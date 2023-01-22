Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mo's Irish Pub & Grill

726 Reviews

$$

14102 Mueschke Rd

Cypress, TX 77429

Appetizers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

$11.00

The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

A monster piece of NY style cheesecake topped with our homemade Irish cream sauce.

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.

Mo's 4 Cheese & Chips

$9.00

Fresh, crispy tortilla chips served with Mo's legendary zesty 4-Cheese sauce and homemade salsa.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Wings - Fried

Wings - Fried

$18.00

Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

Wings - Grilled

Wings - Grilled

$18.00

12 Wings! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

A monster piece of NY style cheesecake topped with our homemade Irish cream sauce.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

