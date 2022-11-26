Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Morrissey's Irish Pub

677 Reviews

$$

913 W Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Popular Items

Morrissey's Classic Burger
Wexford Wings
The Belfast Burger

Starters

C.B. Eggrolls

C.B. Eggrolls

$11.00

Shredded corned beef, pepperjack cheese, and sauerkraut fried in wonton wraps.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand battered chicken tenders served with a side of chips and your choice of sauce.

Jalapeño Cheese Curds

Jalapeño Cheese Curds

$11.00

Jalapeño cheese curds served with a sweet berry sauce.

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a side of poblano cheese dipping sauce.

Wexford Wings

Wexford Wings

$16.00

A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice. Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.

Sandwiches

All our sandwiches are served with your choice of chips or crisps. Substitute tots for $1.50, cup of soup or salad for $4, or any other side for $3

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk brined chicken breast with pesto, arugula, tomato, sliced avocado and garlic aioli. Served with chips . Substitute tots or sweet potato fries for $1.50, or any other side for $3

Dublin Steak Sandwich

Dublin Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled steak with melted aged white cheddar, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli on ciabatta bread. Served with chips . Substitute tots or sweet potato fries for $1.50, or any other side for $3

Reuben Sandwich
$16.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Chicken

$15.00

House breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, housemade pickles and spicy aioli.

Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Greens

Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with Cajun quinoa, avocaado, cucumbers, tomatoes, black beansand seasoned chicken served with an avocado dressing & lemon wedges

Blue Steak Salad

$18.00

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.

Cajun Quinoa Bowl

$16.00
House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, and shaved parmesan cheese, Served with your choice of dressing.

Entrees

Bangers and Mash

Bangers and Mash

$20.00

Four Irish bangers served atop a hearty pile of champ mashed potatoes, and topped with an onion gravy

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$18.00

A classic pub chicken curry with red peppers, onions, and your choice of chips, rice, or 1/2 and 1/2

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00

House braised corned beef served with green cabbage and champ potatoes.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.

Guinness Beef Stew

$22.00

Hearty Guinness broth, steak, carrots, mushrooms, celery, onions, tomato chunks, and grilled ciabatta.

Irish Breakfast

Irish Breakfast

$21.00

Two eggs cooked to order, two bangers, two rashers, grilled tomato, Heinz bakes beans, sautéed mushrooms, black and white pudding, choice of toast.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Ground beef slow cooked with peas, carrots, mushrooms, and onions, in brown gravy topped with toasted mashed potatoes.

Late Night Stew

$12.00

Sides

Chips Bucket

$7.00

Colcannon

$3.00

House made mashed potatoes mixed with green onion stems

Cup Curry Sauce

$3.00
Heinz Baked Beans
$4.00

Heinz Baked Beans

$4.00

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Classic Irish side dish imported from the Emerald Isle.

Potato Leek Soup

Potato Leek Soup

$5.00+

Our signature soup - thick, hearty and vegetarian friendly! Choice of cup or bowl

Side of Bangers

$4.00

Side of Carrots and Celery

$3.00

Side of Egg

$1.25

Soda Bread

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Tots Bucket

Tots Bucket

$8.00

Burgers

All our burgers are half pound fresh ground beef served with your choice of chips or crisps. Substitute tots for $1.50, cup of soup or salad for $4, or any other side for $3

Morrissey's Classic Burger

$15.00

Half pound patty cooked to your choice of temperature, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and side of pickles. Served with chips. Substitute tots or sweet potato fries for $1.50, or any other side for $3

The Belfast Burger

The Belfast Burger

$17.00

Half pound patty topped with aged white cheddar, spicy aioli, rashers, and sautéed onions. Served with chips . Substitute tots or sweet potato fries for $1.50, or any other side for $3

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Homemade veggie patty. Made with wild rice, portabella, quinoa, black beans, and spiced just right. Served on a whole wheat bun. Served with chips. Add tots or sweet potato fries for $1.50 and any of our other sides for $3.00

Smash Burger

$16.00

Two thin patties, American cheese, and grilled onions.

The Egghead

The Egghead

$16.00

Burger topped with carnalized onions, candied bacon, and an egg sunny side up.

Dessert

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

House made cinnamon bread pudding topped with whiskey caramel sauce and a side of cream

Cookie Cake

$11.00

Extra Sauces & Dressings

Extra Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Ramekin Curry Sauce

$1.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Guinness BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Side Tartar

$1.00

Side Whiskey Glaze

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Traditionally Irish & Uniquely Uptown! A cozy neighborhood pub serving great Irish fare and the finest whiskeys.

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

