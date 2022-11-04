Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Mo's Irish Pub & Grill

566 Reviews

$$

138 Vintage Park Blvd

Houston, TX 77070

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Mo's Shepherd's Pie
Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

$11.00

The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

French fries topped with mo’s kick’n chili, melted cheese, green onion, and sour cream

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$9.00

Beer battered cod, cabbage & tomatoes on a soft corn tortilla topped with jalapeno mayo & avocado.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.

Mo's 4 Cheese & Chips

$9.00

Fresh, crispy tortilla chips served with Mo's legendary zesty 4-Cheese sauce and homemade salsa.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.

Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$10.00

An individual portion of fresh tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, Mo's zesty cheese sauce, salsa, refried beans, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.

Soups

Tomato Soup - Cup

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor

Tomato Soup - Bowl

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.

Tomato Soup - Quart

Tomato Soup - Quart

$12.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.

Chili

Chili

$5.00+

Mo’s very own recipe with ground beef, tomatoes, and a kick that you’ll love. with sour cream, cheese & green onion.

Chicken & Rice - Cup

$4.00

Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.

Chicken & Rice - Bowl

$6.00

Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.

Chicken & Rice - Quart

$12.00

Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$13.50

Classic Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, freshly grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.

Farm House Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.

Classic French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with Mozzarella cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus for dipping. MO IT UP! Add roasted corn, jalapeños and Pepper Jack cheese for 1

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with bacon, tomato, avocado grilled between slices of our in-house baked Jalapeño Cheddar bread.

Mo's Reuben

Mo's Reuben

$15.00

Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$11.00
Triple Grilled Cheese

Triple Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.

Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$14.50

Two hand pressed beef patties, topped with mo’s kick’n chili, cheese & red onion. served with fries.

Impossible Burger

$14.00
Jameson Burger

Jameson Burger

$15.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers basted and hand pressed with our sweet and spicy Jameson® glaze and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and crispy onions strings on top of lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

Pub Burger

$11.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and seasoned topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted bun.

The Mo's Burger

The Mo's Burger

$16.00

Like no other in town! Two heaping hand pressed Angus beef patties layered with corned beef, Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature Killarney sauce, served on a toasted bun with seasoned French fries.

Traditional Fare

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Mo’s crispy chicken tenders, topped with sausage gravy & paired with garlic mashed potatoes.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Mo’s crispy chicken tenders topped with Pomodoro sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of buttered pasta or garlic mashed potatoes.

Citrus Glazed Salmon

$16.00
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.

Jameson Glazed Chicken

Jameson Glazed Chicken

$16.00

6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.

Jameson Salmon

$18.00
Mac 'N Chicken

Mac 'N Chicken

$15.00

Mac 'n Cheese is all grown up! Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy, Mo's zesty 4-Cheese Sauce with sliced grilled chicken, green onions, red peppers and crispy bacon.

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Pub Steak

$19.00

8oz Pub Steak served with your choice of side and salad.

Ribeye

$24.00

A 10 oz Choice Ribeye Steak grilled to your liking, topped with our signature steak butter served with fresh steamed vegetables and Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Kids

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Cavatappi Noodles topped with authentic Italian Pomodoro sauce. Optional without sauce, add butter.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

All kids' favorite sandwich! Served with seasoned French fries just cheese Please!

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Need we say more? Served with a side of seasoned French fries. With cheese add 1

Desserts

Guinness Float

Guinness Float

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, Guinness, and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Mo's Cookie

Mo's Cookie

$7.00

Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

A monster piece of NY style cheesecake topped with our homemade Irish cream sauce.

Gluten Free

The Mo's Burger - Gluten Free

$16.00

Bacon Cheeseburger - Gluten Free

$15.00

Pub Burger - Gluten Free

$12.00

Plain Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$12.00

Mo's Reuben - Gluten Free

$15.00

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich - Gluten Free

$15.00

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$15.00

Triple Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$14.00

Classic French Dip - Gluten Free

$14.00

Breakfast

Mo's Classic Breakfast

Mo's Classic Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs your way, Mo’s Potatoes, toast, and choice of bacon or sausage.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Three egg omelet with ham and American cheese. Served with Mo’s Potatoes & choice of toast or pancake.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77070

Directions

Mo's Irish Pub image
Mo's Irish Pub image

