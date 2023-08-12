Food

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$15.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Extra Sauces

$1.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Fried Fish & Chips

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Chicken Combo

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Fish Combo

$27.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Onion Rings*

$9.00

Quesadilla

Salad

$10.00

Super Sampler Combo

$48.00

Sweet Potato Fries*

$5.00

Vegan Burger with Coleslaw

$18.00

Vegan Quesadilla

$17.00

Wings

$14.00

Taco Menu

Doritos Nacho

$10.00

Tacos

$12.00

Tortilla Bowl

$10.00

Tortilla Nacho

$9.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Angry Orchard Rose

$7.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Blue Point Can

$6.00

Brooklyn East IPA

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$8.00

Bucket Corona

$26.00

Bud Light Draft

$7.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Cigar City

$8.00

Coney Island IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Delirium

$12.00

Fat Tire Bottle

$8.00

Flower Power

$8.00

Goose Island IPA Bottle

$8.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hard Kombucha Hopical Citrus

$6.00

Hard Kombucha Midnight Painkiller

$6.00

Harpoon IPA

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Jack Seltzer Cola

$6.00

Jack Seltzer Lemonade

$6.00

Jack Seltzer Peach

$6.00

Jack Seltzer Punch

$6.00

Jack Seltzer Watermelon

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Malibu Splash

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Montauk

$8.00

New Belgium Draft

$8.00

Ol Factory Pils

$8.00

One Hazy Summer

$8.00

PBR Beer & Well Shot

$11.00

Pitcher of Beer

$22.00

Radeberger

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Road 2 Ruins

$9.00

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$9.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$9.00

Sam Adams Winter

$8.00

Schöfferhofer

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Six Point

$8.00

Speakeasy

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Strawberry Letter

$8.00

Sweet Action

$8.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$8.00

Tecate

$6.00

Truly Seltzer Kiwi Mojito

$7.00

Truly Seltzer Orange Peach

$7.00

Truly Seltzer Pina Colada

$7.00

Truly Seltzer Strawberry Mel

$7.00

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$6.00

Twisted Tea Reg

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

War Flag

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

White Claw Blackberry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Pineapple

$7.00

White Claw Strawberry

$7.00

Wild Little Thing

$6.00

Wine

Bartenura Demi-Sec

$10.00

Bartenura Moscato*

$10.00

Bartenura Rose*

$10.00

Bottle Wine

$45.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Cabernet Es

$10.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Moet*

$20.00

Montepulciano

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pink Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Riesling

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Rose Prosecco

$9.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Shiraz

$8.00

Stella Rosa Black

$9.00

Stella Rosa Mango

$9.00

Taylor

$10.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

NA Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Zero Proof Gin

$7.00

Zero Proof Rum

$7.00

Zero Proof Tequila

$7.00

Zero Proof Whiskey

$7.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Electric Lemonade*

$6.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Ginger Beer*

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Limonata

$6.00

Mango

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sparkling Seltzer Water Bottle

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.00

Water Bottle

$4.00

Cocktails & Frozen Drinks

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Blue Hawaiian

$14.00+

Frozen Hurricane

$14.00+

Frozen Mango Margarita

$14.00+

Frozen Margaritas

$14.00+

Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

apple vodka

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Classic Sangria

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Deleon Red Bottom

$12.00

French 75 /Well

$11.00

Grey Hound

$8.00

Hennessy Sidecar

$18.00

Kamikaze

$11.00

Lemon Drop Cocktail Well

$10.00

Long Island

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito*

$12.00

Moscow Mule Well

$10.00

Negroni Well

$10.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Rum Punch House

$10.00

S** on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island*

$28.00

Top Shelf Long Island Customer Choice

$48.00

White Russian*

$12.00

2022 Drink Menu

Blue Blast

$18.00

Brooklyn Breeze

$14.00

DA' Bomb

$15.00

Electric Lemonade

$14.00

Henny Apple Berry

$19.00

Jumpin' Jack

$13.00

Lucky Migos

$18.00

Red Bottom

$18.00

Uncle Nearest Lemonade

$16.00

Lux Margaritas

Espolon Margarita

Patron Margherita