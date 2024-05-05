Mo's Campbell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Big Breakfast + Bigger Burgers!
Location
278 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Naschmarkt Restaurant - 384 east campbell ave
No Reviews
384 East Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Campbell
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant