American
Gastropubs

Morrison's 430 Woodbury Road

1,354 Reviews

$$

430 Woodbury Road

Plainview, NY 11803

Popular Items

MAMA'S LOO'S SALAD
Pecan Crusted Chicken
Bar Steak Sandwich

Appetizers

16 WINGS

$22.50

buffalo, bbq or kung pao

24 WINGS

$31.95

buffalo, bbq or kung pao

8 WINGS

$13.95

buffalo, bbq or kung pao

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$13.95

buttermilk battered cauliflower tossed in homemade buffalo sauce

BURNT SPROUT LEAVES

$11.95

crispy leaves, sirachi vinigrette

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

$15.95

spinach, artichoke, tomato, chees, gluten free crust

CRISPY DUMPLING

$11.95

chicken terriyaki filling, kung pao dipping sauce

PRETZEL + CHEESE FONDUE

$12.95

everything crusted, cheese fondue & stone ground mustard

SPICY LOBSTER EGGROLLS

$13.95

chipolte sauce

Sticky Ribs

$13.95

-4- Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs, scallion, sesame seeds

Kung Pao Calamari

$16.95

fried calamari rings tossed is kung pao sauce topped with sesame seeds

Cornbread

$6.95

-4- pieces, maple honey butter

Fried Calamari

$15.95

crispy fried calamari rings served with a side of marinara and lemon

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$13.95

buttermilk battered fried cauliflower tossed in kung pao sauce

BBQ Cauliflower

$13.95

buttermilk battered fried cauliflower tossed in house made BBQ

Salad

COBB WEDGE

$15.95

tomato, bacon, egg, gorgonzola

CHOPPED SALAD

$15.95

tomato, cucumber, feta, peppers, olives, chic peas, dill vinigrette

430 CHOPHOUSE SALAD

$15.95

tomato, bacon, avocado, corn, tortillas, gorgonzola lime vinigrette

MAMA'S LOO'S SALAD

$15.95

edamame, carrot, pepper, crispy noodles, cashews, thai dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$14.95

garlic croutons, parmesan cheese

HOUSE SALAD

$15.95

tomato, egg, bacon, croutons, spicy house dressing

Sandwiches & Burgers

Adult Grilled Cheese

$15.75

Pan fried thick cut bread, american cheese

Ahi Tuna Burger

$19.95

pan seared tuna, pickled ginger slaw, sweet chili mayo

Bar Steak Sandwich

$20.95

roasted onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic bread

Montauk Shrimp Roll

$19.95

lettuce, tomato, avocado, poached shrimp tossed in a creamy dill dressing served on a brioche roll

Blackened Chicken Melt

$18.95

tomato, swiss, garlic herb dressing, pan fry bread

CHICKEN CLUB

$18.95

pan fry bread, chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avacado, herb dressing

GREEK SALAD PITA

$17.95

chicken, feta, chopped salad, tzatziki, rice

Grilled Chicken Bistro

$18.95

roasted peppers, mozzarella, balsamic, pesto

Hickory Burger

$22.75

ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, bbq

MORRYS BURGER

$22.75

ground beef patty, bacon jam, avacado, mushroom, onions, swiss

NY STRIP FRENCH DIP

$19.95

caramelized onions, au jus, garlic bread horseradish sauce

PASTRAMI GRILLED CHEESE

$18.95

mustard, swiss, pickle, pan fry bread

TAVERN BURGER

$18.95

lettuce, tomato, cole slaw, pickle

Local Favorites

Adult Chicken Fingers

$18.50

-8- fried chicken fingers, house cut fries

Bacon Mac

$21.95

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$27.95

cole slaw + southern bbq sauce

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

-2- tacos, lettuce, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, crispy onions,

CEDAR PLANK SALMON

$28.95

horseradish mustard sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders 2

$11.95

-2- Cheeseburger sliders, american cheese, sauteed onions, pickles, potato buns

Chicken Sliders 2

$11.95

-2- Crispy chicken sliders, pineapple relish, sweet chili sauce

Farro Bowl

$16.95

broccoli, roasted root vegetables, tomato, avocado, tzatziki

Fried Chicken

$26.95

buttermilk battered fried chicken

GRILLED CHICKEN

$25.95

char-grilled free range chicken breast

Jambalaya

$26.95

chicken, shrimp, andouille, plantain, creole rice

Mahi Tacos

$15.95

-2- blackened mahi tacos, sweet chili sauce, pineapple salsa, pico di gallo, plantain

Fish & Chips

$22.95

tempura cod, french fries, cole slaw, and tartar

N.Y. Strip

$37.50

12oz Angus NY Strip, beer battered onions rings

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$27.95

bourbon gravy

Zucchini Linguini

$26.95

served with shrimp choice of sauce pesto, marinara, vodka sauce

Rigatoni Plain

$18.95

vodka sauce

Rigatoni with Chicken

$23.95

broccoli, mozzarella, vodka sauce

Rigatoni with Shrimp

$27.95

broccoli, mozzarella, vodka sauce

Roast Half Chicken

$25.95

lemon garlic pan jus

Romanian Skirt Steak

$38.95

pan fried onions, morry's house made marinade

Sesame Tuna

$28.50

kung pao sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.50

-5- fried chicken fingers and house cut fries

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.50

morrys blend beef burger patty, american cheese, potato bun, house cut fries

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$11.50

morrys blend beef burger patty, potato bun, house cut fries

Kids Mac + Cheese & Fries

$11.50

spiral pasta, cheese sauce, house cut fries

Kids Fried Shrimp & Fries

$13.95

-5-fired shrimp, house cut fries

Kids Pasta with Butter

$11.50

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$11.50

Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries

$11.50

pan fry thick cut bread, american cheese, house cut fries

Riley's Pasta

$13.50

chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, vodka sauce

Kids Steak & Fries

$16.95

6oz steak, house cut fries

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Charred Cauliflower

$8.95

Coleslaw

$4.95

French Fries

$6.95

French Fries Well Done

$6.95

Fried Plantains

$7.95

Garlicky Broccoli

$5.95

Loaded French Fries

$9.50

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

O'Rings

$8.95

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$7.50

Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

garlic crutons, parmesan cheese

Side Chopped Salad

$8.95

tomato, cucumber, roasted peppers, olives, chic peas, feta, dill vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$7.95

garlic crutons, egg, bacon, tomato, spicy house dressing

Side Wedge

$8.95

iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, blue cheese dressing

Yellow Rice

$5.50

Dessert

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$9.75

colorful layers on sponge cake, almond marzapan, raspberry jam, chocolate ganache

S'mores Jar

$11.95

buttered graham crackers crumbs, crunchy chocolate mousse, toasted marshmallow

Cookie Dough Skillet

$11.50

jumbo warm cookie dough, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Lava cake

$9.75

molten chocolate cake with chocolate ganache filling, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.50

1 Scoop Ice cream

$3.50

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.25
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Harry Poole of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race: Alaska brings you an all occasions menu featuring updated tavern food and everyday comfort food. Cheers!

Website

Location

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview, NY 11803

Directions

