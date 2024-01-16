- Home
MORROW STEAK
1001 Julia St.
New Orleans, LA 70113
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Coke$3.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Cappucino$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Classic Lemonade$4.00
- Club Soda$3.50
- Cranbry Lemonade$4.00
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Double Espresso$8.00
- Double Cappucino$10.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Fanta Orange$3.50
- Fruit Punch$4.00
- Gingerale$3.75
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- IceTea$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Root Beer$3.50
- Roy Rogers$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Spring Water$10.00
- Sparkling Water$10.00
- Mocktail$9.00
- Aqua Panna$10.00
Cocktails
- Appletini$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Bahama Mama$12.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Bellini$12.00
- Berry Fusion$12.00
- Brandy Alexander (up)$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cape Codder$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Cuba Libre$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark & Stormy$12.00
- French Connection$12.00
- French Martini$12.00
- French 76$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$12.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- GodFather$12.00
- Grasshopper$12.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Hairy Navel$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Kir Royale$12.00
- Kamikaze$12.00
- Classic Lemon Drop$12.00
- La Paloma$12.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$18.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$12.00
- Classic Mule$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Madras$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Classic Mojito$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Old Fashion$12.00
- Pomegranate Martini$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Salty Dog$12.00
- Sangria (red)$12.00
- Sangria (white)$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- SeaBreeze$12.00
- Sex on the Beach$12.00
- Classic Sidecar$12.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Vieux Carre$12.00
- Washington Apple$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Classic Espro$12.00
- Coco Tini$20.00
- Key Lime Pie Tini$16.00
DINNER
BREAD SERVICE
SMALL PLATES
SOUP S & SALADS
SUSHI
- Fatboi Roll
Soy paper wrapped. Inside salted white asparagus, tempura fried shrimp , and cream cheese. Panko fried. Topped with salmon, lightly torched with aioli, green onions, tobiko, with sweet soy glaze, spicy mayo, herb and chili oil.$24.00
- Saints Roll$22.00
- Surf and Turf Roll$34.00
- Hokkaido Roll$22.00
- Mano Roll$22.00
- Spicy Aioli$5.00
- Ponzu Sauce$5.00
- Nigiri$12.00
STEAKS
SIDES
DESSERT
PROTEIN
Ale Carte Steak Finishes
Happy Hour
HH Sushi
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1001 Julia St., New Orleans, LA 70113
