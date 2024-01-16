Mo's Egg House 27405 Jefferson Avenue
Breakfast
Omelettes
- Front Street$17.75
Bacon, cheese, baby artichokes, tomatoes, avocado & sour cream
- S-M-C$16.75
Just like it says
- Chicken Enchilada$17.75
Chicken, cheese, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes & corn tortillas all topped with a red enchilada sauce, avocado & sour cream
- Wise Guy$17.75
Ground Italian sausage, cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes & onions
- Spanish$16.75
Ortega chilies, cheese, avocado, salsa & sour cream
- Jefferson Ave$17.75
Ham, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, onions & sour cream
- Veggie$16.75
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach & cheese
- Super California$17.75
Bacon, cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, avocado & sour cream
- Florence Italy$17.75
Ham, cheese, spinach, tomatoes & mushrooms, topped with hollandaise sauce
- The Meat Lovers$17.75
Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, swiss & cheddar cheese topped with country gravy
- Seafood$17.75
Lobster, crab, cheese, spinach & tomatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce
- Steak & Cheese$17.75
Philly steak, cheese, onions, mushrooms & bell peppers
- Western$16.75
Ham, cheese, onions & bell peppers
- A-B-C$16.75
Avocado, bacon & cheese
- Cheese Omelette$14.75
Three egg omelette with your choice of cheese
Pancakes
- Short Stack$7.75
Two buttermilk pancakes
- Sky Stack$9.75
Three buttermilk pancakes
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.75
Three pancakes with chocolate chips
- Banana Nut Pancakes$12.75
Three pancakes topped with bananas, pecans & caramel sauce
- Fresh Strawberry Pancakes$12.75
Three pancakes topped with fresh strawberries
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.75
Three pancakes with blueberries
- 7 Grain Panckaes$11.75
Three pancakes made with a 7 grain batter & topped with nuts
- Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$12.75
Two pancakes layered with sweet ricotta & blueberries
Crepes/Blintz
French Toast
- French Toast$12.75
Thick egg bread with cinnamon & vanilla
- Wild Berry French Toast$13.75
Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries & raspberries
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$12.75
A homemade cinnamon roll that is sliced & egg battered, grilled & topped with icing
- Hawaiian Crunch French Toast$13.75
Hawaiian bread coated in corn flakes, deep-fried & topped with mango butter
- Strawberry French Toast$13.75
Eggs & More
Mo's Specials
- Rick's Scramble$16.75
Scrambled eggs with ground turkey, turkey bacon, onions, ortega chilies, cream cheese, tortilla strips, avocado & a side of raspberry chipotle sauce.
- Loco Moco$16.75
A bowl of white rice, with grilled onions, a ground beef patty & two eggs all topped with brown gravy
- Huevos Rancheros$16.75
Two eggs & refried beans on corn tortillas, smothered in salsa, topped with avocado & sour cream
- Breakfast Croissant$15.75
Avocado, tomatoes, eggs, cheese & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage on a warm croissant
- Country Scramble$16.75
Scrambled eggs with polish sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & cheddar cheese
- Lox Plate$17.75
Thinly sliced smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, capers, a hard-boiled egg & your choice of a toasted plain or onion bagel
- Monte Cristo$16.75
Ham, turkey, swiss & cheddar cheese sandwiched between two pieces of deep-fried french toast
- Chorizo & Eggs$15.75
Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese & spicy chorizo
- Breakfast Burrito$14.75
Scrambled eggs, cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo & your choice of potatoes all wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Western Potato Pancakes$15.75
Friend pancakes of potatoes, cheddar cheese, ham, chives & sour cream
- Chicken & Waffle$19.25
Golden fried chicken on top of a Belgian waffle
Holy Benedicts
- Crab Cake Benedict$17.75
Poached eggs & crab cakes on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce
- Lox Benedict$17.75
Thinly sliced smoked salmon & poached eggs onen english muffin with hollandaise sauce
- Florentine Benedict$17.75
Poached eggs with him & spinach on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce
- Eggs Benedict$17.75
Poached eggs & canadian bacon on en english muffin with hollandaise sauce
- California Benedict$17.75
Tomatoes, avocado, choice of cheese & poached eggs on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce
- Country Benedict$17.75
Poached eggs on top of cripsy country fried steak on a homemade biscuit in country gravy
Lunch
Sandwiches & More
- Grilled Breast of Chicken$15.75
Cheese, bacon, avocado & tomato on grilled sourdough
- Mo's Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.75
Made wtih pecans, cranberries, celery, green onions, lettuce & tomato on grilled parmesan sourdough
- The Ranch House$17.75
A cajun coated grilled chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on a french roll
- The Rueben$15.75
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing & swiss on grilled rye
- B.L.A.T$15.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough
- Golden Fried Chicken Plate$19.75
Golden fried chicken served with your choice of two sides
- Turkey Melt$15.75
Tomato, bacon, avocado, onions & cheese on grilled sourdough
- Classic Club$15.75
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo & cheese on toasted white bread
- Roast Beef Au Jus$15.75
Six ounces of roast beef on a french roll with melted cheese
- Steak & Cheese Sub$17.75
Thinly sliced philly steak, cheese, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms on a french roll
- Tuna Melt$14.75
White albacore & cheese on grilled sourdough
- Mo's Triple Decker$15.75
Roast beef, ham, turkey, swiss & cheddar cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough
- Chicken Tender Meal$15.75
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$16.75
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & cheese
- California Burger$16.75
smothered with grilled onions & swiss on grilled rye
- Southwest Turkey Burger$17.75
Grilled onions, ortega chilies, avocado, tomato, cheese & mayo
- Patty Melt$15.75
Smothered with grilled onions & swiss on grilled rye
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.75
Cheese, bacon, onion rings & BBQ sauce
- Frisco Burger$16.75
Grilled onions, mushrooms, avocado & cheese on grilled parmesan sourdugh
Sides
1/2 Meat
Potatoes
Toast/Biscuits
Cakes & More
- 1 Pancake$3.00
- (1) 7 Grain Pancake$4.00
- (1) Chocolate Chip Pancake$4.00
- (1) Strawberry Pancake$4.00
- (1) Banana Nut Pancake$4.00
- (1) Blueberry Pancake$4.00
- (1) Blueberry Ricotta Pancake$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- 1 Slice French Toast$4.00
- 1 Slice Strawberry French Toast$4.00
- 1 Slice Hawaiian French Toast$4.00
- 1 Cheese Blintz$4.00
Delivery- Drinks
*Soda/Iced Tea
*Coffee/Hot Chocolate
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast and lunch
27405 Jefferson Avenue, Temecula, CA 92590