- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
No reviews yet
2902 Minnesota Ave SE
Washington, DC 20019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Blue Crabs
Female 1/2 Dozen
1/2 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Female 1 Dozen
1 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Female 2 Dozen
2 dozen special steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Female 3 Dozen
1/2 Bushel (3 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Female 6 Dozen
1 Bushel (6 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Large Female 1 Dozen
Male 1/2 Dozen
1/2 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Male 1 Dozen
1 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Male 2 Dozen
2 dozen special steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Male 3 Dozen
1/2 Bushel (3 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Male 6 Dozen
1 Bushel (6 dozen) steamed crab seasoned maryland style
Alaskan Crab Legs
Steamed Shrimp
Steamed Crawfish
Moruss House Special Seafood (Seafood Boils)
Mo's Garlic Butter Blue Crab Tray
1 dozen steamed crabs topped with Mo's house garlic butter sauce
Mo's Garlic Butter Snow Crab Tray
2lbs Alaskan snow crab legs topped with Mo's house garlic butter sauce
Mo's Crab Claws
Mo's Seafood Blast
Our seafood boil is served with 2 snow crab leg clusters, 1 lbs shrimp, and two pieces of corn, and 2 potatoes cooked in our Mo's garlic butter sauce.
Mo's Seafood Bonanza
A seafood boil served with 2 snow crab leg clusters, 1 lobster tail, 1 lbs shrimp, and two pieces of corned cooked in our Mo's garlic butter sauce.
1 Lbs Mo's Garlic Butter Fried Crab
1lbs Maryland Bluecrab battered and deep fried, topped with our in house Mo's garlic butter sauce.
3lbs Special Mo's Garlic Butter Fried Crab
3lbs Maryland Bluecrab battered and deep fried, topped with our in house Mo's garlic butter sauce.
Fresh Fish Per LB (Call and ask about our daily specials)
Whiting
Call for daily pricing and availability
Flounder
Call for daily pricing and availability
Tilapia
Call for daily pricing and availability
Cat Fish
Call for pricing and availability
Salmon
Call for pricing and availability
Bone Croaker
Call for pricing and availability
Scallop
Call for pricing and availability
Black bass
Call for pricing and availability
Rainbow Trout
Call for pricing and availability
Sea Trout
Call for pricing and availability
Purch
Call for pricing and availability
Rock Fish
Call for pricing and availability
Red Snapper
Call for pricing and availability
Cod Fillet
Call for pricing and availability
Grouper
Call for pricing and availability
Haddock
Call for pricing and availability
Halibut
Call for pricing and availability
Mahi
Call for pricing and availability
Subs
Whiting Fish Sub
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Tilapia Sub
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Fried Oyster Po'boy Sub
Fresh oysters (6pcs) fried in our house breading served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Fried Crab Cake Sub
2 - 5oz Maryland style crab cake served on a sub roll , topped with fixings of your choice
Fried Shrimp Po'boy Sub
6pcs of fresh jumbo shrimp fried in our house breading served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Steak & Cheese Sub
Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Chicken & Cheese Sub
Chicken steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Chopped Cheese (Cheeseburger) Sub
1/2 lb. Angus Cheese Burger chopped with American cheese, topped with fixings of your choice
Chicken & Beef Steak Sub
Sirloin steak meat, chicken steak meat, and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Chicken Tender Sub
4 pcs of breaded tenders served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
Sandwiches
Whiting Sandwich
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Tilapia Sandwich
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Catfish Sandwich
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Flounder Sandwich
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Croaker Sandwich
Fresh bone fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Crab Cake Sandwich
5oz Maryland style crab cake fried and served on a bun , topped with fixings of your choice
Seatrout Sandwich
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
Fresh Maryland softshell crab battered in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Fresh oysters fried in our house breading served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Salmon Burger Sandwich
5oz Fresh ground salmon served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
1/4 lb. Cheese burger
1/4lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice
1/2 lb. Angus Cheese Burger Sandwich
1/2 lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice
Double Angus Cheese Burger Sandwich
Double 1/4 lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice
Turkey Burger Sandwich
1/4lb. ground turkey burger, topped with fixings of your choice
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken fillet, topped with fixings of your choice
Chicken Tender Sandwich
3 pcs of breaded tenders, topped with fixings of your choice
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken fillet, topped with fixings of your choice
Whole Wings
3Pcs Chicken Wings
Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
4Pcs Chicken Wings
Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
5Pcs Chicken Wings
Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
7Pcs Chicken Wings
Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
9Pcs Chicken Wings
Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
12Pcs Chicken Wings
Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
Add 1 Pcs Chicken Wings
Fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
Party Wings (Wingettes)
5Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
10Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
20Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
30Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
40Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
50Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
Boneless Wings
6Pcs Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
12Pcs Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
24Pcs Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
36Pcs Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
48Pcs Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless chicken chunks paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
Fried Platter
Fried Whiting Platter
3pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Croaker Platter
2pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Cat Fish Platter
3pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Crab Cake Platter
2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Tilapia Platter
2pcs freshly fried fish, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Sea Trout Fish Platter
3pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Flounder Platter
2pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Shrimp Platter
8pcs jumbo shrimp freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Scallop Platter
8pcs dry scallops freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Clam Platter
8 oz. freshly fried clam strips, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Soft Shell Crab Platter
2pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Oyster Plater
10pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Chicken Wings Platter
5pcs fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Chicken Tender Platter
5pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Salmon Platter
1pcs freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Combo Platter
Fried Fish & Crab cake Platter
3pcs whiting & 1pcs Crab cake freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter
3pcs whiting & 3pcs Shrimp freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Fish & Scallop Platter
3pcs whiting & 3pcs Scallop freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Seafood Combo Platter
3pcs whiting, 3pcs Shrimp, 3pcs Scallop freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Seafood Platter
3pcs Shrimp 3pcs Scallop 1pcs Crab cake freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Seafood Fiesta Platter
3pcs Shrimp, 3pcs Scallop, 1pcs Crab cake and 2pcs tilapia or 2pcs Flounder served with two veggie sides of your choice
2pc Wing 2pcs Fish 3pcs Shrimp Platter
2pc whole wing, 2pc whiting fish, & 2pc jumbo fish freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
2pc Wing 2pcs Fish 3pcs Shrimp Platter
2pc whole wing, 2pc whiting fish, & 2pc jumbo fish freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Family Platter
Kids Platter
Kids 2pcs Whiting Fish
2pcs freshly fried whiting fish, served with Crispy French fries
Kids 1pcs Whiting & 3pcs Shrimp
1pc freshly fried whiting fish & 3pcs shrimp, served with Crispy French fries
Kids 5pcs Fried Shrimp
5 pcs freshly fried shrimp, served with Crispy French fries
Kids 3pcs Chicken Wings
3pcs of whole chicken wings coated in house breading and fried, served with Crispy French fries
Kids 3pcs Chicken Tender
3pcs of breaded chicken tenders, served with Crispy French fries
Kids 6pcs Chicken Nuggets
6pcs of breaded chicken tenders, served with Crispy French fries
Broiled Platter
Stuffed Shrimp Platter
8pcs of jumbo shrimp stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Stuffed Tilapia Platter
2pcs of fresh fish stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Stuffed Flounder Platter
2pcs of fresh fish stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Stuffed Salmon platter
10oz of fresh fish stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Stuffed Lobster Tail Platter
8oz lobster tail stuffed with Maryland style crab meat and broiled to perfection, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Broiled Flounder Platter
2pcs of fresh fish broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Broiled Salmon Platter
10oz of fresh fish broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Broiled Tilapia Platter
2pcs of fresh fish broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Broiled Scallop Platter
8pcs of fresh dry scallops broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Broiled Crab cake Platter
2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Broiled Seafood Fiesta Platter
3pcs Shrimp, 3pcs Scallop, 1pcs Crab cake and 2pcs tilapia or 2pcs Flounder served broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Broiled Lobster Tail Platter
Moruss Everyday Special (Entrees)
#1 - 5pc Whiting Fish Special
5pcs freshly fried fish, served with Crispy French fries
#2 - 10pc Whiting Fish Special
10pcs freshly fried fish, served with Crispy French fries
#3 - 8pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp Special
8pcs Jumbo shrimp (16/20) panko breaded and flash fried fried, served with crispy French Fries
#4 - 16pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp Special
16pcs Jumbo shrimp (16/20) panko breaded and flash fried fried, served with crispy French Fries
#5 - Salmon Burger Special
5oz Fresh ground salmon, topped with fixings of your choice, served with Crispy French fries
#6 - Steak and Cheese Special
Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. Everyday specials come with Crispy French fries (no drink).
#7 - Chicken Steak and Cheese Special
Chicken steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. Everyday specials come with Crispy French fries (no drink).
#8 - Veggie Rice with 3 Fried Chicken wings
Fried yellow rice tossed with fresh vegetables (peas, carrots, & green beans). Served with 3 whole chicken wings.
#9 - Shrimp Basket Special
Basket shrimp served with Crispy French fries
#10 - Bang Bang Basket Shrimp Special
Basket shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce served with Crispy French fries
#11 - 5pc Party Wing special
Fresh cut party wings coated in our house breading, served with celery
#12 - 5pc Chicken Tender Special
5pcs breaded chicken tenders, served with crispy French fries
#13 - 12pc Chicken Nugget Special
12pcs breaded chicken nuggets, served with crispy French fries
#14 - 6pcs Shrimp Sub Special
#15 - Lamb Gyro Special
Moruss Everyday Special (Appetizer)
#1 - Mo's Crab Fries
Crispy French Fries topped with Maryland crab meat, gooey cheese whiz, Mo's house crab sauce, & old bay seasoning. Oven toasted for cheesy goodness that warms the soul
#2 - Mo's Steak & Cheese Fries
Crispy French Fries topped with sirloin steak meat, dressed with gooey cheese whiz. Oven toasted for cheesy goodness that warms the soul
#3 - Mo's BBQ Chicken Fries
Crispy French Fries topped with grilled chicken steak meat, BBQ sauce, dressed with gooey cheese whiz. Oven toasted for cheesy goodness that warms the soul
#4 - Veggie Egg Roll
#5 - Steak Egg Roll
#6 - Jamaican Beef Patty
#7 - Jamaican Chicken Patty
Lunch Specials - Served with Fries and Can Soda
#1 - Steak and Cheese Special
Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink
#2 - Chicken Steak and Cheese Special
Chicken steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink
#3 - Fish Sandwich Special
Whiting fish sandwich coated in our house breading and fried. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink
#4 - Whiting Sub Special
Whiting fish sub coated in our house breading and fried served on a bun. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink
#5 - Crab Cake Sandwich Special
5oz Maryland style crab cake fried and served on a bun , topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink
#6 - 1/4 lb. Angus Cheese burger Special
1/4lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink
#7 - Chicken Wing Special
3pcs of whole chicken wings coated in house breading and fried. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink
#8- Turkey Burger Special
1/4lb. ground turkey burger, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.
#9 - Breaded Chicken Sandwich Special
Breaded chicken fillet, topped with fixings of your choice. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.
#10 - 5pc Bang Bang Chicken Tender Special
5pcs breaded chicken tenders, tossed in sweet & Spicy bang bang sauce. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.
#11- 12pc Bang Bang Chicken Nugget Special
5pcs breaded chicken tenders, tossed in sweet & Spicy bang bang sauce. All lunch specials come with Crispy French fries and a canned drink.
Veggie Sides
Small Fries
Crispy French fries
Small Coleslaw
4 ounces of fresh house made coleslaw
Small Cheese Fries
crispy French fries topped with cheese whiz
Large Fries
Crispy French fries
Large Cheese Fries
crispy French fries topped with cheese whiz
Large Coleslaw
8oz of fresh house made coleslaw
Hush Puppies
Crispy golden brown southern style hush puppies
Mac & Cheese
3 layer southern style house made mac and cheese
Candied Yams
Southern style house made candied yam casserole
Cabbage
Southern style sautéed cabbage
Collard Greens
Southern style sautéed collard greens cooked in garlic and turkey broth
Potato Salad
Southern style house made potato salad
Yellow Rice
Southern style buttered yellow rice
2pcs Garlic Butter Corn
2pcs Garlic Butter Potato
Side Veggie Fried Rice
Side Orders
Side 6 Scallop
6pcs of dried scallop broiled in our house garlic butter sauce
Side 10 Fried Oyster
10pcs freshly fried oysters
1 pc Crab Cake
1 - 5oz Maryland style crab cake
1 pc Stuffed Shrimp
1 jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat
Fried Calamari
10 oz fresh calamari coated in our house breading, served with lemon
12 pcs Side Mussel
12pcs of fresh sea mussels sautéed in our house garlic butter sauce
1pc Broiled Lobster Tail
Mozzarela Sticks
Side Fried Clams
8 Ounces Fried Clams
Beverages
Can Soda
Bottle Water
Bottle Soda
Cup Of Ice
Moruss Breakfast
Sausage and Egg Sandwich
3 strips bacon and 2 scrambled eggs, served on a toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)
Eskridge Sausage and Egg Sandwich
Bacon and Egg Sandwich
2 sausage patties and 2 scrambled eggs, served on a toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
2 Scrambled eggs and American cheese, served on toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)
Whiting Fish and Egg Sandwich
2pcs of fried whiting fish and 2 scrambled eggs, served on toasted bread. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)
BLT
3pcs Chicken and Waffle
3pcs of whole chicken wings and 1 crispy waffle, served with syrup. Add breakfast fixings of choice (i.e. cheese or turkey meats)
Waffle & Eggs w/Sausage
Waffle & Eggs w/Bacon
Garlic Butter Sauce
Crab Sauce
Plain Butter
Call for Open Hours
Welcome to Moruss Seafood & Crab house. Located on Minnesota Avenue in Washington, DC. All our dishes are freshly prepared with the finest ingredients. Our menu consists of a large selection of seafood, crabs, seafood boils, sandwiches, subs, platters, soups, salads and many other choices.
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019