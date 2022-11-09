Seafood
MORROW'S
2,561 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood - French Quarter
No Reviews
901 Iberville Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Orleans
Loretta's Authentic Pralines - French Market
5.0 • 272
1100 N. Peters St. Stall #9 New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurant