Mortimer Farms - Windmill Kitchen

Burger Sandwich

$14.59

Starting off with a mouthwatering, juicy, and tasty premium steak burger raised at Mortimer Ranches placed on a toasted bun topped with grilled onions, grilled green chilies, vine ripened tomatoes, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. The tasty, delicious, and has me craving more on the first bite burger - a Mortimer Farms staple.