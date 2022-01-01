Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mo's Chowder West 921 N 1st

921 N 1st

Otter Rock, OR 97369

Order Again

Popular Items

Keiki Chicken Strips

Appetizers

Steamer Clams

$17.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Calamari App

$15.95

Fried Shrimp App

$14.95

Skewer App

$13.95

Crispy Fry Basket

$5.25

Sweet Potato Basket

$6.25

Cajun Tater Tots

$6.25

Onion Rings

$13.95

Clam Strip App

$10.95

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Stuffed Avocado

$14.95

Stuffed Tomato

$14.95

Chowder

Cup

$5.95

Bowl

$7.95

Cannon

$12.95

Family

$22.95

Slum Bowl

$12.95

Slum Cannon

$15.95

Slum Family

$29.95

Seafood Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.95

Halibut Sandwich

$20.95

Donwich

$14.95

Brucewich

$14.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Fish & Chips

Cod F&C

$18.95

Halibut F&C

$21.95

Salmon F&C

$19.95

Clam Strip F&C

$12.95

Calamari F&C

$16.95

Fried Shrimp F&C

$15.95

Shrimp Skewer F&C

$14.95

Grilled Fish Filet & Chips

$18.95+

Fish Tacos

Cod Tacos

$19.95

Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

Salmon Tacos

$20.95

Halibut Tacos

$22.95

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Flatlanders

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and topped with two strips of bacon, real melted cheddar served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Deluxe burgers served with fries. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Hamburger

$13.95

1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Deluxe burgers served with fries. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.

Veggie Burger

$15.95

'Beyond Burger', Grilled vegetarian patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Sweet potato fries. Deluxe burgers served with fries. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.

Chicken Strips

$15.95

Tender chicken strips breaded and deep fried served with fries.

Hotdog

$8.95

An all beef 'Hebrew National' hot dog served on a toasted bun with potato chips.

3 Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Beverages

Beer

$5.75

Cider

$5.75

Draft - Batsquatch

$6.75

Draft - Klosch

$6.75

Seltzer

$6.50

Underwood Wine

$8.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Soda Can

$3.00

Stewarts Soda

$3.50

Surf Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00+

Cocktail

$8.00

Desserts

Marionberry Cobbler

$7.50

Cobbler Shake

$10.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.95

Brownie/Cookie

$3.00

Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Extras

1/2 Garlic Chz

$1.75

Garlic Chz

$3.50

1 Slice Sourdough

$1.95

1 Shrimp Skewer

$3.75

1 pc Cod F&C

$3.00

1 pc Halibut F&C

$4.00

1 pc Salmon F&C

$4.00

1 Cod Taco

$6.95

1 Halibut Taco

$7.95

1 Salmon Taco

$7.00

Empty Canon

$3.50

Flatlanders

Keiki Cheeseburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger Basket

Keiki Hamburger

$5.95

Hamburger Basket

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese

Keiki Chicken Strips

$5.95

Chicken Strips & Fries

Corn Dog w/ Chips

$4.95

Corndog with a bag of chips.

Keiki PB&J W/ Chips

$3.95

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly with a bag of chips.

Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with a bag of chips.

Seafood

Pirates Meal

$5.95

4oz of breaded cod fish with fries.

Keiki Fried Shrimp

$5.95

3oz of fried shrimp and fries.

Keiki Shrimp Skewer W/ Chips

$4.95

3oz of grilled shrimp and a bag of chips.

Keiki Clam Strips

$4.95

4oz of clam strips and fries.

Beverages

Keiki 2% Milk

$1.75

12oz of 2% milk.

Keiki Choco Milk

$1.75

12oz of chocolate milk.

Keiki Apple Juice

$1.75

12oz of apple juice.

Keiki Orange Juice

$1.75

Keiki Soda

$1.50

12oz soft drink.

Keiki Shirley Temple

$2.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.95

Ice Cream with chocolate and caramel drizzle and sprinkles.

Clothes

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie Pirate

$42.95

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Mo's Hat

$25.00

West Hoodie

$45.00

Souvenirs

Postcard

$0.50

Postcards 3/1.30

$1.30

Lighthouse Map Postcard

$2.00

3D Postcards

$5.00

Coolie

$5.00

Mo's Logo Lapel Pins

$10.00

Greeting Cards

$5.00

Lapel Pins

$6.00

Magnets

$3.75

Sticker

$3.50

Sand Bucket

$5.50

Food/Drink

Mo Klosch 6-Pack

$25.00

Quart Chowder Base

$14.95

Tuna Can

$7.95

Beer Glass

$8.95

Wine Glass

$7.95

Caramel Pop

$0.75

2 Caramel Pops

$1.25

Etc

S'more Kits

$33.00

Small Marshmallows

$6.75

Large Marshallows

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

75 year old Family owned seafood and clam chowder restaurant on the Oregon Coast.

Website

Location

921 N 1st, Otter Rock, OR 97369

Directions

