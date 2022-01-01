Moruss Seafood and Crab House imageView gallery

Blue Crabs

$22.50

1/2 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$45.00

1 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$90.00

2 dozen special steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$135.00

1/2 Bushel (3 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$240.00

1 Bushel (6 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style

Large Female 1 Dozen

$70.00Out of stock
$27.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$54.00

1 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$102.00Out of stock

2 dozen special steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$155.00Out of stock

1/2 Bushel (3 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style

$260.00Out of stock

1 Bushel (6 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style

Alaskan Crab Legs

$28.99

1lbs Alaskan Crab leg

$85.99

3lbs Alaskan Crab leg

$139.99

5lbs Alaskan Crab leg

Steamed Shrimp

$17.99

1lbs large spiced shrimp 25+ Pieces

$51.99

3Lbs large spiced shrimp 75+ Pieces

$20.99

1lbs Jumbo spiced shrimp 16+ Pieces

$59.99

3Lbs Jumbo spiced shrimp 16+ Pieces

Steamed Crawfish

$14.99

1lbs Jumbo spiced Crawfish

$39.99

3Lbs Jumbo spiced Crawfish

Moruss House Special Seafood (Seafood Boils)

$46.00

1 dozen steamed crabs topped with Mo's house garlic butter sauce

Mo's Garlic Butter Snow Crab Tray

$51.99

2lbs Alaskan snow crab legs topped with Mo's house garlic butter sauce

Mo's Crab Claws

$9.99Out of stock
$69.99

Our seafood boil is served with 2 snow crab leg clusters, 1 lbs shrimp, and two pieces of corn, and 2 potatoes cooked in our Mo's garlic butter sauce.

$89.99

A seafood boil served with 2 snow crab leg clusters, 1 lobster tail, 1 lbs shrimp, and two pieces of corned cooked in our Mo's garlic butter sauce.

1 Lbs Mo's Garlic Butter Fried Crab

$14.99Out of stock

1lbs Maryland Bluecrab battered and deep fried, topped with our in house Mo's garlic butter sauce.

3lbs Special Mo's Garlic Butter Fried Crab

$39.99Out of stock

3lbs Maryland Bluecrab battered and deep fried, topped with our in house Mo's garlic butter sauce.

Fresh Fish Per LB (Call and ask about our daily specials)

Whiting

Out of stock

Call for daily pricing and availability

Flounder

Out of stock

Call for daily pricing and availability

Tilapia

Out of stock

Call for daily pricing and availability

Cat Fish

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Salmon

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Bone Croaker

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Scallop

$29.99Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Black bass

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Rainbow Trout

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Sea Trout

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Purch

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Rock Fish

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Red Snapper

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Cod Fillet

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Grouper

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Haddock

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Halibut

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Mahi

Out of stock

Call for pricing and availability

Subs

Whiting Fish Sub

$10.99

Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Tilapia Sub

$11.99

Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Fried Oyster Po'boy Sub

$12.99

Fresh oysters (6pcs) fried in our house breading served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Fried Crab Cake Sub

$19.99

2 - 5oz Maryland style crab cake served on a sub roll , topped with fixings of your choice

Fried Shrimp Po'boy Sub

$12.99

6pcs of fresh jumbo shrimp fried in our house breading served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Chicken & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Chicken steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Chopped Cheese (Cheeseburger) Sub

$10.99

1/2 lb. Angus Cheese Burger chopped with American cheese, topped with fixings of your choice

Chicken & Beef Steak Sub

$11.99

Sirloin steak meat, chicken steak meat, and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.99

4 pcs of breaded tenders served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice

Sandwiches

Whiting Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Tilapia Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Flounder Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Croaker Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh bone fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.99

5oz Maryland style crab cake fried and served on a bun , topped with fixings of your choice

Seatrout Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Maryland softshell crab battered in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$11.99

Fresh oysters fried in our house breading served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

Salmon Burger Sandwich

$9.99

5oz Fresh ground salmon served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice

1/4 lb. Cheese burger

$8.99

1/4lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice

1/2 lb. Angus Cheese Burger Sandwich

$10.99

1/2 lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice

Double Angus Cheese Burger Sandwich

$9.99

Double 1/4 lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice

Turkey Burger Sandwich

$9.99

1/4lb. ground turkey burger, topped with fixings of your choice

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken fillet, topped with fixings of your choice

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.99

3 pcs of breaded tenders, topped with fixings of your choice

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded chicken fillet, topped with fixings of your choice

Whole Wings

3Pcs Chicken Wings

$7.99

Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

4Pcs Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

5Pcs Chicken Wings

$9.99

Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

7Pcs Chicken Wings

$13.99

Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

9Pcs Chicken Wings

$16.99

Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

12Pcs Chicken Wings

$22.99

Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

Add 1 Pcs Chicken Wings

$2.50

Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

Party Wings (Wingettes)

5Pcs Buffalo Style Wings

$7.99

Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

10Pcs Buffalo Style Wings

$15.99

Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

20Pcs Buffalo Style Wings

$28.99

Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

30Pcs Buffalo Style Wings

$38.99

Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

40Pcs Buffalo Style Wings

$48.99

Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

50Pcs Buffalo Style Wings

$58.99

Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

Boneless Wings

6Pcs Boneless Wings

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

12Pcs Boneless Wings

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

24Pcs Boneless Wings

$24.99Out of stock

Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

36Pcs Boneless Wings

$34.99Out of stock

Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

48Pcs Boneless Wings

$44.99Out of stock

Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper

Fried Platter

Fried Whiting Platter

$15.99

3pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Croaker Platter

$13.99

2pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Cat Fish Platter

$16.99

3pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Crab Cake Platter

$21.99

2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Tilapia Platter

$14.99

2pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Sea Trout Fish Platter

$14.99

3pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Flounder Platter

$15.99

2pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.99

8pcs jumbo shrimp freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Scallop Platter

$23.99

8pcs dry scallops freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Clam Platter

$16.99

8 oz. freshly fried clam strips, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Soft Shell Crab Platter

$18.99Out of stock

2pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Oyster Plater

$19.99

10pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Chicken Wings Platter

$16.99

5pcs fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Chicken Tender Platter

$15.99

5pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Salmon Platter

$19.99

1pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Combo Platter

Fried Fish & Crab cake Platter

$20.99

3pcs whiting & 1pcs Crab cake freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter

$20.99

3pcs whiting & 3pcs Shrimp freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Fish & Scallop Platter

$20.99

3pcs whiting & 3pcs Scallop freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Seafood Combo Platter

$19.99

3pcs whiting, 3pcs Shrimp, 3pcs Scallop freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Seafood Platter

$19.99

3pcs Shrimp 3pcs Scallop 1pcs Crab cake freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Fried Seafood Fiesta Platter

$29.99

3pcs Shrimp, 3pcs Scallop, 1pcs Crab cake and 2pcs tilapia or 2pcs Flounder served with two veggie sides of your choice

2pc Wing 2pcs Fish 3pcs Shrimp Platter

$18.99

2pc whole wing, 2pc whiting fish, & 2pc jumbo fish freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

2pc Wing 2pcs Fish 3pcs Shrimp Platter

$18.99

2pc whole wing, 2pc whiting fish, & 2pc jumbo fish freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Family Platter

Small Family Platter

$59.99

8pcs Whiting, 6pcs Shrimp, 6pcs scallops & 2pcs Crab cake served with Crispy French fries, Coleslaw & Dinner Roll

Large Family Platter

$109.99

12pcs Whiting, 12pcs Shrimp, 12pcs scallops & 4pcs Crab cake served with Crispy French fries, Coleslaw & Dinner Roll

Kids Platter

Kids 2pcs Whiting Fish

$8.99

2pcs freshly fried whiting fish, served with Crispy French fries

Kids 1pcs Whiting & 3pcs Shrimp

$8.99

1pc freshly fried whiting fish & 3pcs shrimp, served with Crispy French fries

Kids 5pcs Fried Shrimp

$8.99

5 pcs freshly fried shrimp, served with Crispy French fries

Kids 3pcs Chicken Wings

$8.99

3pcs of whole chicken wings coated in house breading and fried, served with Crispy French fries

Kids 3pcs Chicken Tender

$8.99

3pcs of breaded chicken tenders, served with Crispy French fries

Kids 6pcs Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

6pcs of breaded chicken tenders, served with Crispy French fries

Broiled Platter

Stuffed Shrimp Platter

$29.99

8pcs of jumbo shrimp stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Stuffed Tilapia Platter

$25.99

2pcs of fresh fish stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Stuffed Flounder Platter

$25.99

2pcs of fresh fish stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Stuffed Salmon platter

$27.99

10oz of fresh fish stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Stuffed Lobster Tail Platter

$29.99

8oz lobster tail stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Broiled Flounder Platter

$16.99

2pcs of fresh fish broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Broiled Salmon Platter

$21.99

10oz of fresh fish broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Broiled Tilapia Platter

$16.99

2pcs of fresh fish broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Broiled Scallop Platter

$24.99

8pcs of fresh dry scallops broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Broiled Crab cake Platter

$23.99

2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Broiled Seafood Fiesta Platter

$31.99

3pcs Shrimp, 3pcs Scallop, 1pcs Crab cake and 2pcs tilapia or 2pcs Flounder served broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice

Broiled Lobster Tail Platter

$24.99

Moruss Everyday Special (Entrees)

#1 - 5pc Whiting Fish Special

$13.99

5pcs freshly fried fish, served with Crispy French fries

#2 - 10pc Whiting Fish Special

$24.99

10pcs freshly fried fish, served with Crispy French fries

#3 - 8pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp Special

$14.99

8pcs Jumbo shrimp (16/20) panko breaded and flash fried fried, served with crispy French Fries

#4 - 16pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp Special

$28.99

16pcs Jumbo shrimp (16/20) panko breaded and flash fried fried, served with crispy French Fries

#5 - Salmon Burger Special

$10.99

5oz Fresh ground salmon, topped with fixings of your choice, served with Crispy French fries

#6 - Steak and Cheese Special

$11.99

Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. Everyday specials come with Crispy French fries (no drink).

#7 - Chicken Steak and Cheese Special

$11.99

Chicken steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. Everyday specials come with Crispy French fries (no drink).

#8 - Veggie Rice with 3 Fried Chicken wings

$11.99

Fried yellow rice tossed with fresh vegetables (peas, carrots, & green beans). Served with 3 whole chicken wings.

#9 - Shrimp Basket Special

$10.99

Basket shrimp served with Crispy French fries

#10 - Bang Bang Basket Shrimp Special

$11.99

Basket shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce served with Crispy French fries

#11 - 5pc Party Wing special

$11.99

Fresh cut party wings coated in our house breading, served with celery

#12 - 5pc Chicken Tender Special

$10.99

5pcs breaded chicken tenders, served with crispy French fries

#13 - 12pc Chicken Nugget Special

$10.99

12pcs breaded chicken nuggets, served with crispy French fries

#14 - 6pcs Shrimp Sub Special

$11.99

#15 - Lamb Gyro Special

$9.99

Moruss Everyday Special (Appetizer)

#1 - Mo's Crab Fries

$14.99

Crispy French Fries topped with Maryland crab meat, gooey cheese whiz, Mo's house crab sauce, & old bay seasoning. Oven toasted for cheesy goodness that warms the soul

#2 - Mo's Steak & Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy French Fries topped with sirloin steak meat, dressed with gooey cheese whiz. Oven toasted for cheesy goodness that warms the soul

#3 - Mo's BBQ Chicken Fries

$9.99

Crispy French Fries topped with grilled chicken steak meat, BBQ sauce, dressed with gooey cheese whiz. Oven toasted for cheesy goodness that warms the soul

#4 - Veggie Egg Roll

$2.50

#5 - Steak Egg Roll

$2.50

#6 - Jamaican Beef Patty

$2.50

#7 - Jamaican Chicken Patty

$1.99Out of stock

Lunch Specials - Served with Fries and Can Soda

#1 - Steak and Cheese Special

$11.99

Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink

#2 - Chicken Steak and Cheese Special

$11.99

Chicken steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink

#3 - Fish Sandwich Special

$10.99

Whiting fish sandwich coated in our house breading and fried. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink

#4 - Whiting Sub Special

$11.99

Whiting fish sub coated in our house breading and fried served on a bun. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink

#5 - Crab Cake Sandwich Special

$14.99

5oz Maryland style crab cake fried and served on a bun , topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink

#6 - 1/4 lb. Angus Cheese burger Special

$9.99

1/4lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink

#7 - Chicken Wing Special

$10.99

3pcs of whole chicken wings coated in house breading and fried. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink

#8- Turkey Burger Special

$9.99

1/4lb. ground turkey burger, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.

#9 - Breaded Chicken Sandwich Special

$10.99

Breaded chicken fillet, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.

#10 - 5pc Bang Bang Chicken Tender Special

$12.99

5pcs breaded chicken tenders, tossed in sweet & Spicy bang bang sauce. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.

#11- 12pc Bang Bang Chicken Nugget Special

$12.99

5pcs breaded chicken tenders, tossed in sweet & Spicy bang bang sauce. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.

Veggie Sides

Small Fries

$3.50

Crispy French fries

Small Coleslaw

$2.99

4 ounces of fresh house made coleslaw

Small Cheese Fries

$4.99

crispy French fries topped with cheese whiz

Large Fries

$6.50

Crispy French fries

Large Cheese Fries

$6.99

crispy French fries topped with cheese whiz

Large Coleslaw

$4.99

8oz of fresh house made coleslaw

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Crispy golden brown southern style hush puppies

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

3 layer southern style house made mac and cheese

Candied Yams

$4.99

Southern style house made candied yam casserole

Cabbage

$4.99

Southern style sautéed cabbage

Collard Greens

$4.99

Southern style sautéed collard greens cooked in garlic and turkey broth

Potato Salad

$4.99

Southern style house made potato salad

Yellow Rice

$4.99

Southern style buttered yellow rice

2pcs Garlic Butter Corn

$4.00

2pcs Garlic Butter Potato

$4.00

Side Veggie Fried Rice

$6.99

Side Orders

Side 6 Scallop

$14.99

6pcs of dried scallop broiled in our house garlic butter sauce

Side 10 Fried Oyster

$14.99

10pcs freshly fried oysters

1 pc Crab Cake

$10.99

1 - 5oz Maryland style crab cake

1 pc Stuffed Shrimp

$5.99

1 jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat

Fried Calamari

$9.99

10 oz fresh calamari coated in our house breading, served with lemon

12 pcs Side Mussel

$11.99

12pcs of fresh sea mussels sautéed in our house garlic butter sauce

1pc Broiled Lobster Tail

$13.99

Mozzarela Sticks

$8.99

Side Fried Clams

$8.99

8 Ounces Fried Clams

Desserts

Cake Slice

$4.99

Fresh cakes flavors to pick from (Lemon Pound Cake, Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet or Carrot)

Cheesecake

$4.49Out of stock

Fresh Cheese cake slice

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

6 oz. of your favorite funnel cake, French fry shaped and coated with powdered sugar

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Beverages

Water

$0.99

Fountain Drink- Large

$2.75

Fountain Drink- Jumbo

$3.50

Ever Fresh

$1.99

Can Soda

Bottle Soda

$1.89

Cup of Ice- Large

$1.00

Cup of Ice- Jumbo

$1.75

Slushie- Large

$4.00

Slushie- Jumbo

$5.00

Arizona Tea

$0.99

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Grape

$1.25

Can Orange

$1.25

Can Mt Dew

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Can Ginger Ale

$1.25

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bottle Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Coke

$1.99

Bottle Orange

$1.99

Bottle Ginger Ale

$1.99

Bottle Mt Dew

$1.99

Bottle Grape

$1.79

Bottle Sprite

$1.99

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Lemondae

$2.25+

Tea

$2.00+

Fruit Punch

$2.00+

Half & Half

$2.00+

Triple Mix

$2.00+

Blue Rasberry Slushie

$4.00+

Cherry Slushie

$4.00+

Mix Slushie

$4.00+

$0.90+

Moruss Breakfast

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$4.99

3 strips bacon and 2 scrambled eggs, served on a toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)

Eskridge Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$4.99

2 sausage patties and 2 scrambled eggs, served on a toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

2 Scrambled eggs and American cheese, served on toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)

Whiting Fish and Egg Sandwich

$7.99

2pcs of fried whiting fish and 2 scrambled eggs, served on toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)

BLT

$4.99

3pcs Chicken and Waffle

$11.99

3pcs of whole chicken wings and 1 crispy waffle, served with syrup. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)

Waffle & Eggs w/Sausage

$10.99

Waffle & Eggs w/Bacon

$10.99

8 ounces of Mo's Famous Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce. Can't Eat Steamed Shrimp or Crab Legs without it!

$4.00+

$4.00+

8 ounces of Mo's Famous Crab Dipping Sauce. Can dip with anything! (Seafood & Chicken)

$4.00+
Welcome to Moruss Seafood & Crab house. Located on Minnesota Avenue in Washington, DC. All our dishes are freshly prepared with the finest ingredients. Our menu consists of a large selection of seafood, crabs, seafood boils, sandwiches, subs, platters, soups, salads and many other choices.

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019

Directions

