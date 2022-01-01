Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Mo's Seafood & Chowder Florence

review star

No reviews yet

1436 Bay Street

Florence, OR 97439

Order Again

Popular Items

Cod Fish & Chips
Combo Basket
Quart Hot Chowder

Chowder

*Bowl

*Bowl

$7.95

12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

*Cup

*Cup

$5.95

Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder

Large Bowl of Chowder

Large Bowl of Chowder

$9.95

16 oz of our delicious clam chowder

Slumgullion Bowl

Slumgullion Bowl

$12.95

Our classic Mo's Clam Chowder topped with bay shrimp.

Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree

Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree

$15.95

Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp

Family Style Chowder

Family Style Chowder

$22.95

48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

Home Baked Bread

Home Baked Bread

$3.00

Home baked white bread, served with butter.

Quart Hot Chowder

Quart Hot Chowder

$12.95

32 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Empty Cannonball

Empty Cannonball

$3.00

Chili

Cup Chili

$5.95

Bowl Chili

$7.95

Large Bowl Chili

$9.95

Chili Cannonball

$12.95

Quart Chili

$12.95

Chili Family Style

$22.95

Seafood Baskets

Cod Fish & Chips

Cod Fish & Chips

$17.95

Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Halibut Fish & Chips

Halibut Fish & Chips

$21.95

Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Clam Strips Entree

Clam Strips Entree

$14.95

A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Breaded Shrimp Entree

Breaded Shrimp Entree

$16.95

Six butterflied and breaded crispy shrimp served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$19.95

The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Shrimp Skewer Entree

Shrimp Skewer Entree

$16.95

15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter and served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Chicken Strips Entree

Chicken Strips Entree

$13.95

Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Cod Fillet

Cod Fillet

$17.95
Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$20.95

Pasta

Original Alfredo

Original Alfredo

$13.95
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$17.95
Bay Shrimp Alfredo

Bay Shrimp Alfredo

$17.95

Shrimp Skewer Pasta

$17.95

Seafood Sandwiches etc

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$13.95

A tasty piece of flour dusted grilled cod served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Bay Shrimp Melt

Bay Shrimp Melt

$14.95

Bay shrimp salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread.

Cod Fish Tacos

Cod Fish Tacos

$17.95

Three corn tortillas filled with our jalapeño garlic cilantro cabbage and topped with flour dusted grilled cod.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Classic bay shrimp salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with you side of Mo's Clam Chowder, French Fries, Coleslaw or Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$14.95
Cold Tuna Sandwich

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$12.95

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich is oh sooo cheesy and delicious

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$11.95

Beyond Burger

$13.95

Salads & Breads

Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

$5.95

Shredded cabbage topped with our original house dressing and bay shrimp.

Coleslaw with Shrimp

Coleslaw with Shrimp

$3.95
Coleslaw without Shrimp

Coleslaw without Shrimp

$2.95
Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

A ripe avocado sliced in half and filled with our delicious bay shrimp salad mix.

Dinner Salad with Shrimp

Dinner Salad with Shrimp

$5.95
Dinner Salad without Shrimp

Dinner Salad without Shrimp

$4.95
Shrimp Louie

Shrimp Louie

$16.95
Tuna Stuffed Avocado

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

$16.95
Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

$3.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

Home Baked Bread

Home Baked Bread

$3.00

Home baked white bread, served with butter.

Sweets

Marion Berry Cobbler

Marion Berry Cobbler

$5.95
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95
Sundae

Sundae

$3.95

Kid's Korner

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

$7.95
Kid Halibut Fish & Chips

Kid Halibut Fish & Chips

$13.95
Kid Crispy Shrimp

Kid Crispy Shrimp

$7.95
Kid Clam Strips

Kid Clam Strips

$6.95
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$7.95
Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.95
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.95
Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$1.95

N/A DRINKS

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.75
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.75
Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Milk

Milk

$2.75
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75
Mo Mocha

Mo Mocha

$2.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.25
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.25
Kids Pepsi

Kids Pepsi

$2.00
Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00
Kids Root Beer

Kids Root Beer

$2.00
Kids Mt. Dew

Kids Mt. Dew

$2.00
Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Kids Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00
Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00
Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Kids Orange Juice

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00
Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kid's water

Kid's Roy Rodgers

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
CBD Water - Blackberry cucumber

CBD Water - Blackberry cucumber

$5.00
CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu

CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu

$5.00
CBD Water - Lavender Mint Lemonade

CBD Water - Lavender Mint Lemonade

$5.00
CBD Water - Passion Fruit

CBD Water - Passion Fruit

$5.00

BEERS

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$4.95
Black Butte Porter

Black Butte Porter

$4.95
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.95
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.95
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.95
Corona

Corona

$4.95
Widmer Hefeweizen

Widmer Hefeweizen

$4.95
San Juan Spiked Seltzer

San Juan Spiked Seltzer

$5.95

Rogue beachy clean IPA

$6.95

White Claw

$6.95

COCKTAILS

Rogue Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

Rogue Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

$7.95
Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

$7.95
Rogue Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

Rogue Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

$7.95
Rogue Grapefruit Vodka Soda

Rogue Grapefruit Vodka Soda

$7.95
Rogue Lemonade Ice-Tea Vodka

Rogue Lemonade Ice-Tea Vodka

$7.95Out of stock

Strawberry Margarita

$9.95

WINES

NW Cabernet

NW Cabernet

$16.95
NW Chardonnay

NW Chardonnay

$16.95
NW Pinot Gris

NW Pinot Gris

$16.95
NW Pinot Noir

NW Pinot Noir

$16.95
NW Riesling

NW Riesling

$16.95

Chowder Base

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

$11.95

A quick and easy meal. Add Milk, Heat and Enjoy! It makes six cups of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder.

The Classic Dinner

Mo's Clam Chowder Base, four pieces of ready to cook garlic bread, coleslaw and a ready to cook marionberry cobbler.

Classic Dinner

$30.00

Fish Taco Dinner

Mo's Clam Chowder Base, all the fixings to make six cod fish tacos and a ready to bake marionberry cobbler.

Fish Taco Dinner

$35.00

Homemade Marionberry Cobbler

Homemade Marionberry Cobbler

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.

Website

Location

1436 Bay Street, Florence, OR 97439

Directions

Gallery
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image

