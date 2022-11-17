Mo's House Mo's House

Bars & Lounges
303 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Welcome! Thanks for checking out our Mo's House store. We hope you can find everything that you are looking for. If you have any questions feel free to give us a call.
1114 Parrett Street, Evansville, IN 47713
