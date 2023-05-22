Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

18452 Clark St

Tarzana, CA 91356

*BREAKFAST

EGGS, OMELETS & MORE

Three Eggs Any Style with No Protein

$11.99Out of stock

Three Eggs Any Style With Bacon

$15.99
Three Eggs Any Style With Sausage Links

Three Eggs Any Style With Sausage Links

$15.99

Three Eggs Any Style with Turkey Bacon

$15.99

Three Eggs Any Style With Ham

$15.99

Three Eggs w/a side of Lox

$19.99

Three Eggs Any Style With a Side of Whitefish

$19.99

Scrambled Eggs & Onions

$12.99

Lox, Eggs & Onions (LEO)

$17.95

Salami & Eggs

$16.99

Pastrami/Corned Beef & Eggs

$17.99

Creekstone Skirt Steak & Eggs

$26.99

Two Eggs Any Style with No Protein

$12.99

Plain Omelet

$12.99

Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Denver Omelet

$15.99

Mushroom & Red Pepper Omelet

$15.29

Ham or Bacon Omelet w/Cheese

$16.59

Deli Omelet

$17.79

Spanish Omelet

$15.49

Cheddar & Green Chili Omelet

$15.79

Veggie Omelet

$14.99

Red peppers, spinach, mushrooms and grilled onions

Spinach & Cheese Omelet

$15.79

Bacon, Avocado & Tomato Omelet

$16.99

Chicken Egg White Scramble

$14.29

Turkey Egg White Scramble

$14.29

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES*

Nosh Breakfast Bagel

Nosh Breakfast Bagel

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon & American cheese

Veggie Breakfast Bagel

Veggie Breakfast Bagel

$10.59

Fluffy eggs, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and cucumber

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon & cheddar cheese, with guacamole and salsa on the side.

Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Matzoh Brie

$15.99

With sour cream and/or strawberry jam*. Add egg whites 1.29

OPENERS

Oatmeal

$8.99

Served with banana, raisins, brown sugar

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$8.99

Mix of seasonal fruits

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.29+

Made from scratch every day

Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$17.49

Two fluffy pancakes served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage

Blueberry Cakes (2)

$12.99
Challah French Toast (2)

Challah French Toast (2)

$12.29+

French Toast Combo

$17.49

Four triangles of French toast with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage

Plain Waffle

$11.99

(with fresh strawberries add 2.49)

Waffle Combo

$17.49

A delicious waffle with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage

Silver dollar Pancakes

$13.99

SMOKED FISH

Hand-Sliced Nova Salmon (Nitrate-Free)

$20.99

Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.

Nova Smoked Salmon Center Sliced (Nitrate-Free)

$18.99

Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.

Smoked Whitefish

$17.99

Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.

Smoked Sable (Natural Cod)

$27.99

Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$16.99

Served open faced on a bagel or as a plate with cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Greek olives and lemon wedges on the side.

Baked Salmon

$34.50

Mort's Smoked Fish & Eggs Brunch

$26.99

Mort's Super Fish Buffet

$89.99

Whitefish and Salmon plate

$24.99

Lox Bits and Cream Cheese

$10.99

BAGELS

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Onion Bagel

$2.00

Sesame Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Dozen Bagels

$21.45

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$11.70

Small Cream Cheese

$2.09

1 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$8.95

1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$4.75

Toffuti Cream Cheese (Vegan) 1/2 pint

$5.99

1/2 lb Lox Spread

$6.50

Cucumbers (pt)

$2.25+

Red Onions (pt)

$2.25+

Tomatoes

$3.00+

1/2 Pint Butter

$6.50

Individual Chive Cream Cheese

$2.69

Individual Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.69

Individual Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$2.69

Individual Spinach Cream Cheese

$2.69

Individual Strawberry Cream Cheese

$2.99

Individual Lox Spread

$3.99

Individual Tofutti

$2.69

Butter chip/Jam

$0.25

Rye Bread

$2.00

Whole Wheat Bread

$2.00

Sourdough Bread

$2.00

Egg Bread

$2.00

Bun

$1.50

Gluten Free Whole Grain

$2.49

Kaiser

$2.00

Onion Roll

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

BUILD YOUR OWN SCRAMBLE / OMELET

Free-range eggs (3) with choice of potatoes, tomatoes, cottage cheese or organic green salad and bagel or bread

Build Your Own Scramble

$11.99

Build Your Own Omelet

$11.99

BREAKFAST SIDES

Bacon (3)

$4.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.50

Hash Browns

$5.50

Chicken Apple Sausage (3)

$6.49

Sausage Links (3)

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Ground Beef Patty Kosher 1/2 lb

$8.29

Turkey Bacon (3)

$4.99

Grilled Ham

$6.99

Fruit Salad Cup

$4.99

Hand-Sliced Nova

$11.29

Nova Lox (1 slice)

$5.99

Baked Salmon Side

$9.99

Smoked White Fish

$8.99

Smoked Sable (Natural Cod)

$15.29

Side of Eggs (2)

$3.29

Side of Toast

$3.50

Tomatoes (2 Slices)

$0.99

Tomatoes (5 Slices)

$1.99

Corned Beef Hash Side

$8.29

Turkey Sausage Patties (4)

$4.99

TO GO - SOUPS, SALADS, & LITTLE NOSHES

HOMEMADE SOUPS TAKE-OUT

16oz Matzoh Ball Soup*

$10.95

16oz Chicken Noodle Soup*

$7.95

16oz Chicken Soup*

$7.95

16oz Split Pea Soup

$7.95

16oz Cabbage Soup*

$7.95

16oz Mushroom Barley Soup*

$7.95

Quart Matzoh Ball Soup*

$17.95

Quart Chicken Noodle Soup*

$11.95

Quart Chicken Broth Only*

$11.95

Quart Chicken Soup*

$11.95

Quart Split Pea Soup*

$11.95

Quart Mushroom Barley Soup*

$11.95

Quart Sweet & Sour Cabbage

$11.95Out of stock

Matzo Balls

$2.99

Our homemade matzo balls are hand rolled everyday and are the size of baseballs. They are extremely light and fluffy.

Side Rye Bread

$1.00

LITTLE NOSHES

Chopped Liver App

$13.99

Chopped Herring

$12.99

Creamed Herring

$12.95

Pickled Herring

$12.99

Herring Greek Salad

$12.99

Stuffed Tomato

$13.99

Blintzes 3

$14.99

ENTRÉE SALADS

Chef Salad

$16.99

Turkey, Ham & American Cheese with Egg Wedges and Tomato. Ranch or Italian dressing.

Tri-Salad

$15.99
Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.99

Romaine, wontons, chicken breast, scallions, Mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, homemade Chinese dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Greens, chicken breast, Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, Niman Ranch bacon, avocado and chopped egg, with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.59

Grilled Chicken breast. tomatoes, cucumber, avocado & Cheese.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese and our classic Caesar dressing

Tossed Green Salad

$7.99

With tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & croutons

Turkey/Tuna Salad Bowl

$15.99

**SANDWICHES

COLD DELI CLASSICS

White Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$17.99

House roasted Shelton Farms turkey breast.

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$17.99

Creekstone Farms Prime top round cooked medium rare.

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$16.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Free range eggs mixed with mayo, mustard and abyssal of salt.

Ham Sandwich

$16.99

Hard Salami Sandwich

$17.99

Turkey Salad

$15.99

Kosher Salami Sandwich

$17.99
Tongue Hot

Tongue Hot

$18.99

With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$17.99
Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$16.99

With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$13.99

Tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado on whole wheat bread. Can add jack cheese, hummus or both.

Whitefish salad Sandwich

$16.49

Tongue Cold

$18.99

1/2 COLD SANDWICHES

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.99

House roasted Shelton Farms turkey breast.

1/2 Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Creekstone Farms Prime top round cooked medium rare.

1/2 Kosher Salami Sandwich

$13.99
1/2 Bologna Sandwich

1/2 Bologna Sandwich

$12.99

With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side

1/2 Chopped Liver Sandwich

$12.99

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$12.99
1/2 Tongue Sandwich

1/2 Tongue Sandwich

$14.99

With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Free range eggs mixed with mayo, mustard and abyssal of salt.

1/2 Turkey Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Antibiotic/Hormone free chicken breast mixed with mayo, celery and a dash of white pepper. Good old fashioned chicken salad.

1/2 White Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99
1/2 Vegetarian Sandwich

1/2 Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.99

Tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado on whole wheat bread. Can add jack cheese, hummus or both.

1/2 Hard Salami Sandwich

$13.99

HOT DELI CLASSICS

New York Pastrami Sandwich

$18.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$18.99

Brisket Sandwich

$18.99

Certified Angus brisket braised in house.

French Dip Sandwich

$18.99

Certified Angus beef sliced thin on a baguette with a side of au jus. Served with steak fries, skinny fries or organic green salad and your choice of cole slaw, macaroni or potato salad.

1/2 New York Pastrami Sandwich

$14.99

1/2 Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Certified Angus brisket braised in house.

1/2 Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

1/2 French Dip Sandwich

$14.99

Certified Angus beef sliced thin on a baguette with a side of au jus. Served with steak fries, skinny fries or organic green salad and your choice of cole slaw, macaroni or potato salad.

GRILLED SANDWICHES, REUBENS & MELTS

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$19.99

Corned beef, pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Tuna Melt Sandwich

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$18.99

All-white albacore tuna (line-caught) salad and melted Swiss or American cheese on grilled rye bread

Turkey Salad Melt

$18.49

Kosher Style Hot Dog

$13.99

Knockwurst

$13.99
BLT

BLT

$17.99

An old classic!

Grilled Ham or Bacon & Cheese

$17.99

Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$24.99

MORT'S SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Turkey Club

$19.99

With bacon, lettuce, tomato on rye, wheat, white or sourdough

Pastrami & Corned Beef

Pastrami & Corned Beef

$22.99

Tender roast beef, turkey and Swiss cheese, piled high with cole slaw and Russian dressing on rye bread

Roast Beef, Turkey & Swiss

$21.99

Corned beef, pastrami and Swiss cheese on rye topped with cole slaw and Russian dressing

Turkey, Ham & Swiss

$22.99

Roasted turkey breast, ham and Swiss cheese, together with cole slaw and Russian dressing on rye

BURGERS

The Mort's Burger

$17.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato and onion

The Mort's Cheeseburger

$17.49

Your choice Swiss, Jack, Americn, mozzarella or cheddar cheese

Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Melted Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, challah bun

Classic Patty Melt

$18.99

Griddled rye with sauteed onion and Swiss or American cheese

Turkey Burger

$17.99

Vegan "Beyond Meat" Burger

$16.49

Beyond Meat Vegan patty with lettuce, tomato & onion

1/2 SANDWICH SOUP/SALAD COMBO

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 Turkey Salad Sandwich Combo

$19.99

Antibiotic/Hormone free chicken breast mixed with mayo, celery and a dash of white pepper. Good old fashioned chicken salad.

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich Combo

$19.99

House roasted Shelton Farms turkey breast.

1/2 Turkey Pastrami Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich Combo

$19.99

Creekstone Farms Prime top round cooked medium rare.

1/2 Kosher Salami Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 White Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 Ham Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 Chopped Liver Sandwich Combo

$19.99
1/2 Vegetarian Sandwich Combo

1/2 Vegetarian Sandwich Combo

$19.99

Tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado on whole wheat bread. Can add jack cheese, hummus or both.

1/2 Tongue Sandwich Combo

1/2 Tongue Sandwich Combo

$19.99

With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side

1/2 Bologna Sandwich Combo

1/2 Bologna Sandwich Combo

$19.99

With spinach and tomato on a baguette, and organic mixed greens on the side

1/2 New York Pastrami Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 Corned Beef Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1/2 Brisket Sandwich Combo

$19.99

Certified Angus brisket braised in house.

1/2 French Dip Sandwich Combo

$19.99

Certified Angus beef sliced thin on a baguette with a side of au jus. Served with steak fries, skinny fries or organic green salad and your choice of cole slaw, macaroni or potato salad.

1/2 Hard Salami Sandwich Combo

$19.99

1\2 Turkey Salad

$11.99

HOT ENTREES

Brisket Plate

$25.99

Thick slices of fresh brisket served with potato pancakes and a medley of fresh vegetables & apple sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Served with French fries and BBQ sauce or honey dijon.

Creekstone Skirt Steak

$25.99

Served with French Fries

Assorted Deli Meat Plate

Assorted Deli Meat Plate

$24.99

Crispy fried chicken served with seasoned fries & honey-dijon sauce.

Stuffed Cabbage

$24.99

*THE SIDE DISHES

THE SIDE DISHES

(1)Potato Latkes Gluten-free

(1)Potato Latkes Gluten-free

$5.49

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.50

Hash Browns

$5.50

Bacon (3)

$4.99

Avocado side

$2.99

Skinny Fries

$5.99

Steak French Fries

$5.99

Onion RIngs

$7.99

Cole Slaw Side

$3.99

Potato Salad Side

$3.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.99

Potato Knish

$7.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.29

Cucumber Salad Side

$3.99

Deli Scoops-just a scoop-can be added to other salads

Fruit Salad Cup

$4.99

Greek Olives side

$4.29

Grilled chicken Breast

$7.99

Grilled Ham

$6.99

Ground Beef Patty 1/2 lb

$7.49

Kishka & Gravy

$8.99

Macaroni Salad Side

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$5.49

Nova Lox (1 slice)

$5.99

Picked Herring

$5.99

Sausage Links (3)

$4.99

Side of Eggs (2)

$3.29

Side of Pickles

$2.50

3-Bean Salad Side

$3.99

Stuffed Cabbage

$7.99

Tomatoes

$1.00+

Tomatoes (2 Slices)

$0.99

Tapioca

$4.99

*BEVERAGES

JUICES

Martinell's Apple Juice

$3.49

To go Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.49+

Cranberry Juice

$3.79

Tomato Juice

$3.99

WATER

Arrowhead Bottle Water

$2.79

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$3.49

Harmless Coconut Water

$6.99

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

TOGO Hot Drinks

Organic Coffee

$3.49+

Latte*

$4.29+

Organic Iced Tea*

$3.99+

Organic Iced Coffee*

$4.29+

Organic Hot Chocolate*

$4.99

Cappuccino*

$4.29+Out of stock

Mocha*

$5.79

Single Espresso*

$3.79Out of stock

Dbl Espresso*

$4.99Out of stock

Matcha Latte*

$5.29Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.99+Out of stock

Americano*

$3.29+Out of stock

Macchiato*

$4.29Out of stock

Hot Tea*

$4.29

Iced Americano

$4.59

Iced Mocha*

$4.49+Out of stock

Iced Capp

$4.49+Out of stock

Iced Latte*

$5.29Out of stock

OTHER DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$4.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Fountain Soda Takeout

$2.99+

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$4.50

Healthade Kombucha

$5.99

Housemade Lemonade-TG

$3.99+

Lori's Organic Original Lemonade

$3.99

Milk pint

$2.79

Milkshake

$7.49+
Snapple Diet

Snapple Diet

$3.49

Vive

$5.99

Olipop

$3.29

Egg Cream

$4.50
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$3.49
Diet Black Cherry

Diet Black Cherry

$3.49
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.49
Diet Cream Soda

Diet Cream Soda

$3.49

Rootbeer

$3.49

Cel-ray

$3.49

Ginger ale

$3.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.99

DELI BY THE POUND

To Go Deli

Turkey-Roasted (breast)

Turkey-Smoked

Turkey Pastrami

Corned Beef

Ny Style Pastrami

Brisket-Certified Angus

Creekstone Prime Roast Beef

D'Artagnan Ham

Kosher Salami

Chicken Salad-tg

Chopped Liver-tg

Curry Chicken Salad-tg

Egg Salad-tg

Fruit Salad

Pickles-Sour and half Sour-tg

Tuna Salad-Sustainable-tg

Whitefish Salad-tg

Cole Slaw-tg

Potato Salad-tg

Macaroni Salad-tg

Baba Ga-Nosh-tg

Hummus-tg

Tabbouleh-tg

Greek Olives-tg

Deli Items

Rye, 1/2 loaf

$6.99

Rye, Whole loaf

$12.99

Rustic Sourdough, loaf

$10.99

Whole Wheat, loaf

$7.49

Egg Bread, loaf

$7.49

Baguette, 3'

$6.50

Artisan Pita, each

$1.80

Dozen Bagels

$21.45

American Cheese, pound

$9.95

Cheddar-mild Cheese, pound

$12.95

Provolone

$9.95

Goat Cheese Log, 11oz

$11.99

Monterrey Jack Cheese, pound

$12.95

Muenster Cheese, pound

$9.95

Jarlsberg- Imported Cheese, pound

$19.95

Mozzarella Cheese, pound

$8.99

Swiss cheese

$12.95

Hand Sliced Nova Smoked Salmon-1 lb

$46.95

Nova Smoked Salmon

$42.95

Smoked Whitefish

$27.95

Baked Salmon

$34.50

Greek Herring

$12.95

Creamed Herring

$12.95

Pickled Herring

$12.95

Sable (Black Cod)

$60.00

Baked Salmone

$34.50

Lox Bits

$21.99

Plain Cream Cheese

$8.00

Lox Spread

$12.95

Chive Cream Cheese

$9.99

RETAIL

Apple

$1.00

Bagel Chips

$8.00

Banana

$1.00

Bottle-Condiment

Dressing

$1.49+
Orthodox Chews

Orthodox Chews

$7.99

Delicious salt water taffy chews.

Kettle BBQ

$2.79

Kettle-Krinkle Cut

$2.79

Kettle-NY Cheddar

$2.79

Kettle_Jalapeno

$2.79

Borscht

$5.99

Vegetarin Beans

$3.99

T-shirt

$17.99

Honey Raw Unfiltered

$5.99

A1

$5.99

Matzo-Box

$5.99

Tapatio

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
A classic deli!

Location

18452 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356

