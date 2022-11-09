  • Home
  • Abell
  • Morris Point Seafood Foodtruck - 24730 Half Pone Pt Rd
A map showing the location of Morris Point Seafood Foodtruck 24730 Half Pone Pt RdView gallery

Morris Point Seafood Foodtruck 24730 Half Pone Pt Rd

No reviews yet

38869 Morris Point Road

Abell, MD 20606

Breakfast

Bacon egg and cheese

$4.99

Brunch Sandwich

$5.00

Harty portion of scrambled eggs

Wraps

$7.00

Pancakes

$6.75

Sausage egg and cheese

$4.99

Sides

$4.00

Waffles

$7.75

Special of the day

$6.79

special of the day

$12.99

French Toast

$11.99

Sausage Hoagie

$8.20

Crabby Melt

$12.99

Lunch

Hotdog

$3.75

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Soda

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Crab Cakes

$17.99

Mexican Corn

$6.50

Honey Hot Chicken

$12.99

Steak&cheese

$10.99

Doughnut Burger

$8.20

Fries

$3.00

Fish&chip

$11.99

Dinner&drinks

Water

$1.25

Soda

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.20

special of the day

$12.99

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cubano

$8.99

Delmonico Steak

$16.99

Funnel Fries

$8.00

Crab Dip

$8.00

Burger Byo

$8.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

38869 Morris Point Road, Abell, MD 20606

Directions

