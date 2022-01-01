Mo's Seafood & Chowder Florence
No reviews yet
1436 Bay Street
Florence, OR 97439
Popular Items
Chowder
*Bowl
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
*Cup
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
Large Bowl of Chowder
16 oz of our delicious clam chowder
Slumgullion Bowl
Our classic Mo's Clam Chowder topped with bay shrimp.
Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree
Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp
Family Style Chowder
48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Seafood Baskets
Cod Fish & Chips
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Halibut Fish & Chips
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Clam Strips Entree
A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Breaded Shrimp Entree
Six butterflied and breaded crispy shrimp served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Combo Basket
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
Shrimp Skewer Entree
15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter and served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
Chicken Strips Entree
Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Cod Fillet
Salmon Fillet
Seafood Sandwiches etc
Cod Fish Sandwich
A tasty piece of flour dusted grilled cod served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
Bay Shrimp Melt
Bay shrimp salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread.
Cod Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with our jalapeño garlic cilantro cabbage and topped with flour dusted grilled cod.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Classic bay shrimp salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with you side of Mo's Clam Chowder, French Fries, Coleslaw or Cabbage Salad with Shrimp
Tuna Melt
Cold Tuna Sandwich
Burgers
Hamburger
6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle
Cheeseburger
6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle
Grilled Cheese
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich is oh sooo cheesy and delicious
Chicken Burger
Beyond Burger
Salads & Breads
Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp
Shredded cabbage topped with our original house dressing and bay shrimp.
Coleslaw with Shrimp
Coleslaw without Shrimp
Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
A ripe avocado sliced in half and filled with our delicious bay shrimp salad mix.
Dinner Salad with Shrimp
Dinner Salad without Shrimp
Shrimp Louie
Tuna Stuffed Avocado
Empty Chowder Bread Bowl
Kid's Korner
N/A DRINKS
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Mo Mocha
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Kids Pepsi
Kids Diet Pepsi
Kids Sierra Mist
Kids Root Beer
Kids Mt. Dew
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Kid's water
Kid's Roy Rodgers
Bottled Water
CBD Water - Blackberry cucumber
CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu
CBD Water - Lavender Mint Lemonade
CBD Water - Passion Fruit
BEERS
COCKTAILS
The Classic Dinner
Fish Taco Dinner
Homemade Marionberry Cobbler
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.
1436 Bay Street, Florence, OR 97439