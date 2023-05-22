The Nosh of Beverly Hills
18452 Clark St
Tarzana, CA 91356
*BREAKFAST
EGGS, OMELETS & MORE
Three Eggs Any Style with No Protein
Three Eggs Any Style With Bacon
Three Eggs Any Style With Sausage Links
Three Eggs Any Style with Turkey Bacon
Three Eggs Any Style With Ham
Three Eggs w/a side of Lox
Three Eggs Any Style With a Side of Whitefish
Scrambled Eggs & Onions
Lox, Eggs & Onions (LEO)
Salami & Eggs
Pastrami/Corned Beef & Eggs
Creekstone Skirt Steak & Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style with No Protein
Plain Omelet
Cheese Omelet
Denver Omelet
Mushroom & Red Pepper Omelet
Ham or Bacon Omelet w/Cheese
Deli Omelet
Spanish Omelet
Cheddar & Green Chili Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Red peppers, spinach, mushrooms and grilled onions
Spinach & Cheese Omelet
Bacon, Avocado & Tomato Omelet
Chicken Egg White Scramble
Turkey Egg White Scramble
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES*
Nosh Breakfast Bagel
Scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon & American cheese
Veggie Breakfast Bagel
Fluffy eggs, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and cucumber
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon & cheddar cheese, with guacamole and salsa on the side.
Egg Sandwich
Matzoh Brie
With sour cream and/or strawberry jam*. Add egg whites 1.29
OPENERS
FROM THE GRIDDLE
Buttermilk Pancakes
Made from scratch every day
Pancake Combo
Two fluffy pancakes served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage
Blueberry Cakes (2)
Challah French Toast (2)
French Toast Combo
Four triangles of French toast with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage
Plain Waffle
(with fresh strawberries add 2.49)
Waffle Combo
A delicious waffle with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage
Silver dollar Pancakes
SMOKED FISH
Hand-Sliced Nova Salmon (Nitrate-Free)
Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.
Nova Smoked Salmon Center Sliced (Nitrate-Free)
Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.
Smoked Whitefish
Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.
Smoked Sable (Natural Cod)
Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.
Smoked Whitefish Salad
Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.
Baked Salmon
Mort's Smoked Fish & Eggs Brunch
Mort's Super Fish Buffet
Whitefish and Salmon plate
Lox Bits and Cream Cheese
BAGELS
Plain Bagel
Onion Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Everything Bagel
Dozen Bagels
1/2 Dozen Bagels
Small Cream Cheese
1 lb Plain Cream Cheese
1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese
Toffuti Cream Cheese (Vegan) 1/2 pint
1/2 lb Lox Spread
Cucumbers (pt)
Red Onions (pt)
Tomatoes
1/2 Pint Butter
Individual Chive Cream Cheese
Individual Veggie Cream Cheese
Individual Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Individual Spinach Cream Cheese
Individual Strawberry Cream Cheese
Individual Lox Spread
Individual Tofutti
Butter chip/Jam
Rye Bread
Whole Wheat Bread
Sourdough Bread
Egg Bread
Bun
Gluten Free Whole Grain
Kaiser
Onion Roll
English Muffin
BUILD YOUR OWN SCRAMBLE / OMELET
BREAKFAST SIDES
Bacon (3)
Breakfast Potatoes
Hash Browns
Chicken Apple Sausage (3)
Sausage Links (3)
Cottage Cheese
Ground Beef Patty Kosher 1/2 lb
Turkey Bacon (3)
Grilled Ham
Fruit Salad Cup
Hand-Sliced Nova
Nova Lox (1 slice)
Baked Salmon Side
Smoked White Fish
Smoked Sable (Natural Cod)
Side of Eggs (2)
Side of Toast
Tomatoes (2 Slices)
Tomatoes (5 Slices)
Corned Beef Hash Side
Turkey Sausage Patties (4)
TO GO - SOUPS, SALADS, & LITTLE NOSHES
HOMEMADE SOUPS TAKE-OUT
16oz Matzoh Ball Soup*
16oz Chicken Noodle Soup*
16oz Chicken Soup*
16oz Split Pea Soup
16oz Cabbage Soup*
16oz Mushroom Barley Soup*
Quart Matzoh Ball Soup*
Quart Chicken Noodle Soup*
Quart Chicken Broth Only*
Quart Chicken Soup*
Quart Split Pea Soup*
Quart Mushroom Barley Soup*
Quart Sweet & Sour Cabbage
Matzo Balls
Our homemade matzo balls are hand rolled everyday and are the size of baseballs. They are extremely light and fluffy.
Side Rye Bread
LITTLE NOSHES
ENTRÉE SALADS
Chef Salad
Turkey, Ham & American Cheese with Egg Wedges and Tomato. Ranch or Italian dressing.
Tri-Salad
Chinese Chicken Salad
Romaine, wontons, chicken breast, scallions, Mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, homemade Chinese dressing
Cobb Salad
Greens, chicken breast, Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, Niman Ranch bacon, avocado and chopped egg, with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken breast. tomatoes, cucumber, avocado & Cheese.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese and our classic Caesar dressing
Tossed Green Salad
With tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & croutons
Turkey/Tuna Salad Bowl
**SANDWICHES
COLD DELI CLASSICS
White Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey Breast Sandwich
House roasted Shelton Farms turkey breast.
Turkey Salad Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Creekstone Farms Prime top round cooked medium rare.
Chopped Liver Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Free range eggs mixed with mayo, mustard and abyssal of salt.
Ham Sandwich
Hard Salami Sandwich
Turkey Salad
Kosher Salami Sandwich
Tongue Hot
With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich
Bologna Sandwich
With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side
Vegetarian Sandwich
Tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado on whole wheat bread. Can add jack cheese, hummus or both.
Whitefish salad Sandwich
Tongue Cold
1/2 COLD SANDWICHES
1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich
House roasted Shelton Farms turkey breast.
1/2 Turkey Pastrami Sandwich
1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich
Creekstone Farms Prime top round cooked medium rare.
1/2 Kosher Salami Sandwich
1/2 Bologna Sandwich
With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side
1/2 Chopped Liver Sandwich
1/2 Ham Sandwich
1/2 Tongue Sandwich
With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
Free range eggs mixed with mayo, mustard and abyssal of salt.
1/2 Turkey Salad Sandwich
Antibiotic/Hormone free chicken breast mixed with mayo, celery and a dash of white pepper. Good old fashioned chicken salad.
1/2 White Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
1/2 Vegetarian Sandwich
Tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado on whole wheat bread. Can add jack cheese, hummus or both.
1/2 Hard Salami Sandwich
HOT DELI CLASSICS
New York Pastrami Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Certified Angus brisket braised in house.
French Dip Sandwich
Certified Angus beef sliced thin on a baguette with a side of au jus. Served with steak fries, skinny fries or organic green salad and your choice of cole slaw, macaroni or potato salad.
1/2 New York Pastrami Sandwich
1/2 Brisket Sandwich
Certified Angus brisket braised in house.
1/2 Corned Beef Sandwich
1/2 French Dip Sandwich
Certified Angus beef sliced thin on a baguette with a side of au jus. Served with steak fries, skinny fries or organic green salad and your choice of cole slaw, macaroni or potato salad.
GRILLED SANDWICHES, REUBENS & MELTS
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Tuna Melt Sandwich
All-white albacore tuna (line-caught) salad and melted Swiss or American cheese on grilled rye bread
Turkey Salad Melt
Kosher Style Hot Dog
Knockwurst
BLT
An old classic!
Grilled Ham or Bacon & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Skirt Steak Sandwich
MORT'S SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
Turkey Club
With bacon, lettuce, tomato on rye, wheat, white or sourdough
Pastrami & Corned Beef
Tender roast beef, turkey and Swiss cheese, piled high with cole slaw and Russian dressing on rye bread
Roast Beef, Turkey & Swiss
Corned beef, pastrami and Swiss cheese on rye topped with cole slaw and Russian dressing
Turkey, Ham & Swiss
Roasted turkey breast, ham and Swiss cheese, together with cole slaw and Russian dressing on rye
BURGERS
The Mort's Burger
Served with Lettuce, tomato and onion
The Mort's Cheeseburger
Your choice Swiss, Jack, Americn, mozzarella or cheddar cheese
Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger
Melted Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, challah bun
Classic Patty Melt
Griddled rye with sauteed onion and Swiss or American cheese
Turkey Burger
Vegan "Beyond Meat" Burger
Beyond Meat Vegan patty with lettuce, tomato & onion
1/2 SANDWICH SOUP/SALAD COMBO
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich Combo
1/2 Turkey Salad Sandwich Combo
Antibiotic/Hormone free chicken breast mixed with mayo, celery and a dash of white pepper. Good old fashioned chicken salad.
1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich Combo
House roasted Shelton Farms turkey breast.
1/2 Turkey Pastrami Sandwich Combo
1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich Combo
Creekstone Farms Prime top round cooked medium rare.
1/2 Kosher Salami Sandwich Combo
1/2 White Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich Combo
1/2 Ham Sandwich Combo
1/2 Chopped Liver Sandwich Combo
1/2 Vegetarian Sandwich Combo
Tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado on whole wheat bread. Can add jack cheese, hummus or both.
1/2 Tongue Sandwich Combo
With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side
1/2 Bologna Sandwich Combo
With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side
1/2 New York Pastrami Sandwich Combo
1/2 Corned Beef Sandwich Combo
1/2 Brisket Sandwich Combo
Certified Angus brisket braised in house.
1/2 French Dip Sandwich Combo
Certified Angus beef sliced thin on a baguette with a side of au jus. Served with steak fries, skinny fries or organic green salad and your choice of cole slaw, macaroni or potato salad.
1/2 Hard Salami Sandwich Combo
1\2 Turkey Salad
HOT ENTREES
Brisket Plate
Thick slices of fresh brisket served with potato pancakes and a medley of fresh vegetables & apple sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries and BBQ sauce or honey dijon.
Creekstone Skirt Steak
Served with French Fries
Assorted Deli Meat Plate
Crispy fried chicken served with seasoned fries & honey-dijon sauce.
Stuffed Cabbage
*THE SIDE DISHES
THE SIDE DISHES
(1)Potato Latkes Gluten-free
Breakfast Potatoes
Hash Browns
Bacon (3)
Avocado side
Skinny Fries
Steak French Fries
Onion RIngs
Cole Slaw Side
Potato Salad Side
Macaroni & Cheese
Potato Knish
Cottage Cheese
Cucumber Salad Side
Deli Scoops-just a scoop-can be added to other salads
Fruit Salad Cup
Greek Olives side
Grilled chicken Breast
Grilled Ham
Ground Beef Patty 1/2 lb
Kishka & Gravy
Macaroni Salad Side
Mashed Potatoes
Nova Lox (1 slice)
Picked Herring
Sausage Links (3)
Side of Eggs (2)
Side of Pickles
3-Bean Salad Side
Stuffed Cabbage
Tomatoes
Tomatoes (2 Slices)
Tapioca
*BEVERAGES
JUICES
WATER
TOGO Hot Drinks
Organic Coffee
Latte*
Organic Iced Tea*
Organic Iced Coffee*
Organic Hot Chocolate*
Cappuccino*
Mocha*
Single Espresso*
Dbl Espresso*
Matcha Latte*
Chai Latte
Americano*
Macchiato*
Hot Tea*
Iced Americano
Iced Mocha*
Iced Capp
Iced Latte*
OTHER DRINKS
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Fountain Soda Takeout
Guayaki Yerba Mate
Healthade Kombucha
Housemade Lemonade-TG
Lori's Organic Original Lemonade
Milk pint
Milkshake
Snapple Diet
Vive
Olipop
Egg Cream
Black Cherry
Diet Black Cherry
Cream Soda
Diet Cream Soda
Rootbeer
Cel-ray
Ginger ale
Diet Coke
Coke
Sprite
DELI BY THE POUND
To Go Deli
Turkey-Roasted (breast)
Turkey-Smoked
Turkey Pastrami
Corned Beef
Ny Style Pastrami
Brisket-Certified Angus
Creekstone Prime Roast Beef
D'Artagnan Ham
Kosher Salami
Chicken Salad-tg
Chopped Liver-tg
Curry Chicken Salad-tg
Egg Salad-tg
Fruit Salad
Pickles-Sour and half Sour-tg
Tuna Salad-Sustainable-tg
Whitefish Salad-tg
Cole Slaw-tg
Potato Salad-tg
Macaroni Salad-tg
Baba Ga-Nosh-tg
Hummus-tg
Tabbouleh-tg
Greek Olives-tg
Deli Items
Rye, 1/2 loaf
Rye, Whole loaf
Rustic Sourdough, loaf
Whole Wheat, loaf
Egg Bread, loaf
Baguette, 3'
Artisan Pita, each
Dozen Bagels
American Cheese, pound
Cheddar-mild Cheese, pound
Provolone
Goat Cheese Log, 11oz
Monterrey Jack Cheese, pound
Muenster Cheese, pound
Jarlsberg- Imported Cheese, pound
Mozzarella Cheese, pound
Swiss cheese
Hand Sliced Nova Smoked Salmon-1 lb
Nova Smoked Salmon
Smoked Whitefish
Baked Salmon
Greek Herring
Creamed Herring
Pickled Herring
Sable (Black Cod)
Baked Salmone
Lox Bits
Plain Cream Cheese
Lox Spread
Chive Cream Cheese
RETAIL
Apple
Bagel Chips
Banana
Bottle-Condiment
Dressing
Orthodox Chews
Delicious salt water taffy chews.
Kettle BBQ
Kettle-Krinkle Cut
Kettle-NY Cheddar
Kettle_Jalapeno
Borscht
Vegetarin Beans
T-shirt
Honey Raw Unfiltered
A1
Matzo-Box
Tapatio
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
A classic deli!
18452 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356