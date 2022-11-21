Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!

review star

No reviews yet

806 Hamilton St

Allentown, PA 18101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Egg w/ Meat Sandwich
Iced Hammerhead
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Hot & Iced Beverages

We always believed that good coffee should be reasonably priced, so we steered away from the fancy names that equal fancy prices!

Dad’s joke of the day

What should you do if your soup is too hot? Add a chilly pepper.

House Blend Coffee

House Blend Coffee

$2.50

Dark Roast, Bold, Deep and Intense Flavor Brewed @ The right temperature.

Hot Hammerhead

Hot Hammerhead

$3.50

Our House Blend with 2 shots of Espresso.

Iced Hammerhead

Iced Hammerhead

$3.50

Chilled House Blend over Ice with 2 Shots of Espresso.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

100% Arabica beans that exhibits a balance in brightness and well-rounded coffee with a pungent aroma.

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Simple in construction, the Americano consists of just hot water and a double espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

It’s espresso-based thick layer of milk microfoam.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Espresso based this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.

Pumpkin latte (Made with real pumpkin)

$4.75

Espresso based with real pumpkin this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture, Fall in love..

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Espresso based with vanilla shots this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.

Caramel Latte

$4.85

Espresso based with Carmel sundae topping this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.

Hot Chocolate & Steamers

$2.50

Steamed milk over your choice of flavor, no espresso added.

Mocha

$4.50

Espresso based with melted Chocolate this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.

Caramel Mocha

$4.95

Espresso based with melted Chocolate and Carmel this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.

White Mocha

$4.85

Espresso based with melted White Chocolate this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.

Chai Latte

$4.50

A chai latte is made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices.

Vienna

$4.95

Espresso based drink, Steamed milk poured over Vanilla and melted Chocolate.

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee Box ( start your day on a better grounds)

$16.50

118 Oz of our Fresh brewed house blend coffee accompanied with cups , half & half and sweetener.

Breakfast

Our bagels are hand rolled kettle boiled “the real deal” baked and delivered fresh daily and our egg sandwiches and wraps are made with fresh locally sourced eggs upon order.

Bagel with Butter

$2.00

Fresh hand rolled Kettle Boiled Bagels.

Bagel PBJ

$2.75

Fresh hand rolled Kettle Boiled Bagels.

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Fresh Hand Rolled Kettle Boiled Bagels.

Jumbo Egg Sandwich

$2.99
Jumbo Egg w/ Meat Sandwich

Jumbo Egg w/ Meat Sandwich

$4.79

Western Sandwich/Wrap

$5.25

2 jumbo eggs scrambled with ham, green peppers, red onions & tomatoes.

Bagel with Nutella

$3.00

Nutella® is famous for its authentic hazelnut and cocoa taste, made even more irresistible by its unique creaminess. Enjoy your special breakfast!

Omelettes

Made upon order! 3 jumbo eggs scrambled and cooked to perfection. Served with hash browns & your choice of toast. Please note that there is $2 surcharge for omelette orders after 11:00 am.

Three Jumbo Eggs

$5.79

Served with hash browns & your choice of buttered toast.

Cheese Omelette

$6.49

3 Jumbo eggs Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Greek Omelette

$7.09

3 Jumbo eggs Feta cheese and tomato Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Meat Omelette

$7.64

3 Jumbo eggs with your choice of meat Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Italian Omelette

$7.64

3 Jumbo eggs, Mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Western Omelette

$7.64

3 Jumbo eggs with Turkey Ham, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Mushroom Omelette

$6.79

3 Jumbo eggs Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Spinach omelette

$6.79

3 Jumbo eggs with fresh spinach Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Broccoli Omelette

$6.79

3 Jumbo eggs, broccoli florets Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.

Soups 12 OZ

Best variety of soups for all seasons.

Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Chicken chunks, egg noodles, peas, carrots, onions & celery, "Mom's Chicken Noodle" gets a Make-Over!

Chicken Tortilla and Monterey Jack Cheese (gluten-free)

$4.99

A unique soup made with tender chicken, flavorful roasted corn, diced tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño peppers and thickened with tortilla chips.

Creamy Tomato Soup (vegetarian, gluten -free)

$4.99

A hearty creamy soup embraced by diced chunks of vine-ripened tomatoes, "Norma's Favorite".

French Onion

$4.99

Caramelized onions in a rich broth served with rye bread croutons and melted provolone

Ground Beef Chili with Beans

$5.59

Flavorful ground beef mixed with peppers, onions, garlic and authentic Southwestern spices. The real thing.

Lobster and Crab Bisque

$5.59

Smooth velvety taste of lobster & crab is what makes this bisque so outstanding!

Portobello Mushroom and Barley (Vegan)

$4.49

A hearty and flavorful soup featuring the unique taste of combination of portobello mushrooms, carrots and barley.

New England Clam Chowder

$5.59

Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.

Spiced Pumpkin Bisque. (VEGETARIAN - GLUTEN FREE)

$4.99

Creamy and sweet pumpkin puree is gently blended with light cream, sweet potatoes and a delicate medley of spices.

Italian Wedding

$4.99

A unique specialty soup containing pasta, miniature meatballs, onions, spinach and carrots in a tasty chicken broth.

Salads

All salads are made fresh upon order. Served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with a variety of dressings.

Tossed Salad

$6.49

A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Italian dressing.

Asian Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips with crunchy Chow Mein noodles Served on A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with fat-free toasted sesame dressing.

Blazin’ Shrimp Salad

$10.49

Breaded shrimp tossed in hot sauce served A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Buffalo chicken with roasted red peppers & pepper jack cheese served on A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with our chunky blue cheese dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Ham & smoked turkey with American & Cheddar cheeses served with a hard-boiled egg Served on A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Ranch dressing.

Greek Gyro Salad

$9.99

Your choice of classic or chicken gyro strips with black olives & crumbled feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$6.99

Black olives & authentic greek feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Salad

$10.49

A grilled wild alaskan salmon filet with capers, served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette.

Peppercorn Steak Salad

$10.49

Char-grilled peppercorn sirloin steak strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with peppercorn parmesan dressing

Splash Of Summer Salad

$8.99

Dried cranberries, apple slices, glazed pecans & feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with our raspberry vinaigrette.

Wraps

A wide variety of Hot and cold Delish wraps.

Balsamic Ham & Salami Wrap

$9.99

Ham, salami, roasted peppers, tomatoes, melted mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette in a tomato wrap.

Chicken Caesar wrap

$10.49

A char-grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella in a plain wrap.

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Spicy chicken, red onions, roasted peppers, tomatoes, Pepper Jack & cajun mayo in Southwestern wrap.

Cracked Pepper Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Cracked pepper turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onions, swiss, peppercorn parmesan dressing in a tomato wrap.

Grilled Chicken Delight Wrap

$10.49

Char-grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber & ranch dressing in a spinach wrap.

Hot Buffalo Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo chicken, onions, roasted peps, tomatoes, melted Pepper Jack, blue cheese dressing & Southwestern wrap

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Ham, Capicola Beef, Salami, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Provolone, sundried tomato mayo in a plain wrap.

Mediterranean Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mozzarella & Italian dressing in a spinach wrap.

Oriental Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Char-grilled chicken strips, crunchy chow mein noodles, lettuce, onions, green peppers, roasted peppers, toasted sesame dressing in a Thai ginger wrap.

Smoked Turkey-Sundried Tomato Wrap

$9.99