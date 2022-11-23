Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mortimer Farms - Windmill Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

12907 E. State Route 169

Dewey, AZ 86327

Order Again

Adult Farm to Table Meals

Burger Sandwich

$14.59

Starting off with a mouthwatering, juicy, and tasty premium steak burger raised at Mortimer Ranches placed on a toasted bun topped with grilled onions, grilled green chilies, vine ripened tomatoes, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. The tasty, delicious, and has me craving more on the first bite burger - a Mortimer Farms staple.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.59

Grilled chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, romaine grilled Elote and avocado on a brioche bun

Steak on a Stick

$14.59

Mortimer raised steak seared to perfection with a side of chimichurri or barbecue

Steak Taco

$14.59

Mortimer Farms sweet corn tamale topped with your choice of roasted green or red chili sauce and lime Crema

Windmill Mac & Cheese

$14.59

Four cheese Mac with roasted green chilies, onions, peppers and corn topped with breadcrumbs

Cowboy Caviar Salad

$14.59

Mixed greens topped with grilled corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocados, red onions, and bell peppers with creamy lime cilantro dressing

Pumpkin Chili Sundae

$14.59

Griddled cornbread topped with Mortimer Farms ground beef and bean pumpkin chili, shredded cheese, diced onions, and sour cream

Southwest Chicken Chowder

$14.59

Mortimer farms vegetables and chicken top with onion and sour cream

Child Farm to Table Meal

Kid's Meal Mortimer Burger

$10.09

Mortimer ground beef lettuce, tomato and onion

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.09

Four cheese Mac topped with buttery Panko breadcrumbs

Kid's Pumpkin Chili

$10.09

Ground beef and bean pumpkin chili, shredded cheese, diced onions, and sour cream

Farm To Table Snacks

Caramel Apple

$5.98

Veg & Hummus

$3.68

Turkey Leg

$14.89

Fruit Salsa & Cinna Chips

$5.76

Roasted Sweet Corn

$5.76

Garden Salad

$15.00

Side

$4.95

Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Juice

$2.98

Gatorade

$2.98

Soda

$2.98

Bottled Water

$2.06

Apple Cider (1/2 Gallon)

$15.59

Apple Cider (Pint)

$8.31

Coffee

$3.69

Iced Coffee

$3.69

Espresso

$4.85

Cafe Mocha

$4.85

Mochaccino

$4.85

Latte

$4.85

Cappuccino

$4.85

Hot Chocolate

$4.85

Alcohol

Mimosa

$5.76

Domestic Beer

$4.85

Specialty Beer

$5.76

Mixed Drinks

$7.38

Dessert

Fruit Bar

$4.12

Blackberry Crisp

$5.99

Pumpkin Woopie Pie

$3.69

Apple Cider Donut

$9.14

Full Deli Menu

Ranch Hand

$9.95

Start with a robust flavor of Roast Beef topped w/ Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, add mustard, and zesty horseradish in a wrap, salad, or sandwich

Farm Club

$9.95

Three delightful favorites: country ham, bacon, and turkey topped with Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, onion, cucumber relish, lettuce, mayo, and herb mustard in a wrap, salad, or sandwich

Chicken Caesar

$9.95

In a wrap, salad, or sandwich you'll find lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped w/ sliced chicken, provolone cheese, onion, and tomato

BLT

$9.95

Country fresh bacon, cheddar cheese, crisp garden greens, vine ripened tomatoes, cucumber relish, and special herb mayo on a toasted hoagie

All Veggies

$9.95

Wrap, salad, or sandwich topped with lettuce, mixed veggies inside, tomato and onion and oil and vinegar sauce on the side - wrap & cut straight

French Dip

$9.95

Roast Beef & melted cheese on a toasted, buttered hoagie, served w/ side of Mortimer au Jus

Hot Pastrami

$9.95

Pastrami, melted Provolone, w/ mayo, mustard, cabbage, tomato & onion on a buttered, & toasted Hoagie roll.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.95

Meatballs, sauce, melted provolone on a toasted, buttered hoagie roll.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Kids Ham & Cheese Melt

$7.95

Kids PB&J

$7.95

Deli Meal Deal

$15.95

Pre-Party Menu (Farm to Table)

Pre Party Adult

$16.00

Pre-Party Child

$10.00

Tableware & Set Up

Porcelain Setting w/ flatware & glassware (pp)

$18.00

Rectangle Tables, Linens, Chairs (pp)

$20.00

Round Tables, Linens, Chairs (pp)

$20.00

Wood Tables & Chairs (pp)

$22.00

Sound System

$400.00

Extra Tables - incl. Linens (pp)

$30.00

Changes in Standard Tables/Chairs (pp)

$5.00

Attractions

Gem Mining Experience (pp)

$8.00

Buffet Menu

Buffet Entrees

Buffet Sides

Buffet Salad

Buffet Appetizers

Buffet Desserts

Buffet Additional Entrees

Any Additonal Meetings (3 included)

$250.00

Sound System

$400.00

Campfire

$50.00

Hayride (per hour)

$150.00

Grain Train (per hour)

$150.00

Move arbor

$200.00

Jenga

$30.00

.Corn Hole

$30.00

Extra Bar (set up fee)

$500.00

Straw Bales (per bale)

$5.00

Cake Cutting

$100.00

Wine Barrels (per barrel)

$50.00

4 hr Beer & Wine/Soda Open Bar (pp)

$25.00

4 hr Full Bar Open Bar (pp)

$30.00

Champagne Toast (pp)

$3.00

Bakery (Event)

Large Crumble

Small Crumble

Apple Pie

$18.95

Pumpkin Pie

$18.95

Blueberry Pie

$18.95

Blackberry Pie

$20.95

Peach Pie

$20.95

Cherry Pie

$20.95

Pecan Pie

$25.95

Fall Bakery

GF Bar

$4.25

Garlic Brittle Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Braided Bread

$4.95

Individual Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Carrot Cupcake

$4.95

Chocolate Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.95

Cinn.Sug. Pumpkin Muffin

$4.95

GF Monster Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Iced Pumpkin Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Turnover

$4.49

Scone

$4.49

Fudge

$4.00

Slice of Pie

$4.95

Blackberry Menu

Blackberry Lavender PopTarts

$4.25

Strawberry Puff w/ Lemon Cream

$4.99

Spice Bundt w/ Rose & Strawberry

$4.99

Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes

$3.99

Lemon Rose Doughnuts

$3.99

Blackberry Crisp

$5.99

Spring Bakery

Lemon Bar

$4.99

Raspberry Tart Cup

$3.99

GF Bar

$4.25

Cookie Bar

$3.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.25

Glazed Spring Cookies

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
While at Mortimer Farms plan to enjoy a chef prepared Farm to Table meal!

12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey, AZ 86327

