Food Trucks
Seafood
American

Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Lincoln City

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

860 51st Street

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Order Again

Popular Items

Cod Fish Basket
Bowl
Combo Basket

Chowder

Cup

Cup

$5.95

Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder

Bowl

Bowl

$7.95

12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Large Bowl of Chowder

Large Bowl of Chowder

$9.95

16 oz of our delicious clam chowder

Cannonball Bread Bowl

Cannonball Bread Bowl

$12.95
Slumgullion Bowl

Slumgullion Bowl

$12.95

Our classic Mo's Clam Chowder topped with bay shrimp.

Slumgullion Cannonball

Slumgullion Cannonball

$15.95

Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp

Family Style Chowder

Family Style Chowder

$22.95

48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Family Slumgullion

Family Slumgullion

$26.95
Quart Hot Chowder

Quart Hot Chowder

$12.95

32 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

Home Baked Bread

Home Baked Bread

$3.00

Home baked white bread, served with butter.

Chili

Homemade Chili -Cup

$5.95

Homemade Chili- Bowl

$7.95

Homemade Chili- Large Bowl

$9.95

Chili Cannonball Bowl

$12.95

Homemade Chili- Family Style

$22.95

Seafood Baskets

Cod Fish Basket

Cod Fish Basket

$17.95

Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Breaded Shrimp Basket

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$16.95

Six butterflied and breaded crispy shrimp served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Clam Strip Basket

Clam Strip Basket

$14.95

A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$19.95

The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Shrimp Skewer Basket

Shrimp Skewer Basket

$16.95

15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter and served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.95

Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Cod Filet

Cod Filet

$17.95
Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$20.95

Pastas

Original Alfredo

Original Alfredo

$13.95
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$17.95
Bay Shrimp Alfredo

Bay Shrimp Alfredo

$17.95

Shrimp Skewer Alfredo

$17.95

Seafood Sandwiches etc

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$13.95

A tasty piece of flour dusted grilled cod served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Bay Shrimp Melt

Bay Shrimp Melt

$14.95

Bay shrimp salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread.

Cod Fish Tacos

Cod Fish Tacos

$17.95

Three corn tortillas filled with our jalapeño garlic cilantro cabbage and topped with flour dusted grilled cod.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Classic bay shrimp salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with you side of Mo's Clam Chowder, French Fries, Coleslaw or Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$14.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich is oh sooo cheesy and delicious

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.95

A vegetarian patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$11.95

Salads & Breads

Bay Shrimp Louie Salad

Bay Shrimp Louie Salad

$16.95
Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

A ripe avocado sliced in half and filled with our delicious bay shrimp salad mix.

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

$16.95
Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

$5.95

Shredded cabbage topped with our original house dressing and bay shrimp.

Dinner Salad with Shrimp

Dinner Salad with Shrimp

$5.95
Dinner Salad no Shrimp

Dinner Salad no Shrimp

$4.95
Coleslaw with Shrimp

Coleslaw with Shrimp

$3.95
Coleslaw without Shrimp

Coleslaw without Shrimp

$2.95
Bay Shrimp Cocktail

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$7.95
Oyster Shooter

Oyster Shooter

$3.95
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

Home Baked Bread

$3.00
Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

$4.00

Sweets

Marion Berry Cobbler

Marion Berry Cobbler

$5.95
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95
Sundae

Sundae

$3.95

Kid's Korner

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

$7.95
Kid Halibut Fish & Chips

Kid Halibut Fish & Chips

$13.95
Kid Crispy Shrimp

Kid Crispy Shrimp

$7.95
Kid Clam Strips

Kid Clam Strips

$6.95
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$7.95
Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.95
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.95
Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$1.95

Chowder Base

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

$11.95

A quick and easy meal. Add Milk, Heat and Enjoy! It makes six cups of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder.

Candy

Sarah Jo's Caramel

Sarah Jo's Caramel

$1.00

Home Cooked, Hand Wrapped Butter Cream Caramels

Taffy Bag

Taffy Bag

$5.50

14 oz bag of delicious saltwater taffy

Sugar Free Taffy

Sugar Free Taffy

$5.50

8oz Bag of Sugar Free Salt Water Taffy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mo's Lincoln City serves our famous clam chowder, fish and chips, fish tacos, and more. Gorgeous views and friendly staff.

