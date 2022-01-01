Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Morty's Tap & Grille

575 Reviews

$$

5517 S Regal St

Spokane, WA 99223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5517 S Regal St, Spokane, WA 99223

Directions

Gallery
Morty's Tap & Grille image
Morty's Tap & Grille image
Morty's Tap & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
orange star4.2 • 854
4320 S Regal Spokane, WA 99223
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
orange starNo Reviews
909 S. Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99204
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square
orange star4.0 • 500
808 W Main St #322 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Lord Stanley's - 108 N. Washington St. Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - -157 S Howard Street Ste #102
orange starNo Reviews
-157 S Howard Street Ste #102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spokane

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spokane
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston