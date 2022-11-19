American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
End of Elm
1,983 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
MoTown Tacos - 862-777-8881
Location
140 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Rosa Grill - Berkeley Heights
No Reviews
368 - A Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morristown
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Morristown
4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurant