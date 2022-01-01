Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Mortar and Pestle

review star

No reviews yet

3108 N. Broadway

Chicago, IL 60657

Something Light

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

cauliflower

$8.00

Short Stack

$10.00

Bircher Muesli

$10.00

smoothie

$8.00

Funnel Cake

$5.00

Burrata

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

Foie And Eggs

$25.00

French Toast

$17.00

Silver Dollars

$13.00

Benedict

$33.00

Middle Eastern

$15.00

Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken Chorizo Hash

$17.00

A La Carte/Sides

Large Fruit

$13.00

Bacon

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Farm Egg

$3.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Potatoes

$7.00

Links

$5.00

Umami Fries

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Chorizo Gravy

$5.00

SD Extra Pita

$3.00

SD Avocado

$3.00

foie gras

$10.00

Sml Fruit

$7.00

Creme Fraiche

$1.00

1/2 links

$4.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Greek Yogurt

$4.00

Boursin

$2.00

Pickled Shallots

$1.00

Side Of Labna

$3.00

Foules Mudammas

$5.00

Black Truffle Carpaccio

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Add Alaskan King Crab

$9.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Halva

$2.00

Side Of Anchovy Truffle Vin

$3.00

tomato

$2.00

Waffle

$2.00

croissant

$4.00

SPECIALS

Heirloom Tomato Benedict

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Ham Benedict

$17.00

Tartine

$13.00

Summer Burrata

$15.00

Lobster Roll

$33.00Out of stock

pizza

small pie

$12.00

large pie

$24.00

small m&p

$12.00

large m&p

$24.00

cinn sticks sml

$8.00

cinn sticks lrg

$16.00

NA

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.50

La Croix

$2.00

Small Horchata

$5.00

Large Horchata

$7.00

Small Lemomade

$4.00

Large Lemonade

$6.00

Hot

Coffee

$5.00

Coffee Refill

$0.50

Decaf

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Small Latte

$5.00

Small Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00+

Small Americano

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00+

Small Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Small Cortado

$4.50

Small Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Peppermint Latte

$5.00

Large Cappuccino

$6.00

Large Americano

$6.00

Large Flat White

$6.00

Juice / Milk

Orange Juice LRG

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit LRG

$7.00

Small Apple Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Large Apple Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Large Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Small Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Large Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Small Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Starters

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00+

Wine - Bottle

Bottle St. Vincent

$37.00

Bottle St Vincent DISCOUNT

$17.00

Bottle Spkling Rose

$31.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

Bottle Rose Special

$25.00

Bottle Bernier Charr

$38.00

Bottle Agenais Rose

$34.00

Wine - Glass

Glass St Vincent

$11.00

Glass Blanc De Blancs

$11.00Out of stock

Glass Spkling Rose

$11.00

Glass Sauv Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Glass Prosecco

$9.00Out of stock

Glass Bernier Chard

$11.00

Glass Agenais Rose

$11.00

Beers

Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Two Hearted

$5.00

12oz PBR

$3.00

Uncle Johns

$8.00Out of stock

La Fin Du Monde

$6.00

Bell's Oberon

$5.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Peach Bellini

$13.00

Smoky Quartz

$15.00

Provencal

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Sicilian Spritz

$15.00

Spiced Rum Horchata

$15.00

Breakfast Manhattan

$15.00

Tamarindo

$15.00

Spirits/Classics

Greyhound

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Vodka

$8.00

Cabeza Tequila

$8.00

Cana Brava Rum

$8.00

Whiskey Acres Bourbon

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Coffee Liqueur

$8.00

Mezcal

$8.00

Spiced Rum

$8.00

St. Elder

$8.00

SPECIALS

12oz Pbr Plus Shot

$9.00

La Fin Du Monde

$6.00

Smoky Quartz

$13.00

Smash

$13.00

Bartenders Bfast

$5.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Calamansi Driver

$10.00

Glass Guigal Rosé

$7.00

Irish Cream

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Open Items

Open Drink

Open Kitchen

Party

Party

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

3108 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

