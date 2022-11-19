Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

End of Elm

1,983 Reviews

$$

140 Morris St

Morristown, NJ 07960

Popular Items

Short Rib tacos

Flemming Party

Grilled Flatbread

$18.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Brussels Salad

$15.00

Tuna Pizza

$18.00

A la Plancha

$18.00

Mussels

$17.00

Veggie Bowl

$18.00

Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

Pappardelle

$24.00

Short Rib tacos

$16.00

Arctic Char

$27.00

Pork Sliders

$16.00

INDIVIDUAL COCKTAILS - PICKUP ONLY

Alpine Sangria

$14.00

Big Bully

$15.00

Bluecoat Gin, Cointreau, Jalapeño, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon

Birch and Bourbon

$15.00

Bourbon Legend

$14.00

Brace Yourself

$15.00

HELLO BROOKLYN

$14.00

Hola Paloma

$14.00

Milagro Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime, Agave, Grapefruit Shrub, Club

Hot Hips

$15.00

Lunazul Extra Anejo Tequila, Milagro Silver Tequila Ancho Verde, Grapefruit, Lemon, Pineapple, Vanilla

Knuckle Ring

$15.00

Xicaru Silver Mezcal, Jalapeño Cointreau, Lime, Basil Agave, Tajin

Oaxacan AF

$15.00

Poire It Up

$15.00

Titos Vodka, Pear, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, Lemon

Raicilla at the Finish Line

$16.00

Stoli Doli

$12.00

Pineapple Infused Vodka

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
MoTown Tacos - 862-777-8881

Location

140 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960

Directions

