater Orange Bitters, Elderberry Rose Kombucha, lime juice, burnt orange garnish

Gettin' Figgy With It (Non-Alcoholic)

Gettin' Figgy With It (Non-Alcoholic)

$11.00

BARE Zero Proof Classic Gin, muddled black mission fig, ginger syrup, seltzer, lime garnish

Sage Your Life (Non-Alcoholic)

Sage Your Life (Non-Alcoholic)

$11.00

1883 Blood Orange, homemade sage syrup, lemon juice, ginger beer, orange garnish

Wine

Pinot Noir, Cline, Sonoma CA

Pinot Noir, Cline, Sonoma CA

$12.00+
Pinot Noir, La Crema Fog Veil, Russian River Valley CA

Pinot Noir, La Crema Fog Veil, Russian River Valley CA

$96.00
Chianti, Donna Laura Bramosia, Italy

Chianti, Donna Laura Bramosia, Italy

$14.00+
Rioja, Faustino V, Spain

Rioja, Faustino V, Spain

$15.00+
Barbera Di Asti, Le Orme Michele Chiarlo, Italy

Barbera Di Asti, Le Orme Michele Chiarlo, Italy

$10.00+
Merlot, Robert Hall, Paso Robles CA

Merlot, Robert Hall, Paso Robles CA

$11.00+
Merlot, Duckhorn, Napa Valley CA

Merlot, Duckhorn, Napa Valley CA

$90.00
Cabernet, Grounded, California Blend

Cabernet, Grounded, California Blend

$11.00+
Cabernet, Outerbound, Alexander Valley CA

Cabernet, Outerbound, Alexander Valley CA

$16.00+
Cabernet, Alexander Valley Vinyards, Alexander Valley CA

Cabernet, Alexander Valley Vinyards, Alexander Valley CA

$50.00
Cabernet, Sequoia Grove, Napa Valley CA

Cabernet, Sequoia Grove, Napa Valley CA

$110.00
Malbec, Trapiche Medalla, Mendoza Argentina

Malbec, Trapiche Medalla, Mendoza Argentina

$14.00+
Super Tuscan Blend, Il Fauno di Arcanum, Tuscany Italy

Super Tuscan Blend, Il Fauno di Arcanum, Tuscany Italy

$62.00
Bordeaux Blend, Provenance, Napa CA

Bordeaux Blend, Provenance, Napa CA

$80.00
Bordeaux Blend, Valadorna, Tuscany Italy

Bordeaux Blend, Valadorna, Tuscany Italy

$102.00
California Blend, Dauo "Pessimist", Paso Robles

California Blend, Dauo "Pessimist", Paso Robles

$14.00+
Chardonnay, Seghesio, California

Chardonnay, Seghesio, California

$11.00+
Chardonnay, Cambria Katherine's Vinyard, Santa Barbara CA

Chardonnay, Cambria Katherine's Vinyard, Santa Barbara CA

$13.00+
Chablis, Moillard, France

Chablis, Moillard, France

$72.00
Pinot Grigio, Catina Di Caldaro, Italy

Pinot Grigio, Catina Di Caldaro, Italy

$11.00+
Sauvignon Blanc, McBride Sisters, Marlborough NZ

Sauvignon Blanc, McBride Sisters, Marlborough NZ

$12.00+
Sauvignon Blanc, Honig, Napa CA

Sauvignon Blanc, Honig, Napa CA

$14.00+
Champagne, Taittinger, Champagne France

Champagne, Taittinger, Champagne France

$120.00
Rose, Still, Daou, Paso Robles CA

Rose, Still, Daou, Paso Robles CA

$13.00+
Rose, Sparkling, La Crema, Russian River Valley CA

Rose, Sparkling, La Crema, Russian River Valley CA

$98.00
Prosecco, Rose Extra Dry, Nao Nis, Italy

Prosecco, Rose Extra Dry, Nao Nis, Italy

$9.00+