  • Morty's Meat & Supply - 5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Morty's Meat & Supply 5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

No reviews yet

5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Dunwoody, GA 30338

MEATS

BEEF BRISKET

$7.50+

PULLED PORK

$4.00+

6 SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

12 SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$18.00

HOT GUTS TEXAS STYLE SAUSAGE

$8.00

PASTRAMI RUBBED TURKEY BREAST

$4.25+

1/2 RACK ST. LUIS STYLE PORK RIBS

$16.00

FULL RACK ST. LUIS STYLE PORK RIBS

$30.00

PIT MASTER PLATTER FOR 2

$59.00

PIT MASTER PLATTER FOR 4

$109.00

PIT MASTER PLATTER FOR 6

$159.00

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$13.00

BURNT ENDS MEATLOAF

$15.00

BRISKET AND CHEDDAR SANDWICH

$15.00

CAROLINA STYLE PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

SIDES

POTATO WEDGES

$6.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00+

BRUSSELS SPROUT SLAW

$6.00+

BUBBIES CORN PUDDING

$6.00+

MARINATED CUCUMBERS

$6.00+

BRAISED GREENS

$6.00+

COWBOY BEANS

$6.00+

NEW YORK DELI POTATO SALAD

$6.00+

GARBANZOS & GRAINS

$6.00+

SEASONAL VEG

$6.00+

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BABKA BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

NY STYLE CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

SOUTHERN BANANA PUDDING

$7.00

DAILY SPECIALS

TUESDAY- SMOKED BURGER

WEDNESDAY- BBQ LASAGNA

THURSDAY- SMOKED BRISKET PASTRAMI SANDWICH

FRIDAY- HOT SMOKED SALMON

SATURDAY- SMOKED BEEF RIBS

SUNDAY- FRIED CHICKEN

MERCH

FUNWOODY HAT

$25.00

FUNWOODY TEE

$25.00

FUNWOODY HOODY

$35.00

MORTY'S TEE

$30.00

MORTY'S HAT

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Directions

