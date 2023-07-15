Main Menu

9-Inch Heroes

A & E

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

American Combo

$14.00

Ham, turkey, salami, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Arthur Ave. Combo

$16.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze

Belmont

$16.00

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze

Calabrese

$16.00

Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, topped with pesto, and balsamic glaze

Italian Combo

$16.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mortadella, soppressata, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, hot or sweet cherry peppers, salt and pepper, topped with Italian dressing

King of New York

$16.00

Carnegie deli pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing

Mama Mia

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, and salt and pepper

Melt Away

$14.00

Pepperoni, cheddar cheese, and hot or sweet cherry peppers

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Muffuletta

$15.00

On semolina bread, mortadella, sweet capicola, salami, auricchio provolone cheese, and olive salad

Santa Monica

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

The God Father

$16.00

Roast beef, fresh mozzarella, hot or sweet cherry peppers, and mayo

The Rocky

$15.00

All American cheesesteak with grilled onions, red and green peppers

The Vegan

$14.00

Mixed grilled vegetables, roasted peppers topped with balsamic glaze

Tony Soprano

$16.00

Hot capicola, mortadella, auricchio provolone cheese, and hot or sweet cherry peppers

Vinny D

$15.00

Ham, capicola, soppressata, asiago cheese, arugula, and roasted peppers

The Boss Man

$16.99

9-Inch Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$14.00

Fried breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Chicken Vodka Parmesan Hero

$14.00

Fried breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and vodka sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Hero

$14.00

Fried breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Meatball Parmesan Hero

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$14.00

Veal Parmesan Hero

$15.00

Fried breaded veal cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Antipasti

Asparagus Au Gratin

$12.95

Asparagus broiled with seasoned bread crumbs, butter, and parmesan cheese

6 Pieces Clams Oreganata

$7.95

12 Pieces Clams Oreganata

$13.95

Eggplant Rollatine

$15.95

Battered eggplant rolled with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmigiana cheese topped with homemade tomato sauce

Eggplant Stacker

$12.95

Lightly breaded fried eggplant stacked with fresh mozzarella, tomato and topped with balsamic glaze

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Prepared in house calamari, dredged in our season, served with marinara sauce on the side

Arancini Fried Riceballs

$10.95

Beef ragu, white rice, sweet peas, and marinara sauce

Mozzarella and Carozza

$9.95

Served with marinara sauce on the side

Mussels Marinara

$14.95

Spicy Fried Italian Meatballs

$15.95

Homemade spicy meatballs with sauteed peppers and onions. 5 meatballs per order (can be made sweet)

Wings Italian Style

$14.95

Wings are marinated with an in-house Italian dressing. 10 wings per order

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

NY Cheesecake

$6.95

10" Nutella Pizza

$14.95

With bananas or strawberries

Tiramisu

$6.95

10" PB & J Pizza

$14.95

10" Reese Pizza

$14.95

Gelato

Rainbow Cake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

French Napoleon

$4.95

Sfogliatelle

$5.00

Cupcake

$5.00

Vanilla Custard Baba Rum

$5.95

Black and White Cookie

$3.50

Italian Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Hazelnut Turte

$7.95

Wildberry Tart

$7.95

Pistachio Turte

$7.95

Lobstertail

$8.95

Baba Rum

$4.95

Torta Della Nonna

$6.95

Bakery Boys Cookies

$9.99

Cesarina Cookies

$9.99

Entrees

Chicken Francese

$20.95

Lightly egg-battered chicken severed in a light lemon white wine sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Breaded chicken cutlet with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Vodka Parmesan

$22.95

Breaded chicken cutlet with homemade vodka sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Lighted battered chicken sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce topped with capers

Chicken Scarpariello

$24.95

Sauteed chicken off the bone with sausage, sweet and hot cherry peppers, potatoes in white wine, garlic, and rosemary sauce

Cheshire Pork Chop with Vinegar Peppers

$24.95

2 Cheshire pork chop seared to perfection in a white wine vinegar peppers sauce. Sweet or hot cherry peppers

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded eggplant with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Pollo Milanese

$18.95

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet cooked to perfection topped with mixed green salad, tomato, onions, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze

Veal Parmesan

$22.95

Breaded veal cutlet with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Veal Piccata

$23.95

Veal Francese

$23.95

Shrimp

$7.95

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Grocery

Jalapeno Chips

$2.99

BBQ Chips

$2.99

Classic Chips

$2.99

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.99

Kids' Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.95

Kids classic plain pizza

Kids Ziti

$8.95

With butter or tomato sauce

Kids Spaghetti

$8.95

With butter or tomato sauce

Chicken Fingers w fries

$8.95

Chicken fingers with fries

Kids Sandwich

$6.95

On white bread * choice of ham, turkey, salami, or bologna* American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Party Heroes

2-Foot Hero

$55.00

3-Foot Hero

$75.00

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Ziti pasta tossed in a homemade tomato sauce with ricotta, parmigiana, and mozzarella cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Fettuccine in a homemade cream sauce topped with parmigiana cheese

Lasagna Bolognese

$15.95

Traditional meat lasagna baked to perfection in a bolognese sauce, ricotta, and melted mozzarella cheese

Linguini Alla Gigi

$21.95

Linguini tossed with chopped shrimp, clams in a garlic Posillipo sauce finished with a touch of marinara sauce

Linguini White Clam Sauce

$19.95

Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$19.95

Orecchiette pasta with broccoli rabe, sauteed crumbled sweet sausage in a garlic and oil sauce

Penne a La Vodka

$16.95

Penne in a homemade vodka sauce, prosciutto, and parmesan cheese

Ravioli

$15.95

7 cheese ravioli in a homemade tomato and basil sauce

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.95

Spaghetti tossed in a homemade tomato sauce topped with fresh homemade meatballs

Tortellini Dela Nonna

$16.95

Cheese tortellini in a light parmesan cream sauce with prosciutto, peas, and onions

Side of Pasta

$8.95

Gluten Free Ziti

$16.95

Gluten Free Penne

$15.95

Pizza Menu

Plain Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Specialty Pizza Slice

$4.95

Sicilian Pies 12" X 16" - Plain Sicilian

$22.95

Thick crust. Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, garlic, basil, and olive oil

Sicilian Pies 12" X 16" - Grandma Sicilian

$24.95

Thin crust. Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, garlic, basil, and olive oil

Roman Style Pizza - Plain Tray 12" X 16"

$22.95

10" Gluten-Friendly

$13.95

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.95

Small Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Ricotta and mozzarella

Large Cheese Calzone

$13.95

Ricotta and mozzarella

Small Meat Calzone

$8.95

Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella

Large Meat Calzone

$13.95

Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella

Small Ham Calzone

$8.95

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella

Large Ham Calzone

$13.95

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella

Small Stromboli

$8.95

Large Stromboli

$18.95

Spinach Roll

$6.95

Pepperoni Roll

$6.95

Doggie Roll

$3.95

Hot dog with American cheese

Garlic Knot

$1.00

6 Pieces Garlic Knots

$5.00

12 Pieces Garlic Knots

$10.00

1 Piece Jersey Sliders

$3.75

Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze

2 Pieces Jersey Sliders

$7.00

Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze

Salads

Antipasti for 2

$19.95

Combination of assorted Italian meats and imported cheeses

Cheese Platter for 2

$19.95

Charcuterie platter combination of assorted imported cheeses

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Roman lettuce, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Italian Tomato Salad

$9.95

Tomato, red onion, basil, oil, and red wine vinegar

Morrone Salad

$12.95

Salami, soppressata hot or sweet, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted pepper, Gaeta olives, oil, and vinegar

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Fresh spinach tossed with red onions, tomato, feta cheese, gaeta olives topped with balsamic glaze

Greek Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, Gaeta olives, cucumbers, and feta cheese

The Alfresco Salad

$8.95

Tomato, cucumber, onion, Gaeta olives, feta cheese, olive, salt, and peppers

House Salad

$8.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$7.95

String Beans with Marinara

$7.95

Meatball

$3.95

Sauteed Spinach

$5.95

Sauteed spinach in garlic and oil

Mixed Veggies

$6.95

French Fries

$4.95

Soups

Cheese Tortellini

$9.95

In brodo (broth)

Lentil

$9.95

Pasta Fagioli

$9.95

Gelatos

Fluted Limoncello In The Glass

$9.99

Breads

Long Bread

$5.50

Small Round

$3.99

Medium Round

$5.99

Pepperoni

$10.00

Hero

$1.50

Olive Bread

$7.50

Pizza Bread

$5.50

Semolina

$5.50

Ciabatta

$7.00

Prosciutto Bread

$8.00

Pizza Menu

18" Pizzas

18" Large Cheese Pizza

$18.00

18" Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.95

18" Large BBQ Chicken

$25.95

18" Large Chicken Alla Vodka

$25.95

18" Large Chicken Parmesan

$25.95

18" Large Chicken Scarpariello

$25.95

18" Large Eggplant Parmesan

$22.95

18" Large Lasagna

$25.95

18" Large Meat Lover

$25.95

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella

18" Large Margherita

$22.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil

18" Large Salad Pizza

$22.95

18" Large Sausage and Peppers

$26.95

18" Large White Pizza

$22.95

Mozzarella and ricotta

18" Large Caprichosa Pizza

$25.95

18" Large Veggie Pizza

$25.95

18" Large Graziela Pizza

$25.95

14" Pizzas

14" Medium Cheese Pizza

$16.00

14" Medium Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

14" Medium BBQ Chicken

$22.95

14" Medium Chicken Alla Vodka

$21.95

14" Medium Chicken Parmesan

$21.95

14" Medium Chicken Scarpariello

$22.95

14" Medium Eggplant Parmesan

$19.95

14" Medium Lasagna

$21.95

14" Medium Meat Lover

$21.95

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella

14" Medium Margherita

$19.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil

14" Medium Salad Pizza

$19.95

14" Medium Sausage and Peppers

$22.95

14" Medium White Pizza

$19.95

Mozzarella and ricotta

14" Medium Caprichosa Pizza

$21.95

14" Medium Veggie Pizza

$21.95

14" Medium Graziela Pizza

$21.95

10" Pizzas

10" Personal Cheese Pizza

$12.00

10" Personal Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

10" Personal BBQ Chicken

$18.95

10" Personal Chicken Alla Vodka

$17.95

10" Personal Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

10" Personal Chicken Scarpariello

$18.95

10" Personal Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

10" Personal Lasagna

$17.95

10" Personal Meat Lover

$17.95

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella

10" Personal Margherita

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil

10" Personal Salad Pizza

$14.95

10" Personal Sausage and Peppers

$18.95

10" Personal White Pizza

$14.95

Mozzarella and ricotta

10" Nutella Pizza

$14.95

With bananas or strawberries

10" PB & J Pizza

$14.95

10" Reese Pizza

$14.95

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.95

10" Gluten-Friendly

$13.95

10" Personal Caprichosa Pizza

$17.95

10" Personal Veggie Pizza

$17.95

10" Graziela Pizza

$17.95

Sicilian Pizza

Plain Sicilian Pie

$22.95

Thick crust. Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, garlic, basil, and olive oil

Grandma Sicilian Pie

$24.95

Thin crust. Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, garlic, basil, and olive oil

Tomato Sicilian Pie

$22.95

Caprese Sicilian Pie

$29.95

Rolls/Calzones/Strombolis

Small Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Ricotta and mozzarella

Small Meat Calzone

$8.95

Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella

Small Ham Calzone

$8.95

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella

Large Cheese Calzone

$13.95

Ricotta and mozzarella

Large Meat Calzone

$13.95

Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella

Large Ham Calzone

$13.95

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$6.95

Spinach Roll

$6.95

Chicken Parm Roll

$10.95

Small Stromboli

$8.95

Large Stromboli

$18.95

Knots/Jersey Sliders

Garlic Knot

$1.00

6 Pieces Garlic Knots

$5.00

12 Pieces Garlic Knots

$10.00

1 Piece Jersey Sliders

$3.75

Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze

2 Pieces Jersey Sliders

$7.00

Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.00

Meat Lover's Slice

$4.95

Supreme Slice

$4.95

Buffalo Chicen Slice

$4.95

White Slice

$4.95

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Tomato Pie Slice

$4.00

Caprese Sicilian Slice

$5.50

Salad Slice

$4.95

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.95

Eggplant Parm Slice

$4.95

Lasagna Pizza Slice

$4.95

Hawaiian Slice

$4.95

Veggie Slice

$4.95

Caprichosa Slice

$4.95

Graziela Slice

$4.95

Drink Menu

Beverages

Coke 20 FL

$3.00

Diet Coke 20 FL

$3.00

Sprite 20 FL

$3.00

Orange Soda 20 FL

$3.00

Seagrams Gingerale 20 FL

$3.00

2 Lt Coke

$4.00

2 Lt Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Lt Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Brown Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Brown Cream Soda

$2.00

Dr. Brown Diet Cream

$2.00

Dr.Brown Soda

$2.00

Joes 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.99

Joes Black Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Joes Lemonade

$3.99

Joes Peach Juice

$3.99

Joes Raspberry Tea

$3.99

Joes Sweet Tea

$3.99

Joes Teas

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.00

Pitcher of Soda

$5.00

Poland Springs Water

$2.00

Galvanina Natural Water 750 Ml

$5.49

Sparkling Water (Galvanina) Organic 750ml

$5.49

Dr Brown Diet Black Cherry

$2.00

Joes Tea

$3.99

Pellegrino

$3.00

Coffees

Coffee

$2.00

American

$2.00

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Manhattan Special 12oz

$3.50

Manhattan Special Diet 12oz

$3.50

Galvanina Soda

$3.99

Galvanina Lemon

$3.99

Galvanina Orange

$3.99

Galvanina Blood Orange

$3.99

Galvanina Tangerine And Prickly Pear

$3.99

Galvanina Chinto

$3.99

Galvanina Ginger Ale

$3.99

Galvanina Organic Cola

$3.99

Red Bitter

$2.00

A'Siciliana Limonata

$3.00

A'Sicilana Arancinta

$3.00

Beer

Heineken

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

O'Doul's Non Alcholic

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Italian Artisanal Beer

Mastri Birrai Umbri Blonde Ale

$9.00

5.60%

Mastri Birrai Umbri Red Ale

$9.00

5.60%

Mastri Birrai Umbri California IPA

$10.00

6.30%

Sweet Wines

Sangue Di Giuda Casalcolle, Lombardy, Italy

$41.00

Red sweet

Moscato, Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto, Italy

$42.00

Slightly sparkling and sweet

Sparkling Wines

Prosecco Rose' Millesimato, Nino Ardevi, Veneto, Italy

$46.00

Prosecco Extra Dry, Nino Ardevi, Veneto, Italy

$39.00

White Wines

Pinot Grigio Colli Euganei Veneto, Italy

$42.00

Chardonnay Sibiliana, Sicily, Italy

$40.00

Gavi Di Gavi Monchiero Carbone, Piemonte, Italy

$65.00

Sauvignon Russolo Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy

$49.00

Vermentino Zanatta - Sardegna, Italy

$46.00

Chardonnay 2018 Cru Montage California, USA

$64.00

Red Wines

Montepulciano D'abruzzo, Bove, Abruzzo, Italy

$36.00

Malbec, Fox Cave, Argentina

$39.00

Pinot Noire 2019, Lacustre, France

$38.00

Merlot 2018 Col Beato, La Sinta, Lombardy, Italy

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Toscana 2020 Viaggiante Capua Winery

$56.00

Straight Shooter, Pinot Noir, 2021, Maison L'envoye Oregon, USA

$68.00

Rosso Regale, SuperTuscan 2013, Tenuta Forconi, Italy

$69.00

Blend

Gioveto, SuperTuscan 2016, Cantina Cantagallo, Italy

$80.00

Blend

Roma, Montepulciano and Syrah, Poggio Le Volpi, Lazio, Italy

$60.00

Blend

Primitivo Di Manduria 2020 Ritardatario, Poggio Pasano, Apulia, Italy

$64.00

Chianti Docg 2021, Grati, Tuscany, Italy

$38.00

Rosso Di Montalcino 2021, Collosorbo, Toscana, Italy

$68.00

Chianti Classico Riserva 2010, Giulio De Medici, Tuscany, Italy

$69.00

Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon, Maremma Toscana 2019, Capua Winery, Italy

$66.00

Blend

Barolo 2018, Monchiero Carbone, Piedmont, Italy

$84.00

88 W. S. Ripasso 2018 Corte Lenguin, Veneto

$68.00

Amarone Della Valpolicella 2018, Viticoltori Storici, Veneto, Italy

$88.00

88 Pt. W. S. Amarone Classico 2018, Corte Lenguin, Veneto, Italy

$119.00

95 Wine Enthusiast Brunello Di Montalcino 2017, Collosorbo, Toscana, Italy

$135.00

Chianti Fiasco

$42.00

Italian Shots

Sambuca

$5.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Spritzers

Mimosa

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Strawberry Bellini

$10.00

Specials

Entrees

Branzino

$27.94

Strimp Mac And Cheese

$16.95

Buscetta

$12.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.95

16oz N.Y Steak

$29.95

Lobster Ravioli

$27.99

Burrata

$19.99

Stuffed Artichoke

$14.99

linguine fra diavolo

$29.95

Veal Francese

$23.95

Veal Piccata

$23.95

Gnocchi Bolognese

$19.99

Manicotti

$19.99

Stuffed Mushroom Appettizer

$10.99

Deli Menu

Beverages

Coke 20 FL

$3.00

2 Lt Diet Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite 20 FL

$3.00

Orange Soda 20 FL

$3.00

Dr.Brown Soda

$2.00

Dr. Brown Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Brown Cream Soda

$2.00

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Brown Diet Cream

$2.00

Joes Teas

$3.99

Joes Peach Juice

$3.99

Joes 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.99

Joes Sweet Tea

$3.99

Joes Black Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Joes Raspberry Tea

$3.99

Joes Lemonade

$3.99

Coffee

$2.00