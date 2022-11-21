Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!
806 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18101
Hot & Iced Beverages
Dad’s joke of the day
What should you do if your soup is too hot? Add a chilly pepper.
House Blend Coffee
Dark Roast, Bold, Deep and Intense Flavor Brewed @ The right temperature.
Hot Hammerhead
Our House Blend with 2 shots of Espresso.
Iced Hammerhead
Chilled House Blend over Ice with 2 Shots of Espresso.
Double Espresso
100% Arabica beans that exhibits a balance in brightness and well-rounded coffee with a pungent aroma.
Americano
Simple in construction, the Americano consists of just hot water and a double espresso.
Cappuccino
It’s espresso-based thick layer of milk microfoam.
Latte
Espresso based this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.
Pumpkin latte (Made with real pumpkin)
Espresso based with real pumpkin this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture, Fall in love..
Vanilla Latte
Espresso based with vanilla shots this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.
Caramel Latte
Espresso based with Carmel sundae topping this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.
Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Steamed milk over your choice of flavor, no espresso added.
Mocha
Espresso based with melted Chocolate this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.
Caramel Mocha
Espresso based with melted Chocolate and Carmel this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.
White Mocha
Espresso based with melted White Chocolate this drink is ultra-creamy and have a velvety texture.
Chai Latte
A chai latte is made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices.
Vienna
Espresso based drink, Steamed milk poured over Vanilla and melted Chocolate.
Hot Tea
Coffee Box ( start your day on a better grounds)
118 Oz of our Fresh brewed house blend coffee accompanied with cups , half & half and sweetener.
Breakfast
Bagel with Butter
Fresh hand rolled Kettle Boiled Bagels.
Bagel PBJ
Fresh hand rolled Kettle Boiled Bagels.
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Fresh Hand Rolled Kettle Boiled Bagels.
Jumbo Egg Sandwich
Jumbo Egg w/ Meat Sandwich
Western Sandwich/Wrap
2 jumbo eggs scrambled with ham, green peppers, red onions & tomatoes.
Bagel with Nutella
Nutella® is famous for its authentic hazelnut and cocoa taste, made even more irresistible by its unique creaminess. Enjoy your special breakfast!
Omelettes
Three Jumbo Eggs
Served with hash browns & your choice of buttered toast.
Cheese Omelette
3 Jumbo eggs Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Greek Omelette
3 Jumbo eggs Feta cheese and tomato Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Meat Omelette
3 Jumbo eggs with your choice of meat Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Italian Omelette
3 Jumbo eggs, Mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Western Omelette
3 Jumbo eggs with Turkey Ham, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Mushroom Omelette
3 Jumbo eggs Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Spinach omelette
3 Jumbo eggs with fresh spinach Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Broccoli Omelette
3 Jumbo eggs, broccoli florets Served with a side of hash browns & your choice of toast.
Soups 12 OZ
Chicken Noodle
Chicken chunks, egg noodles, peas, carrots, onions & celery, "Mom's Chicken Noodle" gets a Make-Over!
Chicken Tortilla and Monterey Jack Cheese (gluten-free)
A unique soup made with tender chicken, flavorful roasted corn, diced tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño peppers and thickened with tortilla chips.
Creamy Tomato Soup (vegetarian, gluten -free)
A hearty creamy soup embraced by diced chunks of vine-ripened tomatoes, "Norma's Favorite".
French Onion
Caramelized onions in a rich broth served with rye bread croutons and melted provolone
Ground Beef Chili with Beans
Flavorful ground beef mixed with peppers, onions, garlic and authentic Southwestern spices. The real thing.
Lobster and Crab Bisque
Smooth velvety taste of lobster & crab is what makes this bisque so outstanding!
Portobello Mushroom and Barley (Vegan)
A hearty and flavorful soup featuring the unique taste of combination of portobello mushrooms, carrots and barley.
New England Clam Chowder
Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.
Spiced Pumpkin Bisque. (VEGETARIAN - GLUTEN FREE)
Creamy and sweet pumpkin puree is gently blended with light cream, sweet potatoes and a delicate medley of spices.
Italian Wedding
A unique specialty soup containing pasta, miniature meatballs, onions, spinach and carrots in a tasty chicken broth.
Salads
Tossed Salad
A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Italian dressing.
Asian Grilled Chicken Salad
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips with crunchy Chow Mein noodles Served on A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with fat-free toasted sesame dressing.
Blazin’ Shrimp Salad
Breaded shrimp tossed in hot sauce served A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo chicken with roasted red peppers & pepper jack cheese served on A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with our chunky blue cheese dressing.
Chef Salad
Ham & smoked turkey with American & Cheddar cheeses served with a hard-boiled egg Served on A bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Ranch dressing.
Greek Gyro Salad
Your choice of classic or chicken gyro strips with black olives & crumbled feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Black olives & authentic greek feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Salad
A grilled wild alaskan salmon filet with capers, served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette.
Peppercorn Steak Salad
Char-grilled peppercorn sirloin steak strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with peppercorn parmesan dressing
Splash Of Summer Salad
Dried cranberries, apple slices, glazed pecans & feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers & grape tomatoes with our raspberry vinaigrette.
Wraps
Balsamic Ham & Salami Wrap
Ham, salami, roasted peppers, tomatoes, melted mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette in a tomato wrap.
Chicken Caesar wrap
A char-grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella in a plain wrap.
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Spicy chicken, red onions, roasted peppers, tomatoes, Pepper Jack & cajun mayo in Southwestern wrap.
Cracked Pepper Turkey Wrap
Cracked pepper turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onions, swiss, peppercorn parmesan dressing in a tomato wrap.
Grilled Chicken Delight Wrap
Char-grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber & ranch dressing in a spinach wrap.
Hot Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo chicken, onions, roasted peps, tomatoes, melted Pepper Jack, blue cheese dressing & Southwestern wrap
Italian Wrap
Ham, Capicola Beef, Salami, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Provolone, sundried tomato mayo in a plain wrap.
Mediterranean Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mozzarella & Italian dressing in a spinach wrap.
Oriental Chicken Wrap
Char-grilled chicken strips, crunchy chow mein noodles, lettuce, onions, green peppers, roasted peppers, toasted sesame dressing in a Thai ginger wrap.