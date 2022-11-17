Mo's House imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Mo's House Mo's House

303 Reviews

$$

1114 Parrett Street

Evansville, IN 47713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

A Night of Burlesque with Tansy

Upcoming Events

Drag Me To The Weekend Brunch

Drag Me To The Weekend Brunch

$42.50Out of stock

Oct 30th 11AM-2PM. Includes entry into the show as well as brunch to eat. If you are coming with a group of people, please list those people in the "special request" area when purchasing your single ticket. We highly encourage buying group tickets all at once to insure that your group can sit together. Tickets purchased individually for a group are not guaranteed to be able to sit together if purchased as separate times. We will do our best to accommodate but it is not guaranteed. Addition tabs that are open during the show will have a 25% service charged added to the overall bill. The email system that we are using may send you a message saying that we haven't approved your order. If you are getting that email, we indeed have your order we just haven't approved it yet so no need to worry.

A Night of Burlesque with Tansy

A Night of Burlesque with Tansy

$25.00

Cocktail Kits

Daiquiri Cocktail Kit

$16.50

Includes Rum, Dem Simple Syrup 1QT, Fresh Juices Lime Juice 1QT, 4 limes & a bag of Cold Draft Ice.

Momma's Coconut Pie Cocktail Kit

$36.50

Includes 1 bottle of Rumhaven Rum 1L, Fresh juiced lime juice 32oz., simple syrup 32oz. 4 limes & a bag of cold draft ice. ***Makes roughly 15 5oz. cocktails.

Old Fashion Cocktail Kit

$68.00+

Includes Ezra Brooks Rye Whiskey 750mL, House Bitters 1oz., Luxardo Cherries 30 count, Luxardo Cherry Syrup 17oz., Brown Sugar Cubes 15 count, Comes with 2 oranges and a back of cold draft ice.

Spiked Lemonade Cocktail Kit

$58.25

Includes Titos Vodka 1L, Fresh Juiced Lemon Juice 1QT, REAL Syrup of Choice, 4 Lemons & a bag of people ice.

Mule Kits

Includes 1L of Ketel One, 4 Owen's Ginger Beer Mixers, Limes, Crushed ice and 2 Kettle One Mule Mugs

Snowbunny Cocktail Kit

$89.00Out of stock

Includes 1L Stoli Vodka, 750mL Brown Jug Bourbon Cream, 750mL Grind Espresso Liqueur, Crushed ice and Chocolate Mint.

French 75

$43.75+

Includes 1L of Citadelle Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Champagne & Lemons

Yellow Daisy Cocktail Kit

$95.25

Includes 1L Bols Genever Gin, 750mL Heirloom Genepy Liqueur, 32oz. Lemon Juice, 16oz. Agave Syrup, Cold Draft Ice and 4 Lemons.

Peanut Butter Old Fashion Kit

$135.00

Includes 750mL Skrewball Peanut Whiskey, 750mL Templeton 6YR Whiskey, 50 Luxardo Cherries, Cold Draft Ice & 3 Oranges.

Whiskey Sour Kit

$12.50

Fruitloop Caliente Kit

$95.00

Cosmo Kit

$64.00

Includes 1L 360 Mango Vodka, 1L Combier, 32oz. Lime Juice, 32oz. Cranberry Juice, 4 Limes & Cold Draft Ice.

Manhattan Kit

$29.75

Includes 375mL of Carpano Antica, 30 Luxardo Cherries, choice of bourbon/ whiskey, & cold draft ice.

Margarita Kit

$40.50

Includes 375mL of Camarena Tequila, 375mL of Cointreau Orange Liqueur, 16oz. of Sour, 2 limes & a bag of crushed ice. Makes roughly 8-9 cocktails.

EggNogg Quart

$20.00Out of stock

Mixers

10 lbs. Bag of Ice

$2.00

Luxardo Cherries (30 count)

$5.00

Cherry Syrup 17oz.

$12.50

Jack Rudy Tonic Syrup 17oz.

$25.00

La Perruche Brown Sugar Cubes (15 count)

$3.00

La Perruche Brown Sugar Cubes 1lb. Box

$25.00

Lemon Juice 32oz.

$12.50

Lime Juice 32oz.

$12.50

Mo's House Bloody Mary Mix

$25.00

Mo's House Ginger Beer By Bittercube 32oz.

$45.00

Orange

$0.75

Simple Syrup 32oz.

$4.00

Sour 32oz.

$12.50

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Orange Bitters

$12.00

Reàl Syrup

$7.00

Cranberry Juice 32oz.

$4.00

Limes (2)

$1.00

Owens Ginger Beer 4pk

$9.00

Can Soda

$1.00

1/2 Pints

Bartons Vodka

$3.75

Barton's Gin

$3.75

Barton's Light Rum

$3.75

Paul Masson Brandy

$4.25

Early Times

$3.75

Casamigos Shooter

$6.00

Patron Shooter

$8.00

Pints

Bartons Vodka

$6.50

Camarena Tequila

$11.25

Carpano Antica

$25.75

Cointreau

$23.00

Early Times

$6.50Out of stock

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Paul Masson Brandy

$7.00

Seagrams Gin

$9.00Out of stock

Wheatley Vodka

$13.50

Wild Turkey Whiskey

$15.50Out of stock

Jim Beam

$11.00

6 Packs

312 Wheat

$6.00

All Day IPA 6pk

$7.00

Bel Air Sour

$15.00

Blue Moon

$12.00

Bramble Mule 6pk

$16.00

Bud Light

$12.00

Budweiser

$12.00

Busch Light

$6.00

Cobra

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$9.00

Coors Light

$12.00

Corona Refresca 6pk

$12.00

Dragonfly

$12.00

High Life

$6.00

Maui Mule 6pk

$16.00

Mich Ultra

$12.00

Miller Lite

$12.00

Nanny State N/A

$9.50

Pacifico

$12.00Out of stock

PBR

$12.00

Petal To The Kettel

$13.50

Rolling Rock

$6.00

Stella

$12.00

Sunkin Sunlight Cream Ale

$14.00

Modelo

$14.00

3 Floyds 6-pack

$15.00

Red Stripe

$12.00

Lemon Quest 6pk

$13.50

Bells 2<3

$12.00

4 Packs

Joia 4-Pack

$13.50

High Noon 4-Pack

$11.25

Two Hearted 16oz. 4 Pack

$12.00

Hop Water 4 Pack

$6.50

Owens Ginger Beer

$9.00

FatPug

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Playa Lime

$13.00

Bacardi Rum Punch

$15.00

Ketel One Botanicals 4-pack

$16.00

High Noon Case

$58.00

Bacardi Punch

$14.00

5ths

Don Julio Blanco

$57.00

Ezra Brooks

$24.25

Mo's House Knob Creek Rye

$65.00

Patron Silver

$56.75

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva

$45.00

Blantons

$95.00

Fernet Branca

$32.00

Fernet Mente

$32.00

Copper & Kings Floodwall

$50.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacoa

$36.25

Green Chartreuse

$59.00

Angels Envy

$57.00

Uncle Val's

$42.00

Plantation 5yr

$25.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$36.75

Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth

$24.50Out of stock

Dulce Vida

$25.00

Diplomático Mantuano

$28.00

IL Tramonto Amaretto

$22.50

Shackleton

$38.00

Crystal Head Swag Bag

$72.00Out of stock

Crystal Head

$58.00Out of stock

Bols Genever

$40.00

Jim Beam

$27.00

Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

$36.00

S. George Green Chile

$28.75

Woodford Master's Batch Proof

$175.00

Cardinal Spirits Song Bird

$32.00

J Rieger Cafe Amaro

$31.00

Buffalo Trace

$34.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$45.00

Little Book

$2.00

Little Book

$200.00

Liter

Absolute

$42.00

Buffalo Trace

$45.00

Bulleit

$45.50Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$51.75Out of stock

Crown

$50.00

Early Times

$20.50Out of stock

Jim Beam

$32.50

Ketel One

$45.00

Maker's Mark

$45.00

Mo's House Woodford 1L

$65.00Out of stock

Wheatley

$28.75

Titos

$36.75

Carpano Antica

$48.00

Jack Daniels

$46.00

Libélula

$27.75

Espalone

$42.75Out of stock

Combier

$41.50

Cointreau

$47.00

Rum Haven

$20.00

Bombay

$37.75

Citadelle

$24.00

Tempelton Rye

$65.50

Jameson

$45.50

Paddy's Irish

$27.00

Capt. Morgan

$28.25

Bacardi

$27.25

Plantation 3 Star

$21.25

Camarena

$30.00Out of stock

Kraken

$27.00

Aviation

$34.50

Wild Turkey

$40.25

El Buho

$47.25

Casamigos

$64.00

Campari

$45.50

Ciroc

$52.75

Old Forester 86

$32.50

Bols Genever

$42.75

Basil Hayden

$75.00

Merchandise

Mo's House PRIDE Tee

Mo's House PRIDE Tee

$25.00
Mo's House Black Tee

Mo's House Black Tee

$22.00
Mo's House Indiana Logo Tee

Mo's House Indiana Logo Tee

$22.00

Mo's House Logo Lapel

$7.00

Mo's House Bitters

$7.00+

Mo's House Candle

$22.00

Pack Of Gum

$2.50

Mo's House Wine Glass

$10.00

Hand Sanitizer 6oz.

$7.50

Mask

$2.50
Limited Edition: Mo’s House Fall Dad Hat

Limited Edition: Mo’s House Fall Dad Hat

$20.00Out of stock
Mo’s House Patch Mask

Mo’s House Patch Mask

$8.00
Limited Edition: Valentine’s Dad Hat

Limited Edition: Valentine’s Dad Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Tinted Water Glass

$10.00+

Mo's Hat Pink

$20.00

Mo's Camo Cap

$25.00
Mo's House Heart Bucket Hat

Mo's House Heart Bucket Hat

$30.00

"Mo"tel Keychain

$4.00

Mo's House Earrings

$8.00

Mo's House Pint

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome! Thanks for checking out our Mo's House store. We hope you can find everything that you are looking for. If you have any questions feel free to give us a call.

Website

Location

1114 Parrett Street, Evansville, IN 47713

Directions

Gallery
Mo's House image
Mo's House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bokeh Lounge - Bokeh Lounge
orange star4.4 • 609
1007 Parrett St Evansville, IN 47713
View restaurantnext
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
orange star4.0 • 815
230 Main St Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
2nd Language Ramen - 401 NW 2nd St Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
401 NW 2nd St Suite A Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Amy's on Franklin
orange star4.4 • 244
1418 W. Franklin St. Evansville, IN 47710
View restaurantnext
Chaser's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 789
2131 w franklin st Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Inn
orange star4.1 • 732
1100 Harmony Way Evansville, IN 47720
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Evansville

Parlor Doughnuts - Green River Rd
orange star4.8 • 992
303 N Green River Rd Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
orange star4.0 • 815
230 Main St Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Chaser's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 789
2131 w franklin st Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Inn
orange star4.1 • 732
1100 Harmony Way Evansville, IN 47720
View restaurantnext
Bokeh Lounge - Bokeh Lounge
orange star4.4 • 609
1007 Parrett St Evansville, IN 47713
View restaurantnext
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
orange star4.4 • 518
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G Evansville, IN 47712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evansville
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston