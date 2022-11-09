Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

MORROW'S

2,561 Reviews

$$

2438 Saint Claude Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70117

Order Again

Popular Items

FILE GUMBO
CAJUN CRAWFISH PASTA
MORROW'S FRIED CHICKEN

APPETIZERS

1/2 MORROW

$17.00

DOZEN MORROW

$34.00

1/2 CHARGRILLED

$14.00

DOZEN CHARGRILLED

$27.00

BBQ SHRIMP

$18.00

Classic gulf shrimp sauteed in our own spiked butter sauce

LETTUCE WRAPS

$12.00

Korean style spicy chicken, leafy lettuce and special sauce for your assembly

SESAME GINGER WINGS

$12.00

An Asian twist to a traditional trend. Wings tossed in a sweet sesame ginger sauce

CRAWFISH BREAD

$12.00

New Orleans classic baked french bread topped with a cheese blend and crawfish tails

FILE GUMBO

$7.00+

Traditional New Orleans file gumbo served with steamed rice

1/2 SHUCKED

$13.00

DOZEN SHUCKED

$24.00

SWEET CHILI WINGS

$12.00

SEAFOOD SLIDER TRIO

$15.00

GREENERY

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Fresh cut romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing finished with tomatoes & French toast (Add: $3 for chicken or $5 for shrimp)

SPINACH SALAD

$13.00

Cranberries, pecans, goat cheese on a bed of spinach drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

CHICKEN CLUB SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken, eggs, bacon, tomato, cheddar on a bed of mixed greens, werved with honey mustard dressing

COBB SALAD

$15.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon and smoked gouda atop a bed of mixed greens

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Chicken, black beans, tomatoes, avocados, corn & tortillas on a bed of mixed greens with salsa ranch dressing

SANDWICHES

SHRIMP POBOY

$16.00

Golden fried gulf shrimp, dressed on french bread, served with house cut fries

CATFISH POBOY

$16.00

Golden fried catfish, dressed on french bread, served with house cut fries

OYSTER POBOY

$19.00

Golden fried oysters, dressed on french bread, served with house cut fries

SIRLOIN BURGER

$13.00

1/2 lb sirloin burger grilled to perfection served with house cut fries

ENTREES

BUTTERFLY CHICKEN

$14.00

CAJUN CRAWFISH PASTA

$24.00

Louisiana crawfish & linguini pasta in a Cajun sauce topped with two pieces of fried Louisiana Catfish

CATFISH PLATTER

$20.00

Louisiana fried catfish hand battered and placed on a bed of house cut french fries and toasted garlic bread

GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

Grilled salmon with teriyaki glaze served with rice & house salad

JUST WATCH

$50.00

(Feeds 2-3) A golden fried collage of shrimp, oysters, catfish & softshell crab on a bed of house cut french fries & garlic buttered french bread

MORROW'S FRIED CHICKEN

$13.00

Tender fried chicken marinated in our own house seasoning and cooked to juicy perfection served with choice of two sides (white or dark meat)

OYSTER PLATTER

$19.00

Fried Oysters on a bed of house cut french fries and toasted garlic bread

PASTA LENORA

$19.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in a rich Alfredo sauce over linguini pasta

PORK CHOPS W/ 2 SIDES

$10.00

Option of fried or grilled pork chops, served with 2 sides

RED BEANS & RICE

New Orleans famous red beans and rice served with smoked sausage (Substitute fried chicken for $3

REDFISH ACADIANA

$33.00

Grilled redfish topped with a lemon butter sauce served with one side

REDFISH YEAH

$40.00

Grilled redfish served on a bed of mashed potatoes and topped with delicious BBQ shrimp sauce.

RIBEYE

$36.00

14oz ribeye grilled to perfection, served with garlic mashed potatoes & daily vegetable

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$26.00

Golden fried catfish, gulf shrimp & oysters on a bed of house cut french fries

SHRIMP PLATTER

$18.00

Fried Gulf shrimp on a bed of house cut french fries and toasted garlic bread

Lamb Chops

$24.00

CHEF'S SPECIALS

BULGOGI

$26.00

Thin sliced Ribeye sautéed in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.

SIDES

AMERICAN RICE

$4.00

BAKED MACARONI

$4.00

BRAISED CABBAGE

$4.00

CORN BREAD MUFFINS

$2.00

CUP RED BEANS & RICE

$4.00

DAILY VEGETABLE

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.50

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

GREEN Beans

$4.00

KOREAN RICE

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$13.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

YAMS

$4.00

Spinach

$4.00

DESSERT

LENORA'S HAWAIIAN BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

PEACH COBBLER

$8.00

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$8.00

NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE with raspberry sauce

$9.00

ICE CREAM (1 SCOOP)

$3.00

FAMILY

10 PIECE CHICKEN

$20.99

20 PIECE CHICKEN

$37.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

Directions

