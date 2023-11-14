Morrone's of Arthur Ave - SRQ Inc
No reviews yet
5913 53rd Ave
Braden River, FL 34203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu (3PO)
Antipasti
- 6 Pieces Clams Oreganata$8.75
- 12 Pieces Clams Oreganata$15.35
- Eggplant Rollatine$17.55
Battered eggplant rolled with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmigiana cheese topped with homemade tomato sauce
- Eggplant Stacker$14.25
Lightly breaded fried eggplant stacked with fresh mozzarella, tomato and topped with balsamic glaze
- Fried Calamari$13.15
Prepared in house calamari, dredged in our season, served with marinara sauce on the side
- Arancini Fried Riceballs$12.05
Beef ragu, white rice, sweet peas, and marinara sauce
- Mozzarella and Carozza$10.95
Served with marinara sauce on the side
- Mussels Marinara$16.45
- Fresh Burratte Over Arugula Truffle Glaze$16.96
Desserts
- Cannoli$5.45
- Chocolate Cake$7.65
- NY Cheesecake$7.65
- 10" Nutella Pizza$16.45
With bananas or strawberries
- Tiramisu$8.75
- 10" PB & J Pizza$16.45
- 10" Reese Pizza$16.45
- Gelato
- Rainbow Cake$7.65
- Carrot Cake$7.65
- French Napoleon$5.45
- Sfogliatelle$5.50
- Cupcake$5.50
- Vanilla Custard Baba Rum$6.55
- Black and White Cookie$3.85
- Italian Cheesecake$7.65
- Chocolate Hazelnut Torte$8.75
- Wildberry Tart$8.75
- Pistachio Turte$8.75
- Lobstertail$9.85
- Baba Rum$6.55
- Torta Della Nonna$7.65
- Bakery Boys Cookies$10.99
- Cesarina Cookies$10.99
- Lemon Sorbet In Lemon Shell$7.70
- Bindi Bomba$7.70
- Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.09
- Lemoncello Glass Gelato$10.99
- Chocolate Chip Brownie$3.85
- Crumb Cake$3.85
Entrees
- Chicken Francese$21.95
Lightly egg-battered chicken severed in a light lemon white wine sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$21.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Vodka Parmesan$23.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with homemade vodka sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Piccata$21.95
Lighted battered chicken sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce topped with capers
- Chicken Scarpariello$25.95
Sauteed chicken off the bone with sausage, sweet and hot cherry peppers, potatoes in white wine, garlic, and rosemary sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$18.95
Breaded eggplant with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Pollo Milanese$19.95
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet cooked to perfection topped with mixed green salad, tomato, onions, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze
- Veal Parmesan$23.95
Breaded veal cutlet with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Veal Piccata$27.95
- Veal Francese$27.95
- Shrimp$7.95
- Grilled Chicken$4.95
Kids' Menu
- Kids Pizza$9.85
Kids classic plain pizza
- Kids Ziti$9.85
With butter or tomato sauce
- Kids Spaghetti$9.85
With butter or tomato sauce
- Chicken Fingers w fries$9.85
Chicken fingers with fries
- Kids Sandwich$7.65
On white bread * choice of ham, turkey, salami, or bologna* American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Pasta
- Baked Ziti$14.95
Ziti pasta tossed in a homemade tomato sauce with ricotta, parmigiana, and mozzarella cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Fettuccine in a homemade cream sauce topped with parmigiana cheese
- Lasagna Bolognese$16.95
Traditional meat lasagna baked to perfection in a bolognese sauce, ricotta, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Linguini Alla Gigi$22.95
Linguini tossed with chopped shrimp, clams in a garlic Posillipo sauce finished with a touch of marinara sauce
- Linguini White Clam Sauce$20.95
- Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe and Sausage$20.95
Orecchiette pasta with broccoli rabe, sauteed crumbled sweet sausage in a garlic and oil sauce
- Penne a La Vodka$17.95
Penne in a homemade vodka sauce, prosciutto, and parmesan cheese
- Ravioli$16.95
7 cheese ravioli in a homemade tomato and basil sauce
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.95
Spaghetti tossed in a homemade tomato sauce topped with fresh homemade meatballs
- Tortellini Dela Nonna$18.65
Cheese tortellini in a light parmesan cream sauce with prosciutto, peas, and onions
- Side of Pasta$8.95
- Gluten Free Ziti$18.65
- Gluten Free Penne$17.55
Salads
- Antipasti for 2$21.95
Combination of assorted Italian meats and imported cheeses
- Cheese Platter for 2$21.95
Charcuterie platter combination of assorted imported cheeses
- Caesar Salad$9.85
Roman lettuce, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
- Italian Tomato Salad$10.95
Tomato, red onion, basil, oil, and red wine vinegar
- Morrone Salad$14.25
Salami, soppressata hot or sweet, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted pepper, Gaeta olives, oil, and vinegar
- Spinach Salad$12.05
Fresh spinach tossed with red onions, tomato, feta cheese, gaeta olives topped with balsamic glaze
- Greek Salad$9.85
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Gaeta olives, cucumbers, and feta cheese
- The Alfresco Salad$9.85
Tomato, cucumber, onion, Gaeta olives, feta cheese, olive, salt, and peppers
- House Salad$9.85
- Side Salad$6.55
Sides
Breads
Pizza Menu (3PO)
18" Pizzas
- 18" Large Cheese Pizza$19.80
- 18" Large Buffalo Chicken$28.55
- 18" Large BBQ Chicken$28.55
- 18" Large Chicken Alla Vodka$28.55
- 18" Large Chicken Parmesan$28.55
- 18" Large Chicken Scarpariello$28.55
- 18" Large Eggplant Parmesan$25.25
- 18" Large Lasagna$28.55
- 18" Large Meat Lover$28.55
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella
- 18" Large Supreme Pizza$28.55
- 18" Large Margherita$25.25
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil
- 18" Large Salad Pizza$25.25
- 18" Large Sausage and Peppers$29.65
- 18" Large White Pizza$25.25
Mozzarella and ricotta
- 18" Large Caprichosa Pizza$28.55
- 18" Large Veggie Pizza$28.55
- 18" Large Graziela Pizza$28.55
14" Pizzas
- 14" Medium Cheese Pizza$17.60
- 14" Medium Buffalo Chicken$25.25
- 14" Medium BBQ Chicken$25.25
- 14" Medium Chicken Alla Vodka$24.14
- 14" Medium Chicken Parmesan$24.14
- 14" Medium Chicken Scarpariello$25.25
- 14" Medium Eggplant Parmesan$21.95
- 14" Medium Lasagna$24.14
- 14" Medium Meat Lover$24.14
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella
- 14" Medium Margherita$21.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil
- 14" Medium Salad Pizza$21.95
- 14" Medium Sausage and Peppers$25.25
- 14" Medium White Pizza$21.95
Mozzarella and ricotta
- 14" Medium Caprichosa Pizza$24.14
- 14" Medium Veggie Pizza$24.14
- 14" Medium Graziela Pizza$24.14
10" Pizzas
- 10" Personal Cheese Pizza$13.20
- 10" Personal Buffalo Chicken$20.85
- 10" Personal BBQ Chicken$20.85
- 10" Personal Chicken Alla Vodka$19.75
- 10" Personal Chicken Parmesan$19.75
- 10" Personal Chicken Scarpariello$20.85
- 10" Personal Eggplant Parmesan$16.45
- 10" Personal Lasagna$19.75
- 10" Personal Meat Lover$19.75
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella
- 10" Personal Margherita$16.45
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil
- 10" Personal Salad Pizza$16.45
- 10" Personal Sausage and Peppers$20.85
- 10" Personal White Pizza$16.45
Mozzarella and ricotta
- 10" Nutella Pizza$14.95
With bananas or strawberries
- 10" PB & J Pizza$14.95
- 10" Reese Pizza$14.95
- 10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza$13.95
- 10" Gluten-Friendly$13.95
- 10" Personal Caprichosa Pizza$19.75
- 10" Personal Veggie Pizza$19.75
- 10" Graziela Pizza$19.75
Sicilian Pizza
Rolls/Calzones/Strombolis
- Small Cheese Calzone$8.95
Ricotta and mozzarella
- Small Meat Calzone$8.95
Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Small Ham Calzone$8.95
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Large Cheese Calzone$13.95
Ricotta and mozzarella
- Large Meat Calzone$13.95
Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Large Ham Calzone$13.95
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Pepperoni Roll$6.95
- Spinach Roll$6.95
- Chicken Parm Roll$8.95
- Small Stromboli$8.95
- Large Stromboli$18.95
Knots/Jersey Sliders
- Garlic Knot$1.00
- 6 Pieces Garlic Knots$5.00
- 12 Pieces Garlic Knots$10.00
- 1 Piece Jersey Sliders$3.75
Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze
- 2 Pieces Jersey Sliders$7.00
Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze
Deli Menu (3PO)
Beverages
- Coke 20 FL$3.30
- 2 Lt Diet Coke$3.30
- Pepsi$3.30
- Sprite 20 FL$3.30
- Orange Soda 20 FL$3.30
- Dr.Brown Soda$2.75
- Dr. Brown Root Beer$2.75
- Dr. Brown Cream Soda$2.75
- Dr. Brown Black Cherry$2.75
- Dr. Brown Diet Cream$2.75
- Joes Teas$4.39
- Joes Peach Juice$4.39
- Joes 1/2 & 1/2 Tea$4.39
- Joes Sweet Tea$4.39
- Joes Black Unsweet Tea$4.39
- Joes Raspberry Tea$4.39
- Joes Lemonade$4.39
- Sparkling Water (Galvanina) Organic 750ml$6.04
- Galvanina Natural Water 750 Ml$6.04
- Poland Springs Water$2.20
9-Inch Heroes
- A & E$16.00
Chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- American Combo$16.00
Ham, turkey, salami, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Arthur Ave. Combo$16.00
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze
- Belmont$16.00
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze
- Calabrese$16.00
Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, topped with pesto, and balsamic glaze
- Italian Combo$16.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mortadella, soppressata, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, hot or sweet cherry peppers, salt and pepper, topped with Italian dressing
- King of New York$16.00
Carnegie deli pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing
- Mama Mia$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, and salt and pepper
- Melt Away$14.00
Pepperoni, cheddar cheese, and hot or sweet cherry peppers
- Monte Cristo$16.00
Ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
- Muffuletta$16.00
On semolina bread, mortadella, sweet capicola, salami, auricchio provolone cheese, and olive salad
- Santa Monica$16.00
Turkey, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- The God Father$16.00
Roast beef, fresh mozzarella, hot or sweet cherry peppers, and mayo
- The Rocky$16.00
All American cheesesteak with grilled onions, red and green peppers
- The Vegan$15.00
Mixed grilled vegetables, roasted peppers topped with balsamic glaze
- Tony Soprano$16.00
Hot capicola, mortadella, auricchio provolone cheese, and hot or sweet cherry peppers
- Vinny D$16.00
Ham, capicola, soppressata, asiago cheese, arugula, and roasted peppers
9-Inch Hot Heroes
- Chicken Parmesan Hero$16.00
Fried breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
- Chicken Vodka Parmesan Hero$17.00
Fried breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and vodka sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan Hero$16.00
Fried breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
- Meatball Parmesan Hero$16.00
Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
- Sausage and Peppers Hero$16.00
- Veal Parmesan Hero$18.00
Fried breaded veal cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5913 53rd Ave, Braden River, FL 34203